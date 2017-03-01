Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo welcome a baby boy in Monaco

A new royal baby has arrived! HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! has learned that Monaco’s Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo welcomed their first child — a son — on February 28th. Rumors of Princess Caroline’s grandson’s arrival began swirling on Tuesday after Beatrice’s sister posted a mysterious message on Instagram. Attached to a scenic photo of a marina, Matilde Borromeo wrote, “28/2/2017 new date to add in the calendar for my family,” adding several blue heart emojis.

Beatrice and Pierre are now parents to a baby boy Photo: Getty Images



Sources confirmed to HOLA! back in November that the couple was expecting their first child together. Beatrice, 31, sparked pregnancy rumors in August, stepping out with a small bump during the Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup awards ceremony. The pair’s baby news came a few months after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Princess Grace Kelly’s grandson, 29, and Beatrice were married in a civil ceremony in July 2015 in Monaco, followed by a religious ceremony in August on the bride’s family-owned Borromean Islands in Italy.



Last March, Beatrice opened up about her desire to have children. She told Glamour magazine, "I come from a big family, and I want children of my own." Though at the time she noted, “But at the moment I'm thinking about putting my career in a place where it wouldn't get threatened by the presence of children.” The couple's baby marks the fourth grandchild for Princess Caroline. The Monaco royal’s son Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo welcomed their son Sacha, in 2013 and daughter India in 2015. Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi is also a mom to son Raphaël, whom she shares with her actor ex-boyfriend Gad Elmaleh.