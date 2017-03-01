The Dutch royals takeover the slopes in Austria and more royals who ski

Royal ski trips are an honored tradition, with regal families hitting the slopes as a fun way to blow off the stress of ruling. From Britain to Spain, all of your favorite royals love to ski! Join us as we take a look at some of their trips. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Alexia hit the slopes with her parents Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander and her sisters Catharina-Amalia and Princess Ariane one year after her ski accident. Photo: Robin Utrecht
The Dutch royal family hit the slopes in Lech, Austria during their annual family holiday in 2017. Photo: Robin Utrecht
The Duchess of Cornwall flashed a smile, while cross country skiing. Clarence House released the sporty photo of Prince Charles' wife writing, "Take care in the snow today. #StormDoris." Photo: Twitter/@ClarenceHouse
The Danish royal family has been known to hit the slopes! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark along with their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, enjoyed a <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/gallery/2017021736727/danish-royal-family-kids-ski-holiday-switzerland/1/"><strong>ski holiday</strong></a> in Verbier, Switzerland this month, which is recognized as "one of the premiere 'off-piste' resorts in the Alps and in the world." The royal palace shared photos from the family vacation captioning the album, "Sunshine in the snow." Photo: HRH Crown Princess
Crown Princess Mary shared a sweet moment with her eldest daughter, Princess Isabella. They snapped a selfie together as they made their way up the mountain on a ski lift. Photo: HRH Crown Princess
The Spanish royal family chose Huesca for their recent ski trip. King Felipe and Queen Letizia whisked their daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia to the Spanish province, where they enjoyed quality family time earlier this month. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
The King and Queen, along with their daughters spent their night at the Villa de Anayet hotel in Canfranc, a town known for its International Station, which was inaugurated by Alfonso XIII, Felipe’s great grandfather. The family also enjoyed eating at the staple restaurant Borda l’Anglasse in Canfrac on Sunday, where they lunched in company with other skiers, visitors and locals. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
In the spring of 2016, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte posed for a cute photo in the snow. The British royals enjoyed a break at their favorite ski destination, Courchevel in the French Alps. This was George and Charlotte's very first ski vacation. Photo: Getty Images
Prince William and Kate enjoyed a snowy moment together while in the French Alps. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands enjoyed some family fun time on their annual ski holiday in February 2016. The Dutch royals traditionally hit the slopes in the picturesque resort of Lech, Austria. Seen here from left to right: Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Eloise, Princess Ariane, King Willem-Alexander, Prince Claus-Casimir, Princess Alexia, Queen Maxima, Princess Beatrix, Princess Laurentien, Princess Leonore and Prince Constantijn. Photo: PIERRE TEYSSOT/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Máxima showed off her impressive skiing skills while in Austria. Photo: PIERRE TEYSSOT/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and her daughter, Princess Elisabeth, helped Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore with their helmets before the family went skiing. The family (including Mathilde's husband, King Philippe) seemed to love their 2016 holiday in Verbier, Switzerland. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool/Getty Images
Skiing for a cause! Prince Albert of Monaco raced at the "Star Team for Children" Charity event on March 28, 2015 in Sexten, Italy. Photo: Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images
Prince Charles And Prince William had a great time during their ski holiday in 2005. The British father and son took to Klosters, Switzerland - Prince Charles' go-to winter break destination - for some bonding. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Charles goes to the resort so much that two cable cars are named after him! Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess Of York, enjoyed a ski trip with her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in Verbier, Switzerland in 2004. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry have a long history on the slopes. Pictured here, their mother, Princess Diana, took them on a holiday to Austria in 1991. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Major throwback! In January of 1977, King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden took a ski trip to Switzerland. Photo: Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images
