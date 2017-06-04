Prince Harry spends day with Muslim community as he kicks off visit to Singapore

Hours after the tragic attack in London, Prince Harry joined Singapore’s Muslim community in breaking their Ramadan fast. On Sunday, the royal kicked off his two-day visit of the island at religious center Guillemard Crescent, where prayers were offered to the victims of Saturday's horrific incident which killed seven innocent people. Harry ate among members of the welfare organization Jamiyah Singapore, which offers a range of services from assisting recovering addicts to providing homes for young people.

Prince Harry bowed his head while praying for victims of London attack Photo: Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Telegraph reported that Muhammad Rafiuddin Ismail, who is secretary-general of Jamiyah, brought up the tragedy in London. “Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims of the London terror attack last night,” Muhammad said. “Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world.” The 32-year-old royal bowed his head down during the remarks. Photos from the gathering, show he was seated in the center of a round table with youth from Jamiyah’s community including silat and kompang groups. Afterward, the group enjoyed simple and traditional dishes like porridge and dates.

Singapore welcomed Prince Harry with festivities Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry was welcomed at the center with a festive greeting that included hand drumming and flower petal throwing. He then excitedly watched a martial arts demonstration from local artists. Harry’s first engagement in the city-state was stopping by a mobile testing center for HIV, a cause he is actively supporting. In fact, the reason the prince traveled to Singapore is for a polo match on Monday that will benefit his foundation Sentebale. Harry formed the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support young people affected by HIV in Africa. Following the polo outing, Harry will head to Sydney, Australia, to promote the 2018 Invictus Games.

Prince Harry watched the martial arts demonstration Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry watches the martial arts demonstration Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesIn addition to the seven lives lost from Saturday’s travesty, 48 people were injured on the London Bridge and at Borough Market. The awful act occurred at 10:08 p.m. as crowds were enjoying a night out in the capital city. Three attackers drove a white van into a crowd of people on a pavement at London Bridge, before taking to the streets to go on a stabbing frenzy. Police swiftly responded, shooting all three men dead by 10:16pm. Victims in the area were said to have thrown bottles and chairs in an attempt to stop the terrorists. Those injured have been taken to five nearby hospitals for treatment.