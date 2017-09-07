Royal kids head back to school: Check out their first day attire

<b>Prince George</b> The four-year-old British royal showed off a big grin and his new school uniform ahead of his first day at Thomas Battersea school on September 7, 2017. The young Prince was the picture of cuteness as he stood on the steps of his Kensington Palace home. The palace released the photo, writing on Twitter: "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. The image was taken shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. TRH would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received as Prince George starts school." Unfortunately, his mom Kate Middleton was unable to attend her son's milestone day as she continues to suffer from acute morning sickness during her third pregnancy. Photo: PA
<b>Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore</b> It was back to school for King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s children — Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore — on September 1, 2017. The Belgian monarchs’ kids posed for a group photo on their first day, which was shared on the royal family’s Facebook account with a message that read: "Back to school!" Princess Elisabeth, 15, and Prince Gabriel, 14, looked all grown up in the photos, coordinating in red. Elisabeth, who is first in line to the Belgian throne, wore a chic embroidered jacket, white top and jeans while her younger brother Gabriel looked smart in a red jumper and beige chinos. Photo: Facebook/BeMonarchie
The 57-year-old King walked his children to school, holding hands with his youngest child, nine-year-old Princess Eleonore. Elisabeth, Gabriel and Eleonore all attend Sint-Jan Berchmans College in Brussels while their brother Prince Emmanuel, 11, is enrolled at the Eureka institution in Kessel-Lo, Leuven – a school that specializes in teaching children with learning disabilities. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
<B>Princess Alexia of the Netherlands</B> Princess Alexia decided to take her bike for a spin to go grab her school books. Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's 12-year-old daughter was pictured leaving her home in Wassenaar, an affluent suburb of The Hague, to go to the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet school. Dressed down in jeans, a T-shirt and a hoodie, Alexia smiled for her father, who took the photo, and gave a wave as she left her family home, Villa Eikenhorst. She joins her older sister Princess Amalia, 13, who is also a student at the same school. Photo: King Willem-Alexander
<b>Princess Athena of Denmark</B> In 2017, Princess Athena looked very proud to be starting school! Princess Marie of Denmark took this photograph of her little girl and dad Prince Joachim as she headed to her school in Ordrup, Copenhagen. Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus
<b>Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark</B> Denmark's adorable twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, six, attended their first day of school in August 2017. Doting parents Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark dropped off their children at Tranegård School in the Hellerup district of Copenhagen, where the twins started Grade O. They joined their older siblings Prince Christian and Princess Isabella, who also attend the same school. With excited smiles and backpacks full of essentials, Vincent and Josephine set off from the palace, posing for photographers in the courtyard before their big day – before mom Mary snapped this cute candid and posted it to Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus
<b>NOW ENJOY SOME MORE PHOTOS OF ROYALS FROM PAST FIRST DAYS</b> <B>Princess Eugenie</B> While Princess Beatrice looked a little unsure about her first day of school in 1994, her sister Princess Eugenie was all smiles and eager to start her lessons. The royals' mom Sarah Ferguson took charge of the school bags, one of which had a 'Beatrice York' label printed on the front. Photo: Getty Images
<B>Prince Harry and Prince William</B> The royal brothers scored an A+ for making a very memorable entrance at Wetherby School in 1989 in London. Harry, who was about to turn five, was starting his first day of school, while big brother William helped show him the ropes. The siblings looked adorable in matching shorts, blazers, caps and long socks. While William carried a backpack, Harry – literally looking up to his big bro – carried a soft cloth bag. Photo: Getty Images
<B>Princess Isabella of Denmark</B> Four years before her twin siblings in 2013, Princess Isabella was also standing in the palace forecourt, preparing to set off for her first day of lessons at Tranegård School. The young royal gave a wave and toothy grin at royal photographers as she left the palace with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary. Photo: Getty Images
<B>Princess Beatrice</B> Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter Princess Beatrice is seen arriving for lessons at Upton House Nursery School in Windsor in 1991. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Princesses Leonor and Sofia of Spain</B> King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughters were like two peas in a pod as they arrived at Colegio Santa María de los Rosales in 2010. The royal sisters, who are only one year apart, sweetly held each other's hand as they started their first day at 'big school'. Photo: Getty Images
<B>Princess Ingrid of Norway</B> Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's daughter Ingrid skipped her way into her first day of classes at Janslokka Skole in August 2010. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Princess Ariane of the Netherlands</B> Princess Ariane had her big sisters Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia on hand to support her when she started school in 2011. The youngest of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's daughters was attending the Bloemcampschool in Wassenaar, The Hague, where her sisters were also enrolled. Photo: © Getty Images
<b>Princess Amalia of the Netherlands</B> And back in 2007, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's firstborn, Princess Amalia, showed no signs of nerves as she started her first day of school. The little girl gave her mom a huge hug before saying goodbye. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Princess Aiko of Japan</B> Here, Princess Aiko is seen arriving for the welcoming ceremony for pupils enrolled at Gakushuin Kindergarten in Tokyo. Aiko, four, was brought to school by her parents Crown Princess Masako and Crown Prince Naruhito. Photo: Getty Images
<B>Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium</B> Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth couldn't have looked any cuter as they arrived at school with their parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in 2006. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Princess Estelle of Sweden</B> Estelle, the future queen of Sweden, was her cheery self as she attended a photocall with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel on her first day of pre-school in August 2014. Estelle was adorable with her hair pinned back, and a big broad smile on her face. Photo: Getty Images
