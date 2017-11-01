Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden reveal newborn son’s name

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia revealed the name of their newborn son on Monday. An announcement from the Swedish Royal Court confirmed that the new prince is named Gabriel Carl Walther and will be styled as the Duke of Dalarna. In keeping with royal tradition, Carl Philip's father King Carl XVI Gustaf announced his new grandson's name and title at a cabinet meeting on the morning of September 4. The announcement was followed by a “Te Deum,” or hymn of praise, thanksgiving service at the royal chapel, with attendance by members of the royal family.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Prins Gabriel #kungahuset #dalarna A post shared by Kungahuset (@kungahuset) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:19am PDT





Carl, 38, and Sofia, 32, welcomed their second child just last week, on Thursday, August 31. A statement from the palace confirmed: "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that on Thursday 31st August at 11.24am HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy baby at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are doing well." The new father-of-two also spoke to some local press outlets after the birth, saying: "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mum. It's overwhelming."

RELATED: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden welcome second baby

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia posed with their new baby as they left the hospital Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden

On Friday, the proud parents, who already share son Prince Alexander, returned home to Villa Solbacken, posing for a sweet photo with their new bundle of joy at the hospital before leaving. Sofia looked incredible in the picture, showing off an impressive post-baby body merely one day after giving birth. The royal glowed in casual attire: a white top, grey jacket and form-fitting jeans.

The couple are already parents to son Prince Alexander Photo: Getty Images

Last summer, Sofia spoke openly about the joys of motherhood, telling Sweden's Svenskdam: "It's amazing. Having children changes your whole life." She also noted, "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl Philip also discussed his new role as a father back then, telling the outlet that it took "some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful."

RELATED: Sofia makes last public appearance before giving birth

It's an exciting time for the Swedish royals. A few days ago Princess Madeleine, 35, announced that she is pregnant with her third baby. On her Facebook page, she wrote: "Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting. We look forward to four becoming five!" And if that isn't enough young royals under one roof, Madeleine's older sister Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are parents to Princess Estelle, five, and one-year-old Prince Oscar.