The best royal photos of March 2017

Prince Felix of Denmark was surrounded by his family and friends on April 1 as he made his confirmation. The 14-year-old had support from his royal family members: mother and father Prince Joachim and Countess Alexandra, Queen Mathilde, Princess Marie, Prince Nikolai, Prince Henry, Princess Athena, Christa Manley, Christian Ahlefeldt-Laurvig, Oscar Davidsen Siesby, Damian Sibley, Martina Bent and Annick Boel. The prince's full name is Felix Henrik Valdemar Christian. He is the younger brother of 17-year-old Prince Nikolai and the youngest son of Countess Alexandra and Prince Joachim. He's eighth in succession to the Danish throne. Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus
Need some help with that? Denmark's future queen, Crown Princess Mary, assisted Queen Mathilde of Belgium with a bottle cap during their meeting at the UN city in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 29. Photo: IDA GULDBAEK ARENTSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Say it with flowers – and a kiss! Prince Charles got a surprise smooch from Antonia Paduraru as he arrived at the FARA Foundation in Bucharest, Romania. Little sister Amalia was there for the adorable greeting, too. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain received this cool personalized gift from youngsters from the Club Estudiantes SAD Foundation at the Zarzuela Palace on March 28 in Madrid. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Fancy meeting you here! Queen Mathilde of Belgium, left, and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, right, said hello at a reception in Copenhagen on March 29. Photo: HENNING BAGGER/AFP/Getty Images
Peace! Queen Letizia of Spain stopped for some selfies in Soria on March 30. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Talk about a glamorous lineup! From left to right: Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark; King Philippe of Belgium, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark turned out in their finest for a state banquet in the Belgian royals' honor on March 28 at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen. Photo: KELD NAVNTOFT/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway put his arm around wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit as they visited the Ice Lake forest in Oslo on March 27. Photo: Nigel Waldron/ Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands had it made in the shades with husband King Willem-Alexander, left, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada during a boat trip in the harbor of Rotterdam on March 28. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Princess Anne pulled up alongside her daughter Zara Tindall to chat after the young royal completed the cross country phase of the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on March 26 in Stroud, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's 95-year-old husband Prince Philip was all smiles as he met with officers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in his capacity as Colonel in Aldershot, England on March 30. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images
The Danish royal family — Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik, Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie — welcomed King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium to Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen as the Belgian royals began their two-day visit to Denmark. Photo: KELD NAVNTOFT/AFP/Getty Images
The Crown Prince couple and Belgian monarchs were cruising in style during an afternoon sail through the Copenhagen Harbor. Photo: © Scanpix
Queen Maxima, who is originally from Argentina, visited the Hockey Clinics in the Beurs van Berlage with first lady of Argentina Juliana Awada in Amsterdam during her and her husband's two-day visit to the Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Bathing beauties! Princess Olympia showed off her trim figure in a bikini, while lounging on vacation in Harbour Island, Bahamas with her "mama" Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge had a chat with Kirsty Francois, left, and her two-year-old daughter Teegan-Mia during a parent support group meeting on March 23 at the Best Beginnings charity in London. Photo: HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain stood out from the crowd at the 7th European Conference 'Tobacco or Health' in Porto, Portugal on March 23. Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images
What's cookin'? Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall seemed to have the answer as she teamed up with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, left, and CEO of Lucozade Ribena Suntory Peter Harding at the CEO Cook Off in support of UK Harvest and the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation in London on March 21. Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Princess Aiko of Japan's mom and dad, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, couldn't have looked more proud as they joined their daughter at her graduation ceremony at the Gakushuin Girls' Junior High School in Tokyo on March 22. Photo: ISSEI KATO/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands had a crowning moment as she burst into laughter at the opening of a music symposium in Palace Noordeinde in The Hague on March 22. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Say cheese! Prince Charles checks out the merchandise at The Courtyard dairy during his official visit to Yorkshire, England on March 22. Photo: Nigel Roddis - WPA Pool /Getty Images
On March 22, a somber Queen Mathilde of Belgium attended the inauguration of a steel memorial in Brussels as her country marked the first anniversary of last year's terrorist attacks in the city. Photo: Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Honorary Member of the Jockey Club, met a horse named Frankel at Banstead Manor Stud on March 22 in Newmarket, United Kingdom. Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Hats off to Princess Beatrix! The royal, who was Queen of the Netherlands from 1980 until 2013, celebrated her famous toppers at a new exhibition at the Paleis Het Loo in Apeldoorn on March 22. Photo: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry passed out food to service users and volunteers at Leicestershire Aids Support Service (LASS) canteen in central England. LASS provides information, advice, support and advocacy services for people who are living with or affected by HIV and also raises HIV awareness through training and workshops. Photo: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
During his visit to Leicestershire Aids Support Service (LASS), Prince Harry walked by a photo of his mom Princess Diana, who visited the charity in 1991. Photo: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool / Getty Images
Prince Harry chatted with ten-year-old girl Unaisah Shaikh who has been taking part in the Yes You Can personal development project at Hamilton Community College in Leicester, England. Photo: Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped out with one of their twins, two-year-old Princess Gabriella, for the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in Monte-Carlo on March 18. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco, also mom to two-year-old Prince Jacques, gave daughter Princess Gabriella a cuddle during the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in Monte-Carlo. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In the absence of Prince Albert, Grace Kelly's daughter Princess Caroline of Monaco, elegant in Chanel, hosted the Rose Ball 2017 to benefit the Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 18. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
From left to right, Beatrice Borromeo and husband Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Caroline, Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld and Charlotte Casiraghi at the Rose Ball 2017. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi danced during Rose Ball 2017 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo. The couple welcomed their first child, Stefano, just three weeks earlier. Photo: Le Palais Princier/SBM via Getty Images
Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi in the crowd at the Rose Ball 2017 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo in Monte-Carlo. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The theme of the 2017 Bal de la Rose was the Vienna Secession, with Art Nouveau-inspired decor created by Princess Caroline and Karl Lagerfeld. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne wore a feathered hat and mirrored shades at Ladies Day at Cheltenham Festival on March 15 in Cheltenham, England. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall had her own pair of cool sunglasses as she chatted with Chanelle McCoy, wife of retired jockey AP McCoy, at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, south-west England. Photo: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Days earlier, Zara Tindall rocked a decidedly less glam look as she competed on her horse Gladstone in the cross country phase of the Tweseldown Horse Trials in Fleet, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth chatted with John Hall, the Dean of Westminster, as she left the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London on March 13, 2017. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore all purple and her trademark pearl choker for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Just back from Jamaica with girlfriend Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attended the annual Commonwealth Day service and reception in London. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
At Buckingham Palace, Australian cycling gold medalist Anna Mears passed Queen Elizabeth the relay baton as President of the Commonwealth Games Federation Louise Martin looked on. The moment took place during the launch of The Queen's Baton Relay for the XXI Commonwealth Games. Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Husband Prince Philip and son Prince Edward joined Queen Elizabeth at the launch of The Queen's Baton Relay for the XXI Commonwealth Games, which will be held on the Gold Coast in 2018. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden celebrated her "name day" at the Swedish palace with crowds of supporters. The royal was joined by her husband, Prince Daniel, and their two children, Princess Estelle, 5, and Prince Oscar, 1. The little ones completely stole the show, looking as cute as ever as they enjoyed "Victoria day," which is celebrated every year on March 12. Each calendar day in Sweden is attached to a person's name, with numerous links to royals. Victoria looked elegant as she was honored with flowers and a traditional gun salute. Princess Estelle joined her 39-year-old mom on stage with a huge smile. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Estelle held on tight to a bouquet of flowers as the Swedish royals greeted well-wishers in front of the palace. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Prince Daniel held on to his children as they accepted gifts and flowers from the crowd. Photo: Michael Campanella/WireImage
Princess Sofia inaugurated the new Södertälje Hospital in Södertälje, Sweden. The royal delivered remarks at the event saying, "I hope that these modern facilities will give all of you who work here even better conditions to perform your important task – to provide safe and accessible emergency care to a growing population." Following the inauguration ceremony, Prince Carl Philip's wife was given a tour of the emergency department, maternity ward, operating and radiology rooms. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Queen Maxima spent International Women's Day with some super women. The Dutch royal helped kick off the events of the day with the Single Supermom Foundation in Amsterdam. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Talk about eggs-ellent work! Dutch artist Tiety Entjes-Weij showed off her hand-painted portraits of the British and Dutch royals – including Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge, right – on eggs, just in time for Easter. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands put her green thumb to the test as she took a look at the greenery at horticultural company Koppert Cress on March 7 in Monster, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
It looked like a case of puppy love as Prince Charles met volunteer Diana Mukuma and her dog Little Doris during his visit to St Thomas' Hospital in London on March 6. Photo: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Margriet of the Netherlands took to the ice at the Hollandse 100 ice skating and cycling fundraising event at Flevonice in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Japan's Empress Michiko toasted with volunteers from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the central city of Hue during a Vietnam visit with her husband Emperor Akihito. Photo: HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images
King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden blended in with the crowd as he watched the Men's 4x10km Cross Country Relay during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on March 3 in Lahti, Finland. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko bid adieu to Vietnam as they ended their six-day visit to the country. Photo: NAM HOANG DINH,HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria made her first official appearance of the year attending the inauguration of the 2017 Baltic Sea Future Congress held at the Stockholm International Fairs & Congress Centre. She told attendees, "The Baltic has a special place in my heart. It is an integral part of my heritage." Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images
With the announcement that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Romania, Italy, The Holy See and Austria between March 29 - April 6, Clarence House released a new portrait of the couple. The pair's upcoming royal tour will highlight the UK's relationship with European partners in areas including social cohesion, military ties and combatting human trafficking. Photo: Instagram/@ClarenceHouse
Queen Letizia presided over the official ceremony of the "World Rare Disease Day," whose motto this year is "Research is our hope." While at the event, the Spanish royal met with a young girl. Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey
Prince William found himself pitching a tent blindfolded, as he participated in activities for the SkillForce Prince William Award launch in Wales. While being blindfolded for a trust exercise, the Duke said, "It's nice to be here in the sunshine." Photo: Getty Images
After closing the International Congress "Women and Disability: We Crossed Borders," Queen Letizia greeted royal admirers. During her speech at the event, the monarch said, "It must be a commitment of all: a responsibility of all. No disabled women should be marginalized, harassed, mistreated or discriminated against." Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey
Say cheese! Prince Joachim of Denmark posed for a photo, while visiting the Baunnelek Community Forest Users Group in Nepal. The trip marks the Danish royal's first patron visit to the country in 25 years with CARE. Photo: Steen Brogaard ©
Queen Elizabeth beamed as she greeted the High Commissioner of Swaziland, Christian Muzie Nkambule, and his wife, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace. Photo: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
