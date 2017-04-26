Luxembourg's Prince Félix and Princess Claire baptize son Liam at the Vatican

Prince Liam’s baptism will be one for the books as his parents Princess Claire and Prince Félix of Luxembourg held the special affair at the Vatican. Their daughter Amalia also played the part of doting big sister caressing her four-month-old brother’s head during the ceremony. At one point, Amalia was photographed sitting on the floor of St. Peter's Basilica while her parents and Liam gathered by a microphone.

Amalia doted on her brother and gave him a kiss during the service Photo: © Cour grand-ducale / Lola Velasco / Tous droits réservés

The two-year-old Princess looked adorable for the occasion recycling a blue smock dress that she previously wore for family photos last December, while her mother looked spring-ready donning a white button-down shirtdress that featured frilled cuffs. The baptism was performed by Reverend Dr. George Woodall, who is a professor at Claire and Félix’s alma mater — Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum.

The April 22 baptism was a family affair for the Luxembourg royals. Félix’s parents, the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg, attended the ceremony along with Claire’s parents — Hartmut and Gabriele Lademacher — and her brother Felix. Liam’s paternal uncle Prince Sebastien of Luxembourg and Anna Maria Pamin served as the little Prince’s godparents.

The royal family attended the baptism held at the Vatican on April 22 Photo: © Cour grand-ducale / Lola Velasco / Tous droits réservés

Claire, 32, and Felix, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed their second child — Liam — last November in Geneva, Switzerland. A few weeks later, the couple announced the name of their newborn son and shared tender family photos, showing Amalia wearing her smock dress while cuddling her baby brother.

Amalia sat on a bench as her parents took part in the service Photo: © Cour grand-ducale / Lola Velasco / Tous droits réservés

The 32-year-old Prince is the second son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, and is second in line to the throne. His older brother, 35-year-old Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, is married to the Belgian Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy. Prince Liam is fourth in line to the throne of Luxembourg, behind his uncle, as well as his father and older sister.