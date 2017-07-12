Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton dazzle in family jewels at the Queen's state banquet

Royal style icons collided at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (July 12) evening. Queen Letizia and the Duchess of Cambridge were dripping in jewels at the state banquet held in honor of the Spanish monarch and her husband King Felipe’s state visit to the United Kingdom. Kate Middleton stunned for the occasion donning a lace pink gown by Marchesa that featured trumpet sleeves. Prince William’s wife completed her regal look wearing Princess Diana’s favorite Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara — marking the third time she’s worn the dazzling headpiece.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked regal wearing Princess Diana's favorite tiara and a necklace borrowed from Queen Elizabeth

The 35-year-old added even more sparkle to her outfit wearing her late mother-in-law’s Collingwood Pearl and Diamond Earrings, which paired nicely her show-stopping Ruby and Diamond Floral Bandeau Necklace, which was a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth from her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Prince George’s mom styled her glossy tresses up into an elegant updo to highlight the dazzling piece.

Letizia, 44, also made a statement at the formal dinner stepping out in a striking red, off-the-shoulder Felipe Varela embellished gown, which she paired with the Fleur-de-Lis tiara. The Spanish royal made her way to the palace’s ballroom accompanied by Prince Philip. Meanwhile her husband, King Felipe, escorted Queen Elizabeth to the state banquet. Princes William and Harry were also in attendance for the royal affair. While the ginger-haired royal’s girlfriend Meghan Markle is across the pond in Toronto, he was joined by Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Queen Letizia stunned in red at the state banquet dinner held at Buckingham Palace Photo: MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty Images

During the dinner, Queen Elizabeth delivered a speech welcoming her foreign guests. "The relationship between our two nations is dynamic and modern," the British monarch said. "A relationship like ours, founded on such great strengths and common interests, will ensure that both our nations prosper, now and in the future, whatever challenges arise. With such a remarkable shared history, it is inevitable that there are matters on which we have not always seen eye to eye. But the strength of our friendship has bred a resilient spirit of cooperation and goodwill."