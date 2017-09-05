Royal highlights of August 2017

The Danish Royal Court released a new portrait of Prince Nikolai of Denmark in honor of his 18th birthday on August 28. The teenager is the oldest child of Prince Joachim and his first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. Photo: Steen Brogaard
King Felipe VI of Spain attended a march against terrorism in Barcelona on August 26. The march, whose slogan was #NoTincPor (I'm Not Afraid), follows the horrific terror attack that killed 15 and injured over 100 individuals earlier this month. Photo: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
The Danish royals had a Sunday funday with their family’s eight new additions. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and her husband Prince Henrik were joined by four of their grandchildren — Prince Christian, 11, Princess Isabella, ten, Prince Vincet, six, and Princess Josephine, six — as they played with the recently born pups on the grounds of Fredensborg Palace on August 27. Photo: Kongehuset ©
After moving her Georgetown-bound son, Prince Constantine Alexios, to Washington, D.C. for college, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal shared a group photo of her five children — Prince Odysseas-Kimon, Prince Constantine Alexios, Prince Aristidis-Stavros, Prince Achileas-Andreas and Princess Olympia — which she captioned, "A new chapter begins #hoyas2021 2 down three to go 邏." Photo: Instagram/mariechantal22
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel welcomed Finland's presidential couples for a lunch at the Royal Palace before participating in several events in Stockholm to celebrate the Finnish Jubilee. Photo: Kungahuset.se
Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece beamed as they arrived at Georgetown University with their college-bound son, Prince Constantine Alexios."Hooray Hoyas class of 2021 ," the proud mom penned alongside the photo. The family was joined by their niece/cousin, Talita Von Furstenberg, who is the granddaughter of designer Diane Von Furstenberg. Pavlos noted on social media, "Hoyas class 2021 @alexiosgreece @talitavon and proud families." Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
Queen Maxima paid a visit to the Bartholomeus Gasthuis elderly home in Utrecht on August 24. Photo: REMKO DE WAAL/AFP/Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor celebrated her 22nd birthday in Brancaster, Norfolk on August 24. Sharing a picture from her special day, the British royal wrote, "Blissful Beach Baffoon." Photo: Instagram/@amelwindsor
Princess Marie of Denmark proved she's like every other mom preparing lunch for her young children (Princess Athena and Prince Henrik) on August 24. Prince Joachim snapped this photo of his French-born wife, which was released in connection with the Princess' participation in the "World Food Summit - Better Food for More People 2017." Marie penned on social media, “To me it is exciting and challenging to put together dishes of leftovers from the refrigerator, and I think it's good values to pass on to my children that food is not to be thrown out - but eaten!” Photo: Prince Joachim via Instagram/detdanskekongehus
Princess Marie's children, Princess Athena, five, and Prince Henrik, eight, posed with their lunch containers that their mom made from leftovers from their evening meal, which consisted of "consisted of fish fillets and vegetables.” The mom-of-two noted, "At home with us, we are very aware that nothing will be wasted." Photo: Princess Marie via Instagram/samvirke
Princess Charlene had two adorable helpers as she carried out an engagement at the Hector Otto Foundation on Saturday, August 19. The Monaco royal was joined by her two-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for the outing to the Bellando de Castro elderly home, which is a branch of the Monegasque Red Cross. Photo: Manuel Vitali
Double the help! Princess Charlene of Monaco was joined by her and Prince Albert’s two-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, during an engagement at the Hector Otto Foundation on August 19. Charlene held her children close during the outing and introduced the little royals to senior citizens. “Hello! I am very pleased to be here today,” she said. “Let me introduce you to Jacques and Gabriella,” while instructing her daughter, “Come with me” as Jacques lingered at the entrance of the facility's dining room. Photo: Manuel Vitali
Queen Maxima was all smiles for her first engagement following the death of her father Jorge Zorreguieta. The Dutch monarch stepped out on August 22 to attend the 60th anniversary of Kansfonds. The organization supports local initiatives and projects for vulnerable people to help them change their situations and build self-reliance. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage
Sailing! Crown Prince Frederik posed with his team on board the Nanoq during the Hamilton Race Week in Australia, on August 22, where he and his team are currently ranked third. On Friday, the Prince found himself banned from entering an Australian pub because he did not have his ID with him. Crown Princess Mary’s husband, 49, attempted to gain entry to Brisbane’s Jade Buddha bar but was denied since Queensland liquor laws require that venues scan the IDs of all patrons after 10 p.m. Photo: Kongehuset
Let the games begin! Princess Madeleine cut the ribbon during the start of the 2017 Longines FEI European Championship on August 21 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The royal took to her official Facebook account to share her excitement writing: “Today I had the honor to open the European Championship in Gothenburg.” Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT
Princess Mako and her father Prince Akishino, who is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, donned raincoats on day two of their unofficial visit to Hungary. The father-daughter bonding is taking place just before Princess Mako takes a big step in her life. The <I>Japan Times</I> reports that the Princess will officially announce her engagement to commoner Kei Komuro in September, with a wedding set for next year. Mako is expected to give up her title when she marries. Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images
As part of their tour, the royals took a ride on a local horse carriage in Bugac Puszta, south of Budapest. Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan met with young boys and girls during her visit to the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Hospital for Children. Sharing a photo from the engagement, Her Majesty wrote, "Thanks to the Children's Museum's Beyond Museum Walls project for bringing its hands-on learning activities to hospitalized children and others who cannot visit the Museum." Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Umbrellas in hand, Princess Mako and Prince Akishino – who is also a guest professor at Tokyo University of Agriculture – checked out a pig farm while in Bugac. Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Rania sat on the bed of a young patient while visiting the hospital, where she participated in an educational session as part of the Children Museum Jordan’s Beyond Museum Walls program. Photo: Twitter/@QueenRania
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands proudly snapped a photo of his 12-year-old daughter Princess Alexia bike-riding off to her school Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in the Hague on August 21. Photo: King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
On August 20, King Felipe of Spain and wife Queen Letizia joined Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, left, at a special mass held at the iconic Sagrada Familia church to honor victims of the devastating terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. Fourteen people were killed and 120 injured in the August 17 dual tragedy. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images
A day earlier the Spanish king and queen placed candles and a bouquet of white flowers at the site a memorial for victims located on Las Ramblas boulevard, where the Barcelona attack had taken place. Photo: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
On August 19, Felipe and Letizia visited victims as news broke that the death toll had risen to 14. The 49-year-old monarch and his 44-year-old wife stopped by several hospitals in an effort to comfort some of the scores of people who were injured. Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey
Felipe and Letizia were seen shaking the hands of doctors and spending time with patients both at Hospital del Mar and Saint Pau Hospital. Prior to seeing the victims at Hospital del Mar, the King and Queen met with the Hospital del Mar management. Their goal was to find out what treatments and support they offered the wounded admitted to the medical center. Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey
Letizia and Felipe, who are parents of two girls, stopped in to meet with patients both young and old. As previously stated, their intent was to personally express their “affection and best wishes for recovery.” Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey
During their time at the center, King Felipe gave some brief remarks to the media on the attack, saying: “This vile and cowardly attack, murder that has shocked us, cannot live with us or with our values or our democracy.” He also strongly urged: “We do not have, we will not have fear in the future.” Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey
Their visit came a day after the King led a minute of silence on August 18 in honor of the Barcelona and Cambrils victims. Following the moment, the crowd began to cheer, chanting: “I am not afraid,” according to NBC News. Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey
Prince Charles and Prince William carried out a father-son engagement on August 16, attending the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland for the first time together. Charles, who was guest of honor at the Tattoo, wore a Royal Navy Admiral uniform, while his son William looked dapper in black tie with Submariner Dolphins and Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals. Photo: Twitter/@edinburghtattoo
Prince Charles and Prince William watched a special performance at the Palace of Holyrood in Scotland ahead of the 2017 Edinburgh Tattoo on August 16. Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal
Followed by mom Crown Princess Mary in the courtyard of Amalienborg Castle – and joined by twin brother Prince Vincent – Denmark's Princess Josephine looked thrilled to be headed off for her first day of school on August 15. Photo: LISELOTTE SABROE/AFP/Getty Images
Marking the 72nd anniversary of Japan's defeat in WWII, the country's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko honored war victims during the official annual memorial service in Tokyo on August 15. Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Grace's 19-year-old granddaughter Camille Gottlieb rocked a 'style icon' t-shirt as she shared this selfie from Monaco, captioning it, "Blue eyes never lie ." Photo: Instagram/@camillerosegottlieb
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf showed his outdoorsy side as he attended the Scouts Jamboree in Kristianstad on August 11. Photo: Ole Jensen - Corbis/Getty Images
Avid equestrian Prince Mateen of Brunei, who turned 26 on August 10, swapped his horses for a yacht. "Time off the saddle cruising along the Mediterranean Sea ☀️," he wrote alongside this idyllic pic. Photo: Instagram/@tmski
As the <a href="https://us.hola.com/en/royalty/special-diana-princess-wales/">20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death</a> in a Paris car crash approaches, here's an August 14 view of the French city's <I>Flamme de la Liberté</I> (Liberty Flame), a monument near the tunnel beneath the Pont de l'Alma where the royal was killed. Princess Diana fans turned the statue into an unofficial memorial site after her loss. Photo: JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images
There was quite a royal turnout at the August 11 Sovereign's Parade at England's prestigious Sandhurst Military Academy, which counts Princes William and Harry among its graduates. Representing Queen Elizabeth, King Abdullah II of Jordan – a Sandhurst graduate himself – inspected the parade, which marks the end of cadet's officers' training. The royal's son Crown Prince Hussein was one of the Sandhurst cadets being commissioned as an officer in the British Army. In March, King Abdullah had tweeted: "Seeing Al Hussein in uniform reminds me of my Sandhurst days. Proud of you son." Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Queen Rania, the king's wife, was regal in red for the very special occasion. Photo: Getty Images
Having completed the nearly year-long intensive training course, Crown Prince Hussein, center, posted this photo to his Instagram page, with the simple caption: "During the Commissioning Parade at Sandhurst #OurJordan." Photo: Instagram/@alhusseinjo
A number of royals from Luxembourg were on hand for the ceremony, including Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. The royal couple's 25-year-old son Prince Sebastien was also a cadet in the Sandhurst training course. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Sandhurst graduate Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg looked dashing in his uniform as he arrived with wife, Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Also representing Luxembourg's royal family were Prince Felix and Princess Claire. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
King Abdullah and Queen Rania later posted this family portrait with their four children: Princess Salma, 16, Crown Prince Hussein, 23, Prince Hashem, 12, and Princess Iman, 20. Photo: Instagram/@rhcjo
Queen Rania shared this sweet photo of a hug with Prince Hussein on her Instagram, with the caption: "You have given us countless reasons to be proud of the man you have become. Congratulations on graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in the footsteps of your father, we are both so very proud of you!" Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
There's nothing better than a learning vacation! Just ask Danish royal kids Prince Christian, 11, Princess Isabella, ten, and six-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who are on holiday with their parents Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. The young foursome checked out the old town of the city of Aarhus, left, and also the National Museum of Denmark's Experience Center in the village of Jelling to learn about Vikings, right. Photo: Instagram/@Kongehuset
A grieving Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looks back during the final farewell of her father Jorge Zorreguieta, who died of cancer at 89. The Dutch royal was supported by her whole family at the funeral, which took place in her home country of Argentina. Photo: Getty Images
After celebrating her 21st birthday in Mykonos, Parsons student Princess Olympia of Greece found more time to soak up the sun as she continued her summer break. Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet – daughter of Princess Stephanie – is also spending some of her summer in Mykonos, snapping this selfie and sharing it with her followers on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik was spotted in the crowd at the UEFA Womens Euro 2017 soccer finals between the Netherlands and Denmark in the Dutch city of Enschede on August 6. Photo: JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images
Even royals love sightseeing! King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain and their daughters Princess Leonor, center left, and Princess Sofia, center right, headed through the streets of Palma de Mallorca to visit the Can Prunera Museum on August 6. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave her adorable little girl Mia a smooch during the Festival of British Eventing on August 5. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Zara also had a cuddle for husband Mike Tindall during the event, held at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain shared a laugh with her mother-in-law Queen Sofia as the two ladies joined King Felipe VI at a dinner at Almudaina Palace in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Before starting her maternity leave, Princess Sofia of Sweden, second from right, joined leaders from 'A Sustainable Tomorrow' for a party in support of the charity on August 2 in Bastad, Sweden. Photo: Ole Jensen/Getty Images
Monaco royals Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo stepped out together for Day 3 of the 36th Copa Del Rey Mafre Sailing Cup on August 2 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The new parents, who welcomed their son Stefano back in late February, were sans their child for the aquatic event. Both dressed casually and appeared happy to be at the prestigious race together. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Pierre donned a dark uniform to carry out his "Skipper" duties for the Malizia boat. Princess Caroline's 29-year-old son competed in Majorca's King's Cup Regatta with his team. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Team spirit! For the race, Beatrice changed into a white shirt that had her husband's team name written across it. She kept things cool in the rolled up tee and jean shorts, which showed off her toned legs. The 31-year-old also rocked some stellar clear-framed shades and a cute white hat. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
On August 2, Princess Sofia of Sweden (center) marked the last official engagement off her checklist before she is due to give birth in September. The 32-year-old royal participated in a seminar regarding sustainability issues called "A Sustainable Tomorrow" in Båstad, Sweden. Seen here, Sofia arrived with Bo Nielsson and Susanne Johansson. Photo: Ole Jensen/Getty Images
The glowing socialite had a front row seat to cheer on her husband Pierre in the race. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Anne, the Princess Royal attended The 68th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo cast rehearsel at Redford Barracks on August 2 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Comprised of over 1,200 cast members, the Tattoo has performed for a live audience annually on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle. The event, first performed in 1950, has sold out consecutively over the last eighteen years. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The end of an era! The Duke of Edinburg carried out his final engagement on Wednesday, August 2, before his retirement commenced. The 96-year-old was in good spirits as he arrived at the Captain General's Parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. The parade marked the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge. Philip played the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines, a position he had held for 64 years. Photo: Getty Images
