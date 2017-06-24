Royal Ascot 2017: All the highlights

The week of June 20, members of royal family turned out in style for Royal Ascot, the exclusive five-day racing event held at England's Ascot Racecourse. Here's our up-to-date gallery of all the highlights! <b>DAY FIVE</B> Having worn a different summer hue each day, on the final day of Ascot Queen Elizabeth chose head-to-toe lavender as she arrived with son Prince Andrew. Photo: Getty Images
The 91-year-old monarch presented the Global Sprint Challenge Cup to Ryan Moore as the week of horseracing came to a close. Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
<b>DAY FOUR</B> As daughter Princess Beatrice burst into a grin, Sarah, Duchess of York had a curtsey and a wave for her ex-mother-in-law Elizabeth as the monarch arrived. Photo: Getty Images
Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie was accompanied by boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice was spotted with her mom Sarah, Duchess of York cheering on their faves as they watched the King Edward VII Stakes at Ascot. Photo: Getty Images
For Day Four, Queen Elizabeth opted for cool summer tones – and of course her signature gloves and pearls. Photo: Getty Images
<B>DAY THREE</b> It was a royal family affair for Day Three at Ascot racecourse as Queen Elizabeth II was joined by son Prince Andrew, granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and daughter Princess Anne in the Parade Ring. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II arrived by carriage alongside son Prince Andrew. Earlier in the day it was announced that the monarch's husband, Prince Philip, had been released from the hospital. Photo: Getty Images
Hat's off to Princess Beatrice's style! The royal was looking chic as she arrived by carriage on Ladies' Day, wearing a wide brimmed topper and a braided hairstyle. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall also stepped out for Ascot on Day Three wearing a ladylike pink and cream look. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie conversed with John Warren at the exclusive racing event, held in Ascot, England. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Queen's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex was also spotted enjoying the scene. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<B>DAY TWO</B> It was a busy day for 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who attended the State Opening of Parliament as well as Royal Ascot – both without her husband Prince Philip, who was in the hospital recovering from an infection. Here, the monarch chats with her daughter Princess Anne, The Princess Royal during the races. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Charles, who also accompanied his mother to the State Opening of Parliament that day, was joined by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Day Two of Ascot. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
<B>DAY ONE</B> In line with tradition, the royals make their arrival by horse-drawn carriage. Seen here, foreground, are Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth, 91, was escorted by her 96-year-old husband Prince Philip, who recenty announced his plans to retire later this year. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Edward gave a royal wave alongside nephew Prince William. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Ascot Racehorse
Queen Elizabeth led the royal family and other guests in a moment of silence after to honor the victims and survivors of the recent attacks and tragedies that have taken place in Britain in recent weeks. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Duchess Kate's mom Carole Middleton also joined her for the Ascot excitement. Photo: Getty Images
Three days after sharing the balcony at Buckingham Palace with their children George and Charlotte, the Cambridges – with Kate wearing Alexander McQueen – were back to being a twosome at the racecourse. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Despite being surrounded by the throngs of racegoers William and Kate at times looked to be in a world of their own. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
A dapper Prince Charles was joined by wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for day one of the festivities. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Royal sisters Princess Beatrice, left, and Princess Eugenie, right, wore contrasting looks in cream and navy, respectively. Photo: Getty Images
A close-up look at Duchess Kate's gorgeous hat and upswept chignon, held in place with her signature hairnet. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was in an upbeat mood sharing plenty of laughs with the family, including her cousin-in-law Princess Beatrice. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips and wife Autumn, who joined their fellow royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour on Saturday, also made an appearance together at Ascot. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Former pro rugby player Mike Tindall, left – husband of Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara – rocked a top hat and tails as he made his way through the venue with a friend. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall – wearing royal blue, natch – strolled along with a friend. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Cousins-in-law Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall did some bonding as their husbands William and Mike looked on. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, looking elegant as always, also made an appearance. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved