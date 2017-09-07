Kate Middleton and Pippa's close relationship in photos

<b>One of our favorite sister acts, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/pippa-middleton/"><strong>Pippa Middleton</strong></a> are an inseparable team, from their childhood adventures to their roles as brides. In a 2014 interview with NBC, Pippa emphasized their 'very normal' sisterly relationship, saying: “We’re very close and we support each other and get each other’s opinions.” Take a look at their sweet bond over the years!</B> The Middleton sisters with dad Michael in Jordan, where the family lived for two and a half years. Since moving back to England, the girls were part of a close-knit clan, including little brother James Middleton, born in 1987. Photo: The Middleton Family
Pippa was right there for Kate and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a>'s royal wedding in April 2011 – and when it came time for Pippa to marry James Matthews in May 2017, the Duchess stepped up to do the same. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Usually the center of attention, Duchess Kate played a discreet role at Pippa's nuptials in Englefield, England in 2017, and was spotted helping adjust her little sister's train before the big walk down the aisle. Photo: Getty Images
Kate and Pippa were twinning as bridesmaids at their uncle's 1991 wedding. When they were younger, the sisters helped out in the family business and reveled in country walks and cozy Christmas celebrations at which their father Michael would amuse them by wearing costumes, one year even making an entrance as a sumo wrestler. Photo: The Middleton Family
Pippa Middleton and Kate spent an evening together at a London book launch party in 2007. The girls have been inseparable since they were young and attended the same boarding school Marlborough College together. There, they both played on the hockey team, where Pippa had the added distinction of being captain. Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Kate and Pippa Middleton enjoyed a sisters' night out in London back in 2008. Photo: Mark Milan/FilmMagic
Kate and Pippa Middleton were in step as they attended a wedding at St. Michael and All Angels church on June 11, 2011 in Lambourn, England. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
In 2006, Kate and Pippa did some sister bonding on the sidelines as they watched Prince William compete in a polo match. Since becoming a Duchess, Kate has remained close to her sister and family. They have even continued their trips to Mustique with the Middletons. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
The Middleton girls’ charm has much to do with the example of their supremely calm and collected, elegant mother Carole, who never seems overawed by her daughter’s royal in-laws. Together she, Kate and Pippa make a formidable trio who stay right up to date on each other’s lives, and love to exchange clothes and make-up tips. Photo: Getty Images
Kate and Pippa, who both enjoy watching tennis, attended the 2012 Wimbledon Championships together. The duo have spent many matches together and with their significant others in the stands. Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
