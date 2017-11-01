Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcome second baby

Prince Alexander has a little brother! The Swedish Royal Court announced on Thursday, August 31, that Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their second child together. “Both mother and child are doing well,” the palace stated. “Prince Carl Philip was in the hospital throughout the birth.” The Swedish royal couple’s son was born at Danderyd Hospital, the same hospital as his older sibling.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY





Carl and Sofia welcomed their second son on August 31 Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden

After welcoming his second son in the morning, a beaming Prince Carl Philip, 38, mustered up the energy to speak with members of the media in the afternoon. “It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mom. It's overwhelming,” the proud dad-of-two said. “He has a draw of both me and Sofia.”

Prins Carl Philip och Prinsessan Sofia har fått en son. Prins Carl Philip var med på sjukhuset under hela förlossningen. :Kungahuset.se #kungahuset #prinsparet A post shared by Kungahuset (@kungahuset) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Carl and his 32-year-old wife announced in March that they were expanding their family. "We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family," they said in a statement at the time.

The couple are already parents to one-year-old son Prince Alexander Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden

Sofia and the Prince welcomed their first child, one-year-old Prince Alexander, in April of 2016. Last summer, the couple opened up about the joys of parenthood. Sofia told Sweden's Svenskdam, “It's amazing," adding, “Having children changes your whole life.” She also noted, "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl also discussed his new role as a first-time dad telling the outlet that it took “some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful."

RELATED: PRINCE CARL PHILIP AND PRINCESS SOFIA'S FAIRY TALE ROMANCE

The pair's new bundle of joy marks the sixth grandchild for Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf. Aside from Sofia and Carl’s sons, the monarchs are also grandparents to daughter Crown Princess Victoria’s children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, in addition to Princess Madeleine’s kids Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas. Prince Alexander and his new little brother will gain a new cousin in 2018 when their aunt Princess Madeleine gives birth to her third child.