The best royal fashion of August 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry in honoring Princess Diana on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death. Kate looked chic wearing a Prada poppy print silk dress that featured smocking at the waist and a pussy bow. The Duke’s wife completed her look with her trusty L.K. Bennett pumps and green onyx Monica Vinader earrings Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark exuded femininity wearing a blue skirt and white top for the opening of the National Care Center on August 29 in Copenhagen. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden made a floral statement wearing a dress by Gestuz for the Stockholm Junior Water Prize on August 29. Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary dazzled in an embellished dress alongside her four children — Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Prince Christian — at the 18th birthday celebration of her nephew Prince Nikolai in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked like a ray of sunshine wearing a yellow ensemble as she stepped out on August 28 to attend a seminar on antibiotic resistance during the World Water Week conference in Stockholm. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images
On August 22, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed off her signature bold style in Delft, wearing a bright print shirt dress with hot pink accessories. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary did the school run in style as twins Josephine and Vincent headed back to school on August 15. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania was regal in red at Sandhurst on August 11, when her son Crown Prince Hussein was one of the cadets being commissioned as an officer. Photo: Getty Images
Also opting for head to toe color was Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, whose son Prince Sebastien was also a cadet in the Sandhurst training course. Photo: Getty Images
Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie wore a blue pleated dress and tweed coat for the ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Claire of Luxembourg was chic in a soft pink wrap coat and high heels at the special event. Photo: Getty Images
Spain's Queen Letizia, with daughter Princess Sofia, looked cool in a little white dress and jeweled sandals during her vacation in Mallorca on August 6. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
The Spanish queen wore a floral embroidered dress and some red hot sandals for a dinner held at Almudaina Palace in Palma de Mallorca on August 4. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
She may have been attending an equestrian event, but Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter Mia Tindall looked music festival ready in her adorable rainbow boots! The little royal was attending day one of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park with her parents Mike and Zara Tindall on August 4 in Stroud, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi stepped out in royal blue for a screening of <I>Wind River</I> at NYC's Museum of Modern Art on August 2. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo was ready for some serious sailing in denim cutoffs and a white blouse on August 2 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Photo: Getty Images
Pregnant Princess Sofia of Sweden kept in simple in navy blue as she attended the 'A Sustainable Tomorrow' seminar on August 2 in Bastad, Sweden. Photo: Ole Jensen/Getty Images
Is it a hint? Princess Sofia of Sweden opted for baby blue for a charity bash in support of 'A Sustainable Tomorrow' on August 2 in Bastad, Sweden – her last engagement before giving birth later this summer. Photo: Ole Jensen/Getty Images
