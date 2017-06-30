Royal highlights of June 2017

Queen Paola of Belgium’s 80th birthday was a family affair. While King Philippe’s mother’s birthday isn’t until September 11, the Belgian royal family came together to celebrate early in Waterloo, Belgium. Paola was joined by her grandchildren including her great-grandchild Anna Astrid, who made her first public appearance since being born last May. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The royal tot, who is the daughter of Prince Amedeo and Elisabetta Maria Von Wolkenstein Rosboch, adorably stole the show at her great-grandmother's 80th birthday celebrations. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Mathilde with her children Princess Elisabeth, who wore the Maje dress seen on Pippa Middleton during her honeymoon, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore and King Philippe made their way to the birthday celebrations. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Isabella of Denmark went horseback riding with her mother Crown Princess Mary. The Danish royal snapped a photo of her oldest daughter during their summer outing, which was posted on the royal family's Instagram account with a caption that read: "HRH Princess Isabella enjoyed a ride today with her mother in the beautiful forest around Gråsten Castle." Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus/H.K.H. Crown Princess
Former One Direction band member Liam Payne met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry at a reception for the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony held at Buckingham Palace. Liam took to social media after his royal encounter writing, "An absolute honour to meet the Queen today on such a fantastic occasion. Privileged to share the room with such inspirational @queensyoungleaders, hear their stories and how they are helping to rebuild and preserve a sometimes broken world" Photo: JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/ Getty Images
Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie traveled to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, for the opening of the Monaco Pavilion of the International Exhibition 2017 which will go from June 10 to September 10, 2017. Photo: G. Luci / Prince Palace
Princess Stephanie also brought her 18-year-old daughter Camille Gottlieb for the visit to admire the Monaco Pavilion, entitled "mirroring the future." Photo: G. Luci / Prince Palace
Crown Prince Frederik competed in the Øresund Triathlon with a time of 5 hours, 16 minutes on June 25. Photo: Instagram/@Kongehuset ©
Crown Princess Mary showed off the perfect gardening attire when she baptized the 'CPH Garden in Bloom' at the CPH Garden 2017 exhibition. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard, Scanpix ©
Princess Caroline joined daughter Charlotte Casiraghi at the 2017 Jumping International of Monaco equestrian competition as part of the Global Champions Tour on June 24 in Monaco. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Avid equestrian Charlotte is also a fierce competitor, but was out of her horseriding gear and into an LBD for the podium ceremony in her royal role. Photo: Getty Images
During the horse jumping event itself Charlotte chatted with Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, who was a fellow competitor at the event. Photo: Getty Images
King Felipe VI of Spain and wife Queen Letizia helped light up the room as they attended the Botin Center inauguration in Santander on June 23. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and wife Princess Stephanie marked National Day at an official reception held at Luxembourg Philarmonie Hall on June 23. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, center, visited Milan's Galleria Rossanna Orlandi with husband King Willem-Alexander during the fourth day of their royal state visit to Italy on June 23. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie stepped out with boyfriend Jack Brooksbank for the V&A Summer party on June 21 in London. Photo: GOR/GC Images
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden's kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar posed for this sweet snap in honor of Midsummer. Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden
The Middletons are off to the races! The Duchess of Cambridge's mom Carole joined her daughter for Day One of England's Royal Ascot. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
During the excitement of Ascot, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stole a moment for this sweet look of love. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands had a special sparkle during a state dinner in Milan. The royal donned the Mellerio Diamond and Ruby tiara for the occasion, which she paired with a striking one-shoulder red gown. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain met with schoolchildren at El Quirinal elementary in Aviles, Spain on June 20. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson reunited with friend Princess Charlene at the royal palace in Monaco in celebration of the Monte Carlo TV Festival. Sharing a photo from the festivities, 50 wrote, "I really had a amazing time." Photo: Instagram/@50cent
A smiling Queen Elizabeth chatted with polo players during the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo final at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England on June 18. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Adorable Princess Charlotte took a peek from behind the curtains at Buckingham Palace to check out the action during the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
As the guys – Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince George – looked on, Duchess Kate whispered to little Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
On Friday, June 16, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on separate engagements in London. Prince William accompanied his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to visit the site of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, as his wife Kate took part in an official engagement in her role as patron of the 1851 Trust. Photos: Getty Images
The Queen and her grandson saw first-hand the aftermath of the tower fire, in which at least 17 people were confirmed dead and dozens still missing after the 24-storey building was engulfed in flames days earlier. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Duchess Kate met with schoolchildren from East London during her visit to the 1851 Trust roadshow at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A day earlier, Prince Harry was dashing in uniform at the Household Division's Beating Retreat at Horse Guards Parade in London, England. 'Beating Retreat', which now is synonymous with the annual musical pageant and precision drill, is a reference to a 16th-century military drum call. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark gave a warm welcome to Crown Prince Naruhito as the Japanese royal landed at Copenhagen airport to begin his six-day visit. Photo: MARTIN SYLVEST/AFP/Getty Images
King Felipe's sister Princess Elena of Spain helped staff a table for the Caritas charity in the streets of Madrid during the city's 'Charity Day' on June 15. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage
Morocco's King Mohammed VI and his wife Princess Lalla Salma, right, greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte as they arrived for a dinner held at the Royal Palace in Rabat. Photo: ABDELJALIL BOUNHAR/AFP/Getty Images
In the gardens at the Royal Palace in Rabat, (center, from left to right) Princess Lalla Salma, President Macron, King Mohammed VI and First Lady Brigitte attended an Iftar, the evening meal when Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. Photo: ABDELJALIL BOUNHAR/AFP/Getty Images
With their respective spouses Chris O'Neill and Princess Sofia sitting out the Polar Music Prize gala, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her brother Prince Carl Philip teamed up for the show's red capret on June 15 in Stockholm. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne shared a laugh with Hamburg's mayor Olaf Scholz during a visit to Germany to help celebrate the British monarch's 91st birthday. Photo: Getty Images
There was no shortage of young royal fans as Queen Elizabeth visited Mayflower Primary School in London on June 15. Photo: Getty Images
The Princess Charlene Foundation hosted Water Safety Day at Larvotto Beach in Monaco on June 12. Princess Charlene, a former Olympian, held the event to teach and encourage water safety to children. The royal mom-of-two addressed the audience and expressed her grief over two recent water deaths that occurred in her country. She said (via Paris Match), "When I look at the news of the last 24 hours, when the summer season has not yet begun, I think it is necessary to remember that initiating children but also adults in water safety is important." Photo: Getty Images
Charlene, who is still recovering from a wrist injury, did not participate in the water activities, but had help from a range of athletes and friends. From the sidelines, the mother-of-two assisted coaching the various workshops which included, beach flags, rescue tubes and CPR. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry threw open the doors of Buckingham Palace to host a reception for parents of seriously ill children. The event was held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of WellChild charity, of which Harry is royal patron. The charity helps young people be cared for at home instead of in hospital. During the event, Harry opened up about the role the families take on when providing accommodating homes for their ill children. “You’ve been able to share your experiences,” Harry told the parents. “Now you’re professionals at this. You’ve got to try to share these experiences and help other people. I’d imagine it’s one hell of a decision to say, ‘I want my children at home.’" Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip jumped on board and recreated Queen Victoria's first royal train ride from Slough to London Paddington that took place 175 years ago. Ahead of their 19 minute ride on the Queen’s new train from the Great Western Railway company, the monarch and her husband walked through the original waiting area at Slough Railway, which was used by Queen Victoria. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary handed out medals to children who participated in the annual Free from Bullying relay race held at Fælledparken, Copenhagen on June 10. The race, which has been put on by the Princess since 2008, hosted 1,847 participants ranging from ages 0-13. The purpose of the race is to raise awareness about bullying, while illustrating that “a baton, like the fight against bullying, requires cooperation.” Photo: Jakob Carlsen
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands took the time to stop and smell the roses during the Dutch Rose Association's National Symposium in Winschoten, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Maxima looked as pretty as a rose as she watered flowers during her visit to the Dutch Rose Association’s National Symposium at the Rosarium in Winschoten. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Mia Tindall had a fun day out and about at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy held at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England. The Queen's great-granddaughter, was joined by her mother, Zara Phillips, and father, Mike Tindall, as well as second cousin, Prince William, who spent some quality time rolling around in the grass with the tot after the match. Photo: Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Even princes need to practice! On June 10, Prince William made his debut in the military rehearsal for Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade, also known as “Trooping the Colour”, which will take place on June 17. The Duke of Cambridge wore full uniform riding a white horse named Wellesley outside of the Buckingham Palace gates. Photo: Getty Images
Thousands of excited spectators gathered to witness the rehearsal in London as William was joined by a total of 1,400 participants, including more than 200 military horses and 400 musicians. Photo: Getty Images
William is following in the footsteps of his royal grandmother, who used to lead the tradition. Seen right, Queen Elizabeth takes the salute during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1979. Photo: Getty Images
Wearing her signature bright hues, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was the center of attention against a sea of blue uniforms as she visited Tobroco Machines in Oisterwijk, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Don't move, Duchess Camilla! The British royal reacted just like we would have as she met a giant stick insect at the South of England Showground in Ardingly. Photo: ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, jokingly knighted actor Callum Arnott with a leek as she visited the 50th South of England Show. Photo: ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images
The Duchess was definitely all smiles as she posed behind flower frame at the South England Showground. Photo: ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex wore the uniform of the London Scottish Regiment as he reviewed the Chelsea Pensioners during the annual Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 8 in London Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Harry stayed dry in Sydney on June 8 as he chatted with former soldiers during swim training. The royal was helping mark 100 days until the next Invictus Games. Photo: WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi had a night out for 'Les Rencontres Philosophiques' at Monaco's Musee Oceanographique with Montblanc and Joseph Cohen, Robert Maggiori and Raphael Zagury Orly. Photo: Christian Alminana/Getty Images for Montblanc
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark shook hands with French First Lady Brigitte Macron after a meeting on climate change on June 6 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images
Swedish princesses Sofia, front, and Madeleine, behind, were escorted by their husbands – Prince Carl-Philip and Christopher O'Neill, respectively – in style during the country's National Day festivities. Photo: Getty Images
Japan's Princess Mako bid farewell to Bhutan on June 7, as she wrapped up her nine-day visit. Photo: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry weathered a major downpour during his 2-day visit to Sydney, Australia. Photo: Getty Images
Japan's Princess Mako hit the trails to head to Taktsang Monastery during her nine-day official visit to Bhutan. Photo: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images
Good pals Prince Harry and Argentine polo champion Nacho Figueras bonded over the trophy at the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup – a fundraiser for Harry's charity – in Singapore. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Royal Salute
The outlook was sunny for Prince Albert II of Monaco and wife Princess Charlene of Monaco at the first Riviera Water Bike Challenge – a water bike race between Nice and Monaco – on June 4. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Just over a year after Duchess Kate tried her hand at archery in Bhutan, Princess Mako of Japan had her own Katniss Everdeen moment, picking up a bow and arrow at the Changlimithang National Archery Ground in Thimphu on June 3. Kate visited the same venue with husband Prince William in April 2016, left.
As Queen Elizabeth II kept her eyes on the races during the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse on June 3, one of her footmen, right, kept his eyes on her signature matching umbrella and red briefcase. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Olympia of Greece looks ready for the summer! The royal, right, joined pals in the Hamptons at Surf Lodge in Montauk. Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
Japan's Princess Mako got an up-close look at the amazing work of Bhutanese weavers making traditional costumes at the Royal Textile Academy in Thimphu during her nine-day visit to Bhutan. Photo: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images
On June 4, after arriving in Singapore for his first-ever visit, Prince Harry ate dates and porridge as he joined members of the local Muslim community at charity organization Jamaya Singapore, which offers a range of services from assisting recovering addicts to providing homes for young people. Photo: Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Emperor Akihito of Japan's granddaughter Princess Mako met Bhutanese shcoolchildren at the opening ceremony for 'Japan Week' at the Clock Tower in Thimpu on June 2. Photo: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images
Sweden's future queen Crown Princess Victoria looks fab in new photos released in the run-up to her 40th birthday on July 14. Taken by Stockholm-based photographer Erika Gerdemark, the images show Victoria at home at Haga palace. Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Kungahuset.se
Prince William traveled to Manchester on June 2 to show his support for the city following the horrific attack that occurred at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22. The Duke of Cambridge visited Manchester Cathedral, where he signed the book of condolences. The royal’s message read: "Manchester's strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with those affected." Photo: DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images
During his visit to the cathedral, Prince George’s father chatted with first aid responders and members of the local community, who provided vital care and support to those affected by the Manchester terror attack during his visit to the city. According to Kensington Palace, “The Duke wanted to acknowledge and thank the people of Manchester for their strength, decency and kindness.” Photo: DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Mako was welcomed by Bhutan's Princess Euphelma at Paro International Airport as the Japanese royal prepared to begin her nine-day official visit to Bhutan. Photo: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands listened intently during a press briefing at Hanoi’s State Bank on day three of her official visit to Vietnam. The Dutch Queen is visiting the country in her capacity as United Nation's Secretary-Generals Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
(From left to right) Queen Sonja and King Harald of Norway, Margrethe II of Denmark, Finland's President Sauli Niinistö and Mrs. Jenni Haukio, King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden and two other couples dressed up in their best for a gala dinner held at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki in honor of “Nordic Fest” to celebrate Finland's 100th anniversary. Photo: Juhani Kandell, Prime Minister's Office Finland ©
King Felipe of Spain and his father Juan Carlos presided the central event commemorating the 300th anniversary of the creation of the Marine Guard Company, predecessor of the current Naval Military School. Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey
Queen Elizabeth, joined by Prince Philip, hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace on June 1. While at the event, Her Majesty spoke with Transport for London staff member Brendan Sleight about the Manchester terror attack. After his conversation with the Queen, the chief engineer revealed, “We talked about PTSD and whether some of the young children in Manchester will be affected by that, and she mentioned hopefully they won’t be affected…And we talked about, now it’s a recognised condition, especially with the work of her grandchild [Prince Harry], that it will be more open and they’ll get help for any PTSD straight away.” He added, “She seemed very informed because she mentioned that PTSD could come back, and we found that with some of the ex-servicemen that it’s not just a one-off treatment, we have to give them continued support and build that support network around them.” Photo: John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty Images
