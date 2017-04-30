Royal style of the month for April 2017: Photo gallery

April 28: Queen Maxima invited 150 guests to the palace for King Willem-Alexander's birthday celebration where she stunned in an embellished one-shouldered gown. Photo: Michael Campanella/WireImage
April 29: Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI traveled from Madrid to The Hague for King Willem-Alexander's private birthday dinner. The Spanish Queen had a style moment in a red Stella McCartney-caped gown. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
April 27: Queen Letizia layered up in a grey ensemble with hints of regal purple for an unseasonally chilly day at Cardenal Herrera University in Valencia, Spain. Photo: Getty Images
April 27: Queen Maxima and her daughters Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane looked like the perfect family match in their cozy earth tones at King Willem-Alexander's 50th birthday celebration in Tilburg, Netherlands. The King fit right in too, in his orange-hued tie. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
April 26: Sweden's future queen Crown Princess Victoria wore a strong color block in royal blue at the 20th anniversary of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Ridderzaal in The Hague. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
April 26: At the launch of The Ned, London, Sarah, Duchess of York and her daughters showed they love high-low fashion! Princess Beatrice, left, wore a jacket from Zara's spring collection, while her mom donned a military-style jacket from the brand that Bea was spotted in last year. Photo: Getty Images
April 25: Queen Letizia of Spain wore one of her favorite styles – a leather pencil skirt – and blouse with peek-a-boo shoulders for a visit to La Laguna University on the Spanish island of Tenerife. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
April 25: Her Majesty Queen Noor al-Hussein of Jordan donned an embroidered kaftan at Refugees International's 38th Anniversary Dinner at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images
April 25: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was all about spring blossoms for the W20 conference in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Getty Images
April 25: Princess Beatrice of York continued her stylish week in a knit skater dress at a VIP dinner celebrating Mrs Alice for French Sole at The Connaught Hotel in London. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for French Sole
April 25: Want to know how to rock the military trend for spring? Check out Queen Letizia of Spain's glam look, accessorized in gold, during a visit to Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
April 24: Princess Beatrice of York stepped out in a turtleneck and spring trench for the Kairos Society Global Summit At One World Observatory in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Kairos Society
April 24: Queen Letizia pulled this Carolina Herrera floral number from her closet for a visit to Gran Canaria, Spain. The royal accessorized with a large red clutch bag and silver leaf Chanel earrings, along with a gorgeous pair of scarlet red heels by Marsala de Lodi. Photo: WireImage
April 21: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore a white dress with embellished neckline and sleeves as Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito welcomed her to Togu Palace in Tokyo. Photo: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images
April 21: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visited Shiogama Shinto Shrine in Japan, wearing a kimono-style wrap jacket, and silver flats. Photo: Getty Images
April 20: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore muted and matching accessories to play off her patterned pink coat for her visit to social restaurant Resto VanHarte. Photo: Getty Images
April 20: Queen Mathilde of Belgium went bright pink for an event in the Royal Greenhouses of Laeken. Her floral envelope clutch was the perfect botanical touch. Photo: Getty Images
April 20: Kate Middleton wore vivid red Giorgio Armani as she joined husband Prince William and Prince Harry for a Heads Together engagement in London. Photos: Getty Images
April 20: Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Miguel de Cervantes Awards in an embroidered Felipe Varela coatdress. Her slim clutch was a match for her heels by Spanish designer Magrit. Photo: Getty Images
April 19: Wearing a striped sweater by Luisa Spagnoli and white Superga sneakers, a dressed-down Duchess of Cambridge hosted a special Heads Together reception for London marathon runners at Kensington Palace. Photo: Getty Images
April 19: Queen Letizia of Spain donned an embellished color block dress for an official lunch for the Miguel de Cervantes Literature award at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Photo: Jose Luis Cuesta - Pool/Getty Images
April 18: Queen Letizia of Spain opted for black and white again days earlier in a playful off-the-shoulder Hugo Boss top and black Uterque pants as she stepped out for a literature award engagement in Madrid. Photo: Getty Images
April 16: Princess Josephine and Princess Athena of Denmark were all dressed up ready to celebrate Danish Queen Margrethe's 77th birthday at the palace. Photo: Getty Images
April 16: Queen Letizia does affordable fashion in style with a coat by Massimo Dutti coat teamed with a Hugo Boss blouse and blue leather pants for Sunday's Easter mass in Madrid. Photo: Getty Images
April 16: Queen Letizia's daughters Princess Leonor, in navy, and Princess Sofia, in red, perfectly complemented one another in tailored coats and ballet flats for Easter mass in Madrid. Photo: Getty Images
April 16: Autumn Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore their Sunday best for an Easter service with the royal family at St George's Chapel. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
April 16: The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on Easter Sunday in this cream-colored Catherine Walker coat at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
April 7: Queen Elizabeth showed she's a fan of regal purple as she chatted with great-niece Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, who served as flowergirl for Prince William and Duchess Kate's wedding, at Westminster Abbey. The 14-year-old royal looked very ladylike herself in an eyelet lace dress and flats. Photo: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool /Getty Images
April 7: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was lovely – and leggy! – in lace as she opened a Chinese porcelain exhibition at the Prinsenhof Museum in Delft. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
April 6: We want Princess Beatrice's boots! The British royal wore velvet footwear and a purple minidress on stage at WE Day New York Welcome, to celebrate young people changing the world, at Radio City Music Hall. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WE
April 7: Wearing a feather-trimmed dress and yellow heels, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was a study in color block accessorizing as she opened StudyPortals headquarters in Eindhoven. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
April 5: <b>Queen Rania of Jordan</b> and First Lady Melania Trump looked coordinated in belted dresses and pointy pumps when they met at the White House. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
April 5: <b>Kate Middleton</b> attended the Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey in London wearing an all grey Missoni coat that she donned for the first time in 2016. Photo: Getty Images
April 5: <b>Queen Letizia of Spain</b> mixed crimson hues at a ceremony in Tokyo – a bright red Felipe Varela coat worn with a burgundy velvet dress and matching heels. Photo: Getty Images
April 5: King Felipe's wife arrived at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the state banquet looking straight out of a Disney fairytale in a dark blue embroidered gown and gold sash. Photo: Getty Images
April 4: The <b>Duchess of Cambridge</b> stepped out for the Opening Night Royal Gala performance of '42nd Street' in London wearing a gorgeous tea length dress by Marchesa. Photo: Getty Images
April 4: <b>King Felipe VI of Spain</b> and wife <b>Queen Letizia</b> arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for their four-day state visit to Japan. Letizia wore a black dress under a camel and black color-block coat. Photo: Getty Images
April 3: Monaco royal <b>Charlotte Casiraghi</b> was chic in Giambattista Valli at the Montblanc & UNICEF Gala Dinner in New York. Photo: Getty Images
April 3: <b>Queen Letizia of Spain</b> kept airport style simple with a classic trench coat and black heels as she headed to Japan. Photo: Getty Imags
