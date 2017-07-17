Princes William and Harry have a blast together during a charity polo match

Play for a cause! Prince William and Prince Harry participated in a charity polo match together on July 15 at Cirencester Park Polo Club in Gloucestershire. The duo took part in the Jerudong Park Trophy, which was as an intimate match to raise funds for the Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, and the brothers’ respective charities: Centrepoint and Walking with the Wounded. Britain's beloved siblings looked to be having a wonderful time, with Harry receiving the "Most Valuable Player" award!

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry can add "MVP" to his glittering resume, as he was dubbed the title after the day's final match. The 32-year-old royal looked pleasantly surprised to receive the honor. He was seen joking around with Foxcote teammates and his 35-year-old brother William while taking photos after the game. In one pic, Harry looks down right hysterical as he shares a joke with Carina Clarkin, who is the daughter of leading polo figure Mark Vestey. This year’s Jerudong Day was in memory of Mark, a good friend of the royal family, who passed away in December.

Photo: Getty Images

Both William and Harry donned bright red and yellow uniforms for their day, along with their polo gear. Despite neither Kate Middleton nor Meghan Markle being in sight, the siblings appeared happy to be teamed up for the fundraiser. Tickets for the event started at roughly $20 (£15), boasting the wonderful opportunity to watch the royals play in the horse-riding sport. The admission price also included access to the clubhouse restaurant and tea room.

As usual, it was a busy week for the British royals. On Thursday, Prince Harry attended the London premiere of the film Dunkirk, wearing his military medals (Afghanistan Operational Service Medal, Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal) on the red carpet. The redheaded royal attended to assist in honoring the veterans with whom he accompanied to the premiere. Harry was also present at a state banquet with his family and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain at Buckingham Palace.

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince William hosted a reception at Kensington Palace on Thursday for England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, to wish them luck in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017. The Duke of Cambridge showed off his football skills at the July 13 event, playing with the professional players and local girls from the Wildcats Girls' Football program. The organization was established by the FA and aims to inspire girls ages five through 11 to get involved in football, develop skills and gain a lifelong love of sport.