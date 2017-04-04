Kate Middleton is a lady in red as she attends opening night of '42nd Street' in London

Kate Middleton was a vision in a scarlet ensemble for the opening night of the musical 42nd Street on Tuesday evening, in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH). Prince William’s wife looked radiant wearing a red Marchesa Notte tea length dress that features a crystal-embellished waist. The royal accessorized the honeycomb textured tulle frock, which retails for $1,195, with $98 Kate Spade tassel drop earrings and her suede Mulberry clutch, while styling her glossy locks with her signature blowout.

Kate stunned in red for the show's opening night Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Ahead of the performance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the mom-of-two met with select guests and was presented a 42nd Street program by 12-year-old Ollie Duell, who uses East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. Prior to leaving, Kate joined cast members of the West End production on stage for a group photo. Hollywood star Morgan Freeman was also in attendance for the show, which stars Grammy winner Sheena Easton.

GALLERY: ALL THE TIMES KATE HAS BEEN A LADY IN RED

The Duchess of Cambridge has been a royal patron of EACH — which supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions — since January 2012 and has supported the organization by attending a number of official engagements. The charity is currently fundraising for a new purpose-built hospice, The Nook, having outgrown their hospice at Quidenham in Norfolk. The new building will help to provide more families with the same facilities as those offered by EACH hospices for Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk.

The Duchess has been a patron of EACH since 2012 Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

PHOTOS: THE DUCHESS' MOST GLAMOROUS EVENING GOWNS

No doubt the royal’s fashion choice for the April 4 engagement Marchesa’s designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig, who previously told HELLO! that they “would love to dress” the Duchess. The designers admitted back in February that they would like their customers to feel like Kate when they put on one of their designs. “We love Kate Middleton’s style,” Georgina said. “I think we like to think of every gown [for] someone to feel like they are her,” Keren admitted. “You want to feel regal when you put on a beautiful gown.”