King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain visit the UK: All the best photos

<b>JULY 14</B> Before heading off on their last engagements of the trip, Queen Letizia and King Felipe said goodbye to their hosts at Buckingham Palace. Photo: CASA DE S.M. EL REY
King Felipe, who stands at 6ft 4in, towered over the 91-year-old monarch as he bid her farewell. Photo: CASA DE S.M. EL REY
¡Adios! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip gave a final wave to the royals as they headed off to their next engagement of their last day. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
The royal couple visited the Weston Library in Oxford, after bidding farewell to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Getty Images
The king and queen met with a group of school children who waved British and Spanish flags and held a sign reading 'Welcome' at the Weston Library. Photo: Getty Images
<B>JULY 13</B> The Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall on Thursday evening was the second occasion for the royals to give their finest jewels a showing. Queen Letizia opted for an elegant one-shouldered blue gown and the Spanish Floral tiara. Photo: Getty Images
The queen also accessorized with some serious statement earrings in sapphires and diamonds. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne donned a cap-sleeved lavender embroidered gown, elbow length gloves and the gorgeous Festoon tiara for the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall. Photo: Getty Images
Letizia's dashing husband King Felipe kissed Princess Anne's hand as she met him with a curtsy. Photo: Getty Images
A royal toast: left to right, Princess Anne, King Felipe, Andrew Parmley, Lord Mayor of London and Queen Letizia. Photo: Getty Images
Earlier that day, Prince Harry joined the Spanish royals for a visit to Westminster Abbey. Photo: Getty Images
For the outing, Queen Letizia recycled a favorite Carolina Herrera New York skirt, which she paired with Magrit sandals. Photo: Getty Images
The monarch's wife wore turquoise drop earrings, once belonging to her mother-in-law Queen Sofia, and a lightly curled hairstyle – not unlike Duchess Kate's recent cut. Photo: Getty Images
Joined by the Dean of Westminster Dr John Hall, Prince Harry, Queen Letizia and King Felipe paid their respects beside the grave of the Unknown Warrior inside the Abbey. Photo: Getty Images
King Felipe stopped by 10 Downing Street to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: CASA DE S.M. EL REY
<B>JULY 12</B> The first day of the visit kicked off with plenty of pomp and circumstance. King Felipe joined his fellow monarch Queen Elizabeth for the Horse Guards Parade carriage ride. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia was accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
The Spanish royal donned a Felipe Varela tweed coat and lace-trimmed silk dress in sunny yellow for the first events of the day. Photo: Getty Images
The Spanish king stood next to Philip as the two royal men inspected the Guard of Honor. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Felipe kissed the Queen's hand during the event. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Queen Letizia chatted while taking their places in front of Buckingham Palace, ahead of a private lunch hosted by the British Monarch’s family. Photo: Getty Images
After lunch, Felipe and Letizia accompanied the British royal family for the viewing of Spanish items on display as part of the Royal Collection. Once inside, Prince Philip showed off some of his favorite pieces from the collection. Photo: Neil Hall/Getty Images
King Felipe and the Queen discussed the Spanish items inside of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace. The Spanish royal learned about his great grandmother, Queen Ena of Spain, who was Queen Victoria's youngest granddaughter. Photo: Neil Hall/Getty Images
Queen Letizia changed into a red ensemble for tea with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at Clarence house. Photo: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images
That evening, it was time for a lavish Buckingham Palace state dinner, attended by a host of VIP guests and the royal family, including Prince Harry – taking part in a state visit for the first time. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camilla – who wore the Greville tiara, which belonged to Queen Elizabeth's mother – were seen as they arrived. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Philip escorted Queen Letizia to the formal dinner, while King Felipe was at Queen Elizabeth's side. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambrige wore a Marchesa gown, Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings, and the Ruby and Diamond Floral Bandeau Necklace, which was a wedding gift to the Queen from her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Queen Letizia looked elegant in their floor length gowns. The Spanish queen donned a red gown by her go-to designer Felipe Varela. Photo: Getty Images
Setting off her blue and white gown, Queen Elizabeth wore the colorful Brazilian aquamarine parure which dates back to the 1950s. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia opted for the jaw-dropping Fleur de Lys tiara, which was originally a wedding present from King Alfonso XIII to his wife Princess Victoria Eugenie, who wore it on her wedding day in 1906. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and King Felipe shared a traditional toast during the dinner. Photo: Getty Images
<B>JULY 10</B> King Felipe and Queen Letizia set off from Madrid, Spain to London on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
The queen wore a BOSS skirt and top, and reptile print shoes as the royal couple embarked on their flight. Photo: Getty Images
In line with her glamorous style, Letizia wore movie star shades to complete her look. Photo: Getty Images
