The most talked about royal highlights of May

Queen Elizabeth II was elegant in her pearls and gloves for a luncheon at Drapers' Hall on May 31 in London, England. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands enjoyed a down to earth visit to the farm of Xuan Toan in Da Lat, Vietnam. The Dutch queen is in Vietnam for a three-day visit in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Spain's Queen Letizia is known for her up-to-the-minute style, and on May 30 she showed her latest hair twist – a bubble ponytail that she rocked for the Europa Press news agency 60th Anniversary event in Madrid. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark had fun playing with some bubbles during her visit to New Karolinska Solna University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, during her three-day royal visit with husband Crown Prince Frederik. Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Mom-of-four Crown Princess Mary also met an adorable new friend at Stockholm's New Karolinska Solna University Hospital on May 30. Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Stockholm city hall was the scene for a couples' date night for, left to right, Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria of Sweden alongside their guests Frederik and Mary of Denmark on May 30. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
It's a royal style summit! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark were a fashionable foursome at an official dinner at Eric Ericssonhallen on May 29 in Stockholm. Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, left, and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark visited the store Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen together on May 29 in Stockholm. Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Wearing a red maxidress, Princess Charlene was a fashion winner center stage as she awarded the champions of the Formula One race in Monte-Carlo. Photo: Getty Images
A royal lineup at the Formula One race in Monaco, from left to right: Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco and Andrea Casiraghi. Photo: Getty Images
New parents Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, center, said hi to their niece and nephew India, two, and Alexandre, four, at the F1 race in Monaco. Photo: Getty Images
Little royals India and Alexandre wore matching sunglasses with their dad and mom Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi as they strolled the sidelines at the F1 race in Monaco. Photo: Getty Images
King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia kept in step with one another on Armed Forces Day in Guadalajara, Spain on May 27. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Prior to the FA Cup Final soccer match at London's Wembley Stadium, Prince William, in navy blue suit, center, took part in a minutes' silence in honor of victims of the Manchester terror attack. Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images
Nice to meet you! Prince Charles met young cricket players during the launch of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the The Oval in London on May 25. Photo: PHILIP TOSCANO/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and First Lady Melania Trump met up before a dinner held at the Royal castle in Laeken, on May 25 in Brussels. Photo: YORICK JANSENS/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Rania and her youngest daughter Princess Salma made a stylish duo as they stepped out to celebrate the 71st Anniversary of Jordan’s Independence Day. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Queen Elizabeth was all smiles as she visited one of the Duchy of Lancaster Farms, where she met tenants and young equestrians. Photo: Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images
Her Majesty met with Millie Robinson one of the victims of the Manchester terror attack, during her surprise visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s hospital. The Queen asked the teen, who had won VIP passes to meet Ariana Grande, if she had a good time prior to the explosion and wished her a speedy recovery. Photo: PETER BYRNE/AFP/Getty Images
Continuing on their tour of the Middle East and Europe, Donald Trump and Melania flew from Rome to Belgium to meet with Queen Mathilde and King Philippe at the Royal Palace in Brussels on May 24. This is the second royal couple the president and first lady have met, first seeing Queen Rania and King Abdullah in Washington, D.C. Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images
Talk about a high-flying royal engagement! Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall threw a paper plane as she met with kids from Halton Community Combined School at RAF Halton on May 24 in Aylesbury, England. Photo: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Soon-to-be-retired Prince Philip joined wife Queen Elizabeth at a service at St. Paul's Cathedral to mark the 100th anniversary of the Order of the British Empire on May 24. Photo: Tim Ireland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The future king of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon, left, greeted Franco-Norwegian handi-surf champion Ismael Guilliorit on the beach in Biarritz, France, during the 2017 ISA World Surfing Games on May 24. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
Which shines brighter – Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' spectacular tiara or her famous contagious grin? The Dutch royal was all smiles at at a gala dinner for the Corps Diplomatic at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on May 23. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Pleased to meet you, ma'am... Queen Elizabeth seemed to enjoy her time speaking with guests during a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 23. Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool / Getty Images
The May 23 Buckingham Palace event had started with hosts Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leading a minute's silence in honor of the victims of the terror attack in Manchester, England. Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
One of these workers is no other than the Dutch monarch! King Willem-Alexander, left, who recently made headlines when he revealed he had a secret life as a commercial airline pilot, also looked right at home in a hard hat and safety vest. The royal was touring the first finished island of the Marker Wadden in Markermeer Lake, a project aimed at creating a new wetlands nature reserve. Photo: LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP/Getty Images
Walking alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, right, got quite the reception, complete with honor guard, as he kicked off a state visit to Indonesia with wife Queen Silvia on May 22. Photo: Ed Wray/Getty Images
Actress Salma Hayek and Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi looked like true BFFs at the Kering Women in Motion lunch with Madame Figaro on May 22 in Cannes, France. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
After her busy weekend being an unofficial maid of honor to her younger sister Pippa, Kate was back in London for the start of the Chelsea Flower Show on May 22. In a green flora Rochas dress, the Duchess viewed the variety of flowers including the "William and Catherine Rose" named in 2012 for their royal wedding. Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Avid gardener Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chatted with an exhibitor as she visited the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22 in London. Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool / Getty Images
Prince Jacques showed off his personalized soccer jersey as he posed with his parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert during the celebration for Monaco FC players as they reclaimed the championship title on May 21. Photo: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace
Prince Albert beamed like a little kid as he was presented with his own jersey - with Best Dad - written on the back during the party at the palace for Monaco's soccer team. During the reception, the royal couple couple commended the players for their outstanding performance in this championship and also encouraged them for the next season. Photo: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace
Stepping out! The Queen literally shut down the Covent Garden restaurant The Ivy when she attended an invitation-only party for a friend on May 18. Other lucky invitees included David Walliams and the Queen's cousin Prince Michael and wife Princess Michael of Kent. The 91-year-old monarch was in high spirits as she arrived for the celebrations. She was elegantly dressed in an embellished silver dress, shielded from the inclement weather in a black printed shawl. Photo: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Prince William and Prince Harry posed with the 20 young recipients of the inaugural Legacy Award during the Diana Awards ceremony. During the event that took place on May 18, William and Harry each took time to honor their mother. “This summer marks 20 years since our mother died," William said. "She achieved so much in her life. From helping to shatter the stigma around AIDS, to fighting to ban landmines and supporting the homeless, she touched the lives of millions. The truth is, though, that she was taken at only 36, just slightly older than I am today." Photo: Getty Images
New dad Pierre Casiraghi couldn't contain his excitement during the soccer finals in Monaco. The Monaco royal was joined by his family including Prince Albert and Princess Charlene. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Princess Caroline's daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover and her boyfriend Ben-Silvester Strautmann watched the French Ligue 1 Championship title celebration following the match between AS Monaco and AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, their children Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Ingrid Alexandra along with their royal pups greeted kids during the National Day parade at their home, Skaugum in Asker, Norway on May 17. It looks like the Prince's facial hair has grown back since shaving it days earlier at his parents' joint 80th birthday celebration. Photo: Nigel Waldron/ Getty Images
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were proud – and color coordinated! – parents at 10-year-old daughter Princess Sofia's First Communion at the Asuncion de Nuestra Senora Church on May 17. While Sofia is usually dressed just like 11-year-old sister Princess Leonor, who wore a pleated blue dress and Pretty Ballerina shoes, in line with tradition she instead donned her school uniform for her special day. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Letizia guided her daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia on a meet and greet after the First Communion ceremony outside the Asuncion de Nuestra Senora Church on May 17 in Madrid. Princess Sofia said she was happy about her big day, although she admitted to being "a little bit" nervous. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
For her First Communion, Princess Sofia's grandparents King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia were on hand, but in addition to the royals, the young princess, center, had the support of mom Queen Letizia's family, too. Onetime news anchor Letizia's grandmother Menchu Álvarez del Valle (second from left), a former radio host, was in attendance, as was the queen's mom Paloma Rocasolano (second from right). Photo by Fotonoticias/WireImage
Queen Rania of Jordan took to Instagram to share a photo from her younger brother, Magdi’s civil wedding. Alongside the intimate family picture, the monarch penned, “Congratulations to my brother and his wonderful bride Reem Hourani. So excited to be welcoming you to our family! #Family #Love.” Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Charlotte Casiraghi’s three-year-old son, Raphaël Elmaleh stole the show during a rare public appearance at the Monaco Formula E Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on Saturday, May 13. The Monaco royal, looking characteristically stylish wearing a crème pantsuit, stepped out for the event with her little boy, uncle Prince Albert and cousin Louis Ducruet. The royal family gathered on the podium stage at the Circuit de Monaco where the top three teams’ drivers joined them. Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William had a special visit with six-year-old Daisy Wood at the Royal Marsden hospital on May 16, 2017 in Sutton, England. The royal dad-of-two helped the young girl, who is being treated at the hospital’s Oak Centre for Children and Young People, place her ID bracelet on before undergoing a lumbar puncture procedure. “I’m always the pilot,” William told Daisy. “I’m not trusted with the special stuff.” After placing the tag on her wrist, Prince George’s father asked, “How’s that? Is that okay? Is that loose or alright?” – before successfully throwing a thumb’s up. After her royal encounter, the princess-obsessed little girl told reporters, “He’s too old for me to marry,” adding that she enjoyed being cared for by the future King. "It was fun." Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice joined around 500 female runners participating in the Lady Garden 5K race at London's Hyde Park on May 13. The 28-year-old royal was in high spirits as she waited at the start line with Astrid Harbord, Chloe Delevingne and Mika Simmons. The charity run was held in support of Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund, with the aim of raising money for vital research into gynecological cancers. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
On the move! Queen Elizabeth took the wheel of her Range Rover after Royal Windsor Horse Show. Photo: Getty Images
Arriving in style! Kate Middleton wowed wearing a blue coat dress by Emilia Wickstead for her five hour solo trip to Luxembourg. The Duchess, who traveled to the European country for the official commemoration of the 1867 Treaty of London, was greeted by Princess Stéphanie upon her arrival. Photo: Getty Images
After celebrating Queen Sonja and King Harald's birthdays in Norway, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel returned to Sweden for a somber occasion with Princess Martha Louise of Norway to attend the funeral of Niclas Silfverschioeld at Erska church in Allingsaas, Sweden. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's daughter, Pauline Ducruet, flew south to Miami, where she visited the popular Wynwood Walls. Posting an artsy photo of herself from her trip, the design student wrote, "Wynwood  #Miami." Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt
Crown Prince Frederik visited the Red Barnets family experience club, of which he is a patron, in Assens. During his outing to the club that aims to establish relationships and communities as well as provide positive experiences, the dad-of-four participated in activities and a picnic with young children. Photo: Louise Dyring Mbae, Red Barnet ©
Prince William got into the action alongside brother and teammate Prince Harry on Day 2 of the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park on May 7. Since 2007, the royal siblings have supported nonprofit organizations with charity polo matches, raising over £10 million ($13 million) in the process. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK
Prince William and Prince Harry shared a moment on the field during Day 2 of the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park, Ascot, England, on May 7. The pair were playing to benefit two charities, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and Tusk, a wildlife conservation organization. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands greeted the crowds with a wave at the annual Liberation Day concert on the Amstel on May 5, 2017 in Amsterdam. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Prince Harry showed his action man status during Day 1 of the Audi Polo Challenge for charity at Coworth Park Polo Club on May 6 in Ascot, England. Prince Harry was taking part in the charity match in support of two organizations, WellChild and Sentebale, which the royal founded with friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Harry, right, couldn't have looked happier on May 6 as actor Matt Smith, center, presented his team with a prize on Day One of the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England. That might have been because his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, who was spotted on the sidelines at the match, was there to cheer him on for the first time. With the <I>Suits</I> star set to join Prince Harry at Pippa Middleton's wedding on May 20, the event marked their first public appearance together as a couple. Seen here alongside Harry at the match, held at Coworth Park, are his teammates, left to right: Luke Tomlinson, Mark Tomlinson and Charlie Hanbury. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall joined cast members of the West End production of <I>42nd Street</I> backstage at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London on May 4. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall joined music legend Debbie Harry from Blondie, along with British stars Ray Winstone and Chris Evans for the '500 Word' creative writing competition judging panel at BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on May 4. The royal told the rock singer she was a 'huge fan' and revealed that her own singing voice earned her the nickname 'the growler' back when she was in school. Photo: Philip Toscano - WPA Pool /Getty Images
King Felipe of Spain watched a traditional dancer in San Sebastian during the 70th Anniversary of the Spanish Association of Machine Tool Manufacturers event on May 5. Photo: Gari Garaialde/Getty Images
Princess Caroline's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi was spotted blowing a kiss to family friend Karl Lagerfeld as the designer took a bow following the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection Show in Paris on May 3. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
A solemn King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the National Remembrance ceremony on Dam Square in Amsterdam on May 4. The annual memorial honors both Dutch civilians and military members who have died in wars or peacekeeping missions. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The agony of defeat! Seated next to wife Princess Charlene at Louis II stadium, soccer fan Prince Albert of Monaco looked like he was feeling the pain of AS Monaco's hometown defeat against Juventus Turin on May 3. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Princess Caroline's son Andrea Casiraghi, left, and Princess Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet did some royal cousin bonding at the AS Monaco soccer match at Louis II stadium on May 3. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looked right at home as she visited Farms for City Children with a host of enthusiastic kids on May 3 in Arlingham, Gloucestershire, England. The charity offers children in the UK a chance to live and work on a real farm for a week. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
And we're on the air! Former news anchor Queen Letizia of Spain looked like she had returned to her roots as she attended the 12th International Seminar of Language and Journalism in San Millan de la Cogolla, Spain on May 3. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
One day after his grandfather revealed plans to step down from his royal duties, Prince William joined grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to greet Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of a private lunch at Clarence House on May 5. Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Moroccan King Mohammed VI had a greeting filled with pomp and circumstance as he arrived for a meeting with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace on May 2 in Paris. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images
Hours after announcing his retirement plans on May 4, Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip appeared at an Order of Merit service at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London. The royal, who has served for more than 70 years, turns 96 next month. Photo: Getty Images
The month kicked off with some serious cuteness as Kensington Palace released a new picture of Princess Charlotte in honor of the toddler's May 2 birthday. "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the palace announced. "TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do." Photo: Getty Images
