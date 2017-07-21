Buckingham Palace stages a special tribute to Princess Diana

As the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales approaches on August 31, some of the royal's most prized possessions will be on display at Buckingham Palace. The centerpiece of the exhibition, to be unveiled to the public at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms starting this Saturday, is Diana's desk from her sitting room at Kensington Palace, surrounded by a number of items carefully selected by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

An exhibition in honor of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died at age 36 in an August 1997 car accident, is opening at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

Part of the installation are a number of personal items such as private photos, a pair of ballet shoes and a case of cassette tapes owned by the Princess, showing her love or genres and artists from from classical opera to Diana Ross, Elton John and George Michael.

Princes William and Harry selected many of the items for display Photo: Getty Images

Visitors can see the exhibition in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, while a separate display of some of the gifts received by Queen Elizabeth throughout her 65-year reign will be presented in another of the State Rooms. Among the most memorable gifts to the Queen are a paperweight made from a fossilized dinosaur bone, and an honorary BAFTA Award which was presented to Her Majesty by actor Sir Kenneth Branagh in 2013.

Meanwhile, there are a series of tributes to celebrate Diana's life during the 20th anniversary year of her tragic passing. For example, visitors can see the White Garden at her Kensington Palace home, where her sons William and Harry now live. The outdoor space is filled with white flowers and foliage inspired by memories of Diana's life, style and image.

In another homage, Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer hosted an exhibition in honor of one of his late sister's philanthopic legacies, the Diana Awards, entitled Walking in her Shoes, at the family home in Althorp.

