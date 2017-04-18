Princess Diana and Duchess Kate's Catherine Walker & Co connection: Video

Thanks to Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, the first image that comes to mind when you think of Catherine Walker & Co is the British royal family. The London couture house, started in 1977 by the late Catherine Walker and her husband Said Cyrus, first found worldwide fame during the 1980’s when Prince William’s mother became a fan. The royal legacy is continued today by new generation clients like Duchess Kate and Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Many of Princess Diana's vintage Catherine Walker ensembles are currently on display at the Kensington Palace exhibition Diana: Her Fashion Story. Meanwhile, the Duchess started wearing the exclusive label back in 2011, and has been seen at some of her most recent high profile engagements – including outings this year on St Patrick's Day and Easter Sunday – in oufits by the brand.

Catherine Walker has a royal heritage that continues today. The late Princess Diana wearing the brand in 1985, left, and the Duchess of Cambridge in 2017 Photos: Getty Images

One thing seen in the looks Diana loved, Duchess Kate's picks and this season's creations are the signature Catherine Walker shape, which combines a tailored menswear vibe with ladylike femininity. "The very hard, military shoulder connected with the soft bust, waist and hip silhouette below is a very beautiful combination," Said told us.

Kate in a powder blue Catherine Walker skirt suit in 2016, and her mother-in-law Diana wearing a similar style in 1988 Photos: Getty Images

Below, take an inside peek at the Catherine Walker & Co atelier in London’s Chelsea as we discover the spring-summer 2017 collection and the secret to the 40-year-old fashion house's royal allure.

