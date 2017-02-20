Inside the Danish royal family's ski holiday in Switzerland

The Danish royal family hit the slopes! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark along with their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, enjoyed a ski holiday in Verbier, Switzerland, which is recognized as "as one of the premiere 'off-piste' resorts in the Alps and in the world." The royal palace shared photos from the family vacation captioning the album, "Sunshine in the snow." Photo: HRH Crown Princess
Crown Princess Mary shared a sweet moment with her eldest daughter Princess Isabella, snapping a selfie together as they made their way up the mountain on a ski lift. Photo: HRH Crown Princess
Vincent and Josephine made an adorable pair of ski bunnies on the mountain. The little Princess, dressed in blue with white goggles, held on tightly to her ski poles alongside her twin brother. Photo: HRH Crown Princess
The royal family was joined by Mary's nephew, Alexander Stephens, who posed with his uncle Crown Prince Frederik and cousin Prince Christian on top of a mountain in the Swiss Alps. Photo: HRH Crown Princess
Sisterly love! Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella beamed as they smiled for a tender sibling photo during their winter holiday. Photo: HRH Crown Princess
Boys will be boys. Princes Christian and Vincent played in the snow, while on vacation with their parents and sisters. Photo: HRH Crown Princess
