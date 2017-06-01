Royal style of the month for May 2017: Photo gallery

Princess Eugenie donned a Peter Pilotto print to step out with boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at the 50th anniversary of The Beatles SGT Pepper Album at Abbey Road Studios. The event was a fundraiser for End The Silence and Hope & Homes for Children, on May 31 in London. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hope and Homes for Children
Pregnant Princess Sofia of Sweden was fabulous in fuchsia for a merit ceremony held at at Sophiahemmet College in Stockholm. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain was picture perfect in a gem-studded lavender sweater dress with strappy heels for the Europa Press news agency 60th Anniversary party at the Villa Magna hotel in Madrid. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore a graphic architecture print dress to an official dinner with the Danish royals at Stockholm City Hall. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlene wore vibrant red as she helped fellow Monaco royals hand out winners' trophies at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark added a dose of sunshine – yellow pumps and belt – to her monochrome print silk dress while in Stockholm. Photo: Getty Images
Black and white was also the theme of the day for Queen Letizia, who wore a sheath dress and see-through PVC stilettos to an event marking Armed Forces Day in Guadalajara, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, with husband Crown Prince Frederik, was on trend in lace on the first day of the Danish royals' visit to Sweden. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium, with husband King Philippe, wore spring green for a lunch in Brussels. Photo: Getty Images
You can't go wrong with a pencil skirt and blouse – just ask Queen Letizia who wore a lace top with statement sleeves to a BBVA Bank Foundation event in Madrid. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Crown Princess Victoria got on board with the statement sleeves trend in a pink top and floral skirt as she visited Danish architecture firm Arkitema. Photo: Getty Images
On May 30, Crown Princess Mary wore a flowy Altuzarra 'Winnie' dress – a look that Michelle Obama donned during a trip to Morocco. Photo: Getty Images
It's garden party season! Princess Eugenie picked royal blue lace for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Centenary Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Letizia added a burgundy clutch and heels to her summer-ready cream-colored outfit worn to the Madrid Book Fair in Retiro Park. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain wore a trendy double-breasted sleeveless jacket along with leather-look leggings and patent leather heels for an outing to the National Museum of Science and Technology in Madrid. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium was pretty in pastels as she greeted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Royal Palace in Brussels. Photo: THIERRY CHARLIER/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie continued her style streak at the Jimmy Choo & Mytheresa.com dinner at The Garden Museum in London. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi stepped out in Chanel for the fashion house's dinner with Vanity Fair at Tetou restaurant during Cannes. Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed off her famed colorful style as she attended the Wijzer Symposium in Amsterdam. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
A dapper King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands escorted wife Queen Maxima, in a gold gown and stunning tiara, to a gala dinner for the Corps Diplomatic at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
We're loving Princess Eugenie's colorful outfit and funky belt, worn to a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth brought her own dose of sunshine in a canary yellow outfit – complete with matching umbrella! – as she hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain rocked a burgundy leather peplum jacket and matching lipstick for a gathering celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Reina Sofia Alzheimer's Foundation in Madrid. Photo: Antonio Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images
If three's a trend, red is definitely a hot shade for the royals this month! Here's Queen Letizia of Spain in a LRD at the 'La Caixa' Scholarships event in sunny Barcelona. Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi, left, with Anne-Florence Schmitt, brought some laid-back royal glamour to Cannes as she attended Kering Women in Motion lunch with Madame Figaro. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline, wore a beautifully embroidered Gucci creation – complete with heart-shaped belt detail – to the Women in Motion Awards Dinner at Place de la Castre in Cannes. Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering
Queen Rania of Jordan showed off her chic summer style in white lace at the Fashion for Relief fundraiser in Cannes. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, were twinning in jewel-toned silk outfits at the the Fashion for Relief charity fundraiser during the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi wore a black mini dress with black stilettos to the Vanity Fair and HBO party at the Hotel Du Cap-Eden Roc in Antibes, France during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie wore a navy dress with matching pumps that also had a bit of orange and a white pillbox hat to Pippa Middleton's wedding. Photo: WireImage
Wearing a white sleeveless Ralph Lauren gown, Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg stepped out with husband Prince Guillaume for the opening night screening of <I>Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) </I> at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain attended audiences at Zarzuela Palace wearing this modern look – a sheer blouse and belted asymmetrical vest with matching pencil skirt by BOSS. Adding a touch of the wild side: the royal's Magrit snake print heels. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi looked cool in a white linen suit as she held her son Rafael during the Monaco Formula E Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo. Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge recycled a knit See by Chloé dress that she wore last fall to a children's party in Canada as she helped host a tea party at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice was also garden party ready – complete with springtime hat! – as she spoke with guests at the Buckingham Palace event. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain reached into her wardrobe for a lace-embellished mint green summer coat and dress by Felipe Varela to attend her daughter Princess Sofia's first communion in Madrid. While Sofia wore her school uniform, big sister Princess Leonor opted for a pleated blue dress and shoes by Pretty Ballerinas. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Escorted by husband Prince Carl Philip, pregnant Princess Sofia of Sweden was the picture of relaxed elegance in a knit sweater and turquoise duster for King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway's 80th birthday lunch on the Royal yatch <I>Norge</I> in Oslo. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Also attending the Norwegian royals' yacht birthday party were Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and wife Crown Princess Marie Chantal, who wore a nautical-inspired ensemble. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice styled her pleated dress and bow bedecked coat with purple velvet mary janes as she left Harry's Bar in London, England. Photo: GOR/GC Images
Kate Middleton wore a new Emilia Wickstead coat with long sleeves and a full, subtly pleated skirt for her day trip to Luxembourg on May 11. To keep the focus on the baby blue coat, she accessorized with nudes - patent pumps and an Etui clutch bag. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Crown Princess Mette-Marit matched her husband Crown Prince Haakon in navy for the night at the opera. Photo: Nigel Waldron/ Getty Images
Princess Sofia's lace and tiered white gown by ALEXIS clothing complemented the frost on the ground in Oslo. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Princess Marie Chantal wore one of her go-to favorites, Valentino for the 80th birthday celebration of King Harald and Queen Sonja.
Queen Maxima rewore Dutch designer Claes Iversen's navy and gold gown to the opera in Oslo. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary stunned in one of Kate Middleton's favorite designers - Erdem for King Harald's second night festivity. Photo: Nigel Waldron/ Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria paired her floral-patterned dress by Acne Studio with black pumps and long tassled earrings. Photo: Nigel Waldron/ Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex stunned in a gold Suzannah dress as she entered the Opera House with Princess Martha Louise., who chose a mint green gown with matching shoes. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Princess Marie and her husband Prince Joachim joined his brother and sister-in-law for King Harald and Queen Sonjay's two-day party in Oslo where the Princess wore a beaded white gown. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Sonja wore a cheery lime green gown for her and King Harald's joint birthday celebration. Photo: HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece made a floral statement donning a ballgown to the celebration. Photo: HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex wore a v-neck, emerald green gown to King Harald and Queen Sonja's birthday in Norway. Sophie went on behalf of the British royal family as Queen Elizabeth wasn't able to make it. Photo: HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary wore a gold-patterned, sleeveless gown to Norway's King and Queen's joint birthday celebration. She accessorized with a gold sequined clutch and a tiara from the Danish royal collection. Photo: HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima wore a beige gown with floral and bird detail to King Harald and Queen Sonja's 80th birthday dinner at Norway's Royal Palace. Photo: HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Mathilde, who was escorted by Prince Carl Philip, wore a tiered red gown to the first night of King Harald and Queen Sonja's joint birthday celebration in Oslo. Photo: HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Sofia showed off her baby bump in an Oscar de la Renta gown that she previously wore to the 2015 Nobel Prize Banquet. The Swedish royal walked into the banquet with Princess Tatiana of Greece. Photo: HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Letizia pulled her green Carolina Herrera dress out of her closet for lunch with Costa Rica's President Luis Guillermo Solis and wife Mercedes Penas Domingo in Madrid. The stylish royal accessorized with her Bounkit earrings featuring a square Amethyst stone and Green Jade drop and D'Orsay pumps by Madrit. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands donned a silk flower-embroidered blouse and ultra-wide leg trousers as she joined husband King Willem-Alexander at the annual Liberation Day concert on the Amstel in Amsterdam. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall accessorized with a pink and navy scarf for the cool weather as she arrived at BBC Radio 2 Studios in London, England. Photo: Philip Toscano - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Belgium's Queen Mathilde wore a burgundy dress with lace overlay as she joined recipients of the Queen Mathilde Prize, left to right, Toon Beelaerts, Florian Lievens, Johannes Lievens and Kamiel Put at the Royal Palace in Brussels. Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain opted for one of her fave wardrobe staples – a leather pencil skirt – for the opening of an exhibition at the National Library in Madrid. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dressed down in skinny jeans and her favorite boots for a visit to the Farms for City Children charity in Arlingham, Gloucestershire, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain was all business in a grey pantsuit at the inauguration of the 12th International Seminar of Language and Journalism in San Millan de la Cogolla, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi showed she inherited the film star's glamorous style at the the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection Show at Grand Palais in Paris. Photo: Getty Images
