Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's daughter is a little rocker at the KISS concert

The Swedish royal family has a little rocker on their hands! Crown Princes Victoria, 39, and Prince Daniel, 43 took their five-year-old daughter Princess Estelle to a KISS concert on May 6 in Stockholm. The royal tot stepped out sporting frontman Paul Stanley aka The Starchild’s iconic star makeup over her right eye, while wearing grey jeans and a blue denim jacket for a night out with her parents.

The royal family met KISS during their concert in Sweden on May 6 Photo: Dean Snowden

The Swedish heir to throne was front and center and even got to meet the band. While at the legendary group’s performance in Sweden, the royal trio — who left one-year-old Prince Oscar at home — met band’s members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer backstage. Prince Daniel carried his daughter as the family beamed posing for a photo with the American band. “It was an honor to meet the Crown Princess and her wonderful family,” Paul tells HELLO!. He added, “Knowing that their daughter Estelle's favorite song is Detroit Rock City assures me that they too rock & roll all nite and party everyday!”

Crown Princess Victoria has previously said that her five-year-old daughter is "not too young."Photo: Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden

The royal family’s outing came just a few days before the Crown Princess Couple traveled to Norway for Queen Sonja and King Harald’s joint 80th birthday celebrations. Victoria recently opened up to the Swedish outlet Svenskdam about preparing her daughter for her future role of representing Sweden abroad once she’s older. During her April trip to Japan, the mom-of-two said, “Estelle knows that I’m here and [am talking about] fishing, and then we talk about Japan, fisheries, nature and ecology and how things fit together. She is five-years-old, but she’s not too young.” Victoria continued, “On the contrary, she was very interested and receptive. I think we have an obligation as parents and adults to stimulate curiosity.”