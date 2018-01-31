The down-to-earth Duchess! Kate Middleton's all-time best casual looks

<b>We love to see <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> wearing tiaras and ball gowns, but we're just as fascinated by her very stylish dressed-down wardrobe. From her pre-royal days, through to pregnancies and royal tours, here's our photo gallery of all the times the Duchess of Cambridge went for a casual outfit instead of a formal ensemble – a looked extremely good doing it!</B> On January 30, 2018, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge stepped out onto the ice in Stockholm wearing the perfect winter outfit: a cozy Burberry coat, sweater by Swedish designer Fjallraven, jeans and a bobble hat. Kate was kicking off her royal tour of Sweden and Norway with husband Prince William. Photo: John Rainford/WENN.com
Following on from the exciting news of her brother-in-law Prince Harry's engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge continued with her official duties on November 29, 2017 as she visited the Robin Hood Primary School in central London. The pregnant royal, who will welcome her third child in April, went for cozy comfort in black jeans, a Barbour jacket and chunky turtleneck sweater by Temperley London. The Duchess finished the look with her trusty flat brown boots by Penelope Chilvers. Photo: Getty Images
On October 31, 2017, a pregnant Duchess of Cambridge was casual and comfortable as she made an appearance at The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). Prince William's wife, who is expecting the couple's third child, had a spring in her step – maybe thanks to her Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit sneakers! – as she arrived in in a black zip-up jacket that skimmed over her baby bump, and a pair of Monreal London sweatpants. The royal kept her jewelery to a bare minimum for the sporty day out – stud earrings, her iconic engagement ring and a Remembrance poppy, which was pinned just underneath her lapel. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess kicked off May 2017 in some well-worn boots, a rain jacket, and Zara jeans as she spent an afternoon working on a farm in Gloucester, England with the Farms for City Children charity. Photo: Getty Images
In April 2017, the Duchess hosted a special Heads Together reception for London marathon runners at Kensington Palace in a striped sweater by Luisa Spagnoli and white Superga sneakers teamed with her much-loved skinny jeans. Photo: Getty Images
The mom-of-two, known around the world for her style, proved in February 2016 that she can be fashionable even when she's running around playing sports. Kate showed off her athletic physique in a Nike top, Asics sneakers and Monreal London track pants as she took part in a tennis workshop in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Getty Images
In October 2013, Duchess Kate made a special appearance to meet young athletes who are being supported by SportsAid, a charity of which she is patron. The royal donned a navy blue outfit consisting of some of her main wardrobe staples: wedge shoes, a breton striped top and blazer. Photo: Getty Images
With dog Lupo on a leash, Kate was in polo spectator mode in rain boots and a suede jacket at the Golden Metropolitan Polo Club Charity Cup match in Tetbury, England in June 2012. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images)
In early 2016, Kate looked chic as she stepped out on to the slopes in Courchevel during a family ski holiday with Prince George and baby Charlotte. The royal's white jacket and ski pants are from E and O, a British brand founded in 2008, while her goggles are by UVEX. Photo: Getty Images
In April 2016, for a safari tour of Kaziranga National Park, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for green skinny jeans from Zara, her trusty Sebago shoes and a white polka dot blouse. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge sported a cable knit red sweater by the brand Really Wild for her fishing trip in Haida Gwaii, Canada in October 2016. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was Valentine's Day ready in February 2017, wearing a double-breasted twill blazer by Philosphy Di Lorenzo Serafini for her visit with Air Cadets in Stamford, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Back in 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Great Tower Scouts in Windermere, Cumbria, United Kingdom. Her rainboots and knit cap outfit, perfect for the snowy weather, were accessorized with a scout scarf. Photo: Andy Stenning WPA - Pool/Getty Images
A trip to the Calgary Stampede in Canada back in 2011 marked a different look for the royal. While Kate, wearing a Templerley London blouse, is a fan of skinny jeans, she swapped them for a bootcut fit and added a hat to get into the spirit of the event. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess was stylish for her 2016 visit to Canada's Carcross and Montana Mountain: a ribbed sweater wrap by Sentaler, which she paired with blue skinny jeans, brown suede cowboy boots and earrings by Yukon designer Shelley Macdonald. Photo: Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
To go sailing in Victoria Harbour on the last day of the 2016 Canada tour, Kate opted for her fave skinny jeans, white tennis shoes and a parka from Troy London. Photo: Getty Images
While in Canada in October 2016, Kate wore a jacket from Holland and Holland, which she paired with black Zara skinny jeans and a pair of brown knee-high boots. She finished off the look with a pair of earrings from Canadian-born designer Pippa Small. Photo: Getty Images
In British Columbia on the 2016 Canadian tour, Kate teamed her Canadian brand Smythe blazer with an ivory blouse from Somerset by Temperley and Zara skinny jeans. Photo: Dominic Lipinski - Pool / Getty Images
A ruffled blouse, blue blazer and wedge heels were a chic combo during a visit to Slave Lake, Alberta, during the royal tour of Canada in 2011. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
The newlywed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could have been mistaken for a pair of university students in their matching Rangers sweatshirts in July 2011 during a visit to Blatchford Lake, Northwest Territories, Canada. Photo: Arthur Edwards - Pool/GettyImages
Long before she became the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton was already showing her signature style in a leather hat, tailored jacket and jeans tucked into boots at Gatcombe Park Festival of British Eventing in August 2005. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
A white blouse, along with a dark khaki vest and skinny jeans were the look for an April 2016 hike at the Tiger's Nest monastery in Paro, Bhutan. Photo: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage
Kate stepped out in casual style for a special Cub Scout Pack meeting in December 2016 in King's Lynn, England. Her grey cashmere turtleneck sweater by Iris and Ink was paired with dark trousers and her trusty Really Wild Clothing Spanish Boots. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
In February 2017, the Duchess showed off her sporty side as she promoted Heads Together and the London Marathon in a quilted jacket by Perfect Moment and New Balance sneakers. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
