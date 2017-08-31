Kate Middleton joins Princes William and Harry at special garden in honor of Princess Diana

Princes William and Harry publicly paid tribute to their beloved mother Princess Diana on the eve of the 20th year anniversary of her death. The royal brothers were joined by the Duke of Cambridge’s wife, Kate Middleton, for the emotional engagement which took place on Wednesday, August 30, in the picturesque gardens of Kensington Palace.

The royals toured the garden on the grounds of Kensington Palace Photo: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images

The royal trio visited the palace’s Sunken Garden, which was transformed into a special White Garden this year and dedicated to the late Princess of Wales. Following a tradition first established at Sissinghurst Castle, the gorgeous garden is meant to be a peaceful and contemplative space where visitors can reflect. The White Garden, which opened this past spring, will continue into September, with white roses, lilies, gladioli and cosmos.

William and Harry looked at tributes left for their mother on the gates of Kensington Palace Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During the rainy outing, William, Harry and Kate met gardener Sean Harkin, who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore, who knew Diana from working there over 30 years ago. Representatives from Diana's patronages at the time of her death — Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, The Leprosy Mission, Royal Marsden Hospital, English National Ballet and Centrepoint — were also in attendance to discuss the impact of the Princess’ work with her sons and daughter-in-law.

Their Royal Highnesses also met with the founders, former and current patients of the Osteopathic Centre for Children. This was in recognition of the fact that Princess Diana was due to meet with them in early September of 1997, to help launch their Sweet Pea Appeal. However, she was tragically killed in a Paris car accident, not too long before, on August 31. The Duke and his younger brother also had the opportunity to look at flowers, photos and souvenirs left as a tribute to their mother on the gates of her former home.

Kate looked chic wearing a Prada dress for the emotional engagement Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As per usual, the Duchess was characteristically chic, wearing a poppy print Prada silk dress, her trusty L.K. Bennett pumps and green onyx Monica Vinader earrings. She, along with William and Harry, reflected on Diana's achievements and the legacy of her work which continues to resonate with so many today.

Kensington Palace shared this vintage photo of Diana and her sons on the eve of her death anniversary Photo: KensingtonRoyal

Leading up to the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death, Princes William and Harry candidly spoke out about their beloved mom. “All I want to do is try and fill the holes that my mother has left, and that's what it's about for us is trying to make a difference and in making a difference making her proud," Harry said in the BBC documentary, Diana, 7 Days. "She was the Princess of Wales and she stood for so many things, but deep down inside for us she was a mother. And we will miss our mother and I wonder every single day what it would be like having her around."