Kate Middleton's striped sweater and skinny jeans: All the style details

So far this April alone we've seen the Duchess of Cambridge in tailored Catherine Walker, chic Missoni and glamorous Marchesa ensembles. But Wednesday we got a glimpse of a dressed down Duchess as she hosted a special Heads Together reception for London marathon runners at Kensington Palace. For this occasion the Duchess went for a sporty look in a striped sweater by Luisa Spagnoli and white Superga sneakers teamed with her much-loved skinny jeans.

The dressed-down Duchess wore a striped sweater by Luisa Spagnoli for the casual Kensington Palace reception Photo: Getty Images

The outfit was quite a change of look compared to Kate's recent appearances. On April 16, the royal had joined the rest of the British royal family at an Easter service at Windsor Castle dressed in a cream coat by Catherine Walker & Co. The Duchess had also worn the piece by the luxury brand at the end of last year's Canadian tour as she carried Princess Charlotte in her arms.

Kate opted for a fresh-faced beauty look to go with the laid back vibe of the gathering Photo: Getty Images



And earlier this month, Kate attended the opening night of 42nd Street in aid of the East Anglia Children’s Hospice wearing a crimson Marchesa Notte dress. Featuring a beautiful mesh bodice and cap sleeves, the ankle-grazing gown was paired with suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and a pair of delicate earrings by Kate Spade.





Duchess Kate wrapped a Heads Together headband around a mailbox as part of the event to promote the London Marathon Photo: Getty Images

Style icon Kate loves classic, feminine looks and her top designers include Temperley London, Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham. The Duchess of Cambridge is also a big fan of affordable brands including Zara, making it a bit easier for her fans to be super stylish copy-Kates.

Wednesday's event was just the latest big drive related to Heads Together, the mental health awareness project she champions along with husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the death of the royal siblings' mom Princess Diana, and both have recently been speaking out about the impact the tragic loss has taken on them.

Prince Harry opened up by revealing he sought therapy after experiencing 'total chaos' due to the aftermath of her death, while William shared that he will never get over the "shock" of losing his mother.

