Royal highlights of September 2017: All the best photos

As September came to a close, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, patron of the Cancer Fund's Rosa Bandet (pink ribbon) campaign for the ninth consecutive year, got ready for October's Breast Cancer Awareness month with the release of this portrait snapped at the Royal Palace. The pink ribbon campaign aims to fight breast cancer by funding cancer research, spreading knowledge about the disease and raising awareness. Photo: Andrea Björsell, Cancer Fund
As the curtain fell on the Invictus Games Toronto, Prince Harry watched some of the closing ceremony with girlfriend Meghan Markle and her mom Doria. Photo: Getty Images
On September 29, Prince Harry reunited with President Obama on the penultimate day of the Invictus Games ahead of the Wheelchair Basketball competition with Team USA. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria took daughter Princess Estelle to visit the Askö Laboratory at Stockholm University Baltic Sea centre in Trosa on September 29. The field station is a national resource and observes marine activities all year long. During the trip, the five-year-old was able to have the hands on approach to learning about the animals and plants that live in the sea. Photo: Kungahuset.se
Prince Albert gave wife Princess Charlene a kiss as the royal pair hosted the inaugural Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean at the Monaco Garnier Opera on September 28. Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images
Charlene was regal in a strapless gown with gold embroidery for the fundraiser. Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images
The evening's guests included the couple's fellow environmentalist, actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation
Prince Harry showed his tender side as he kissed the head of wheelchair rugby gold medalist Maurice Manuel of Denmark at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The eight-day event comes to a close on September 30. Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images
King Abdullah and wife Rania had a double celebration as daughter Salma turned 17 on September 26, and daughter Iman marked her 21st on September 27. "Happy birthday to both of my dear girls," Queen Rania wrote alongside this family portrait on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Queen Rania of Jordan shared this photo of herself with husband King Abdullah II on Instagram as the two stepped out for the annual flag parade, held at the Royal Hashemite Court’s Al Rayah parade grounds. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Princess Caroline's son Pierre Casiraghi had his eyes on the game during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between AS Monaco and FC Porto at Stade Louis II on September 26 in Monaco. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Queen Letizia attended the opening of the vocational training course 2017/2018 at a local high school in Teruel, Spain. Photo: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
Princess Caroline of Monaco’s daughters — Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra — put on an edgy display as they stepped out on September 26 to attend the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week. The stylish sisters coordinated in chic black ensembles for their night out on the town. Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Prince William attended the world premiere of BBC Earth’s latest landmark natural history program, Blue Planet II. The Duke joined school children at the interactive marine-themed experiential, which is inspiring the next generation of marine conservationists. Photo: GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Prince Frederik took his selfie to new heights! The Danish royal visited the Great Wall of China for the first time with students from the Sino-Danish center. The focus of the trip was on children’s health in China. Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus
The honeymoon period is over for Prince George it seems, as his dad Prince William has revealed he no longer wants to go to school! George is enrolled at Thomas's Battersea in Wandsworth, south London and started school less than three weeks ago, but it sounds like the young royal has had enough. During a visit to Milton Keynes on September 26, William told a fellow parent: "I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go." Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia was floral perfection as she delivered a speech during Cancer Research World Day in Madrid on September 22. Photo: WireImage
Prince Harry isn’t the only one getting in on the sports action. Prince William played a round of table soccer with young people involved in the MK Dons soccer team’s program “Set” during a visit to Milton Keynes on September 26. Photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images
During his trip to China, Crown Prince Frederik met with one of the country's last classical calligraphy workers. Photo: Olli Geibel/Instagram/@detdanskekongehus
Crown Princess Mary met with the Danish Refugee Council. The Crown Princess spoke about the current refugee situation and the organization’s ongoing work to focus on certain areas. Photo: Instagram/@ detdanskekongehus
Princess Leonore of Sweden had an adorable day foaling around with her horse Heidi. The three-year-old Duchess of Gotland paid a visit to her namesake island where she reunited with her foal. Princess Madeleine, who is expecting her third child, took to her personal Facebook account on September 21 to share four new photos of her daughter playing at a stable with her chocolate horse. Alongside the collage of photos, which includes one of Leonore receiving a kiss from her horse and another of her petting Heidi, Madeleine wrote, “Leonore finally reunited with Heidi af Gotland!” Leonore’s younger brother Prince Nicolas, two, also joined in on the fun posing for a picture with his sister and her horse. Heidi was a christening gift to the little Princess. Photo: Facebook/@PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Currently residing at her Scottish estate, Queen Elizabeth was cozy in a kilt and cardigan as she met with Canadian Governor General Designate Julie Payette. The private audience took place in the Queen's library at Balmoral Castle on September 20. Photo: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked like a fairytale royal couple as they stepped out of their Glass Coach on September 19 in The Hague. Photo: Getty Images
It's a royal celebration! King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Laurentien, and Prince Constantijn waved from the balcony of Palace Noordeinde during Prince's Day on September 19. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Time to learn! Queen Letizia sat down with a few adorable students during the opening of the 2017-2018 scholarship course at San Matías School Centre. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Letizia was the Queen of hugs as she was greeted by students during the opening of the 2017-2018 scholarship course at the San Matías School Centre in Santa Cruz de Tenerife of Canary Islands, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex made a furry friend during her visit to the Earl MB Hospice to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Photo: Twitter/RoyalFamily
King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania attended the opening of the King Hussein Cancer Center’s new expansion. Her Majesty called the facility "an incredible achievement that enables the center to provide medical care to more patients." Photo: Instagram/rhcjo
King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden was joined by his oldest daughter Crown Princess Victoria and Jan Eliasson as they attended the 2017 Stockholm Security Conference at Artipelag on September 14. Photo: Getty Images
Royalty meets Hollywood! Priyanka Chopra met with Queen Rania of Jordan in Amman to chat about the Syrian refugee crisis. The <i>Quantico</i> actress opened up about her royal meeting on social media, writing: "Queen Rania is a true inspiration. Her tireless efforts to help those in need comes straight from the heart and has always been consistent.. as a UNICEF Eminent Advocate for Children, she leads by example as is so evident by the countless programmes for children that she is involved in. She does this all with such grace and calm." Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Prince William demonstrated he has inherited mom Princess Diana's special touch while speaking with Theresa Jones in the Frailty unit during a visit to Aintree University Hospital on September 14 in Liverpool, England. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry chatted with recent graduates from the Wilderness Foundation's TurnAround programme during his visit to Chatham Green Project, a conservation, education and sustainability initiative in Chatham Green, north-east of London, on September 14. Photo: DAVID ROSE/AFP/Getty Images
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain looked regal seated in antique chairs at the opening of the college year at Salamanca University on September 14. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Princess Grace's 19-year-old granddaughter Camille Gottlieb – whose mom is Princess Stephanie of Monaco – was ready for her closeup with this selfie, snapped during a visit to Moscow. Photo: Instagram/@camillerosegottlieb
Prince Charles got a taste of the wares sold at the Mint Drinks Co stall at the Westmorland County Show on September 14 in Milnthorpe, England. Photo: Charlotte Graham-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed her perfected over-the-shoulder look as she arrived at Noordeinde Palace for the gala in honor of the Raad van State Council on September 13 in The Hague. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Will a child car seat fit in here? Soon-to-be dad-of-three Prince William checked out a speedy McLaren 720S during his visit to McLaren Automotive Production Centre in Woking, west of London on September 12. Photo: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the opening of the Parliamentary session on September 12 in Stockholm. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images
It may have looked like a romantic break based on this photo, but King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium were actually attending a shrimp fishing demonstration of the Orde van de Paardenvissers (Order of the Horse Fishers) on September 12 in Oostduinkerke, Belgium. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Wearing flat sandals in the rainy weather, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands nearly got swept away by pre-autumn winds at the LOEY awards in Amsterdam on September 11. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Hello, hello? Sophie, Countess of Wessex worked the phones at BGC Charity Day on September 11, 2017 in London. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Partners
On September 10, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands visited Willemstad, on the Dutch island of Curacao that was hit by Hurricane Irma. The monarch arrived on the Caribbean island to view first-hand the aid and rescue operation for nearby Saint Martin (Sint Maarten), ANP news agency said. Photo: VINCENT JANNI/AFP/Getty Images
It was back to class for Princess Leonor of Spain, who was driven to the first day of school by mom Queen Letizia in Madrid on September 11. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images
Duchess Camilla had the attention of the sailors after posing for a group photograph at the naming ceremony of the <I>HMS Prince of Wales</I> at the Royal Dockyard in Fife, Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles – styled as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland – seemed to empathize with shy 11-month-old Myles Johnston at a reception following the official naming ceremony of aircraft carrier <I>HMS Prince of Wales</I> in Fife. Photo: JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images
Little star Mia Tindall kept things bright with her fun rain boots at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 9 in Stroud, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Whoops! Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips got ice cream on her nose during the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Japan's Princess Kako left home and is on her way to the UK, where she will study at the University of Leeds. The 22-year-old Princess, who is the granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, will spend a year as an exchange student. She will study performing arts and psychology, the Imperial Household Agency said, and her credits will count toward her university degree at home. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Olympia, Sistine Stallone, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin all wore Michael Kors Collection to the Town & Country’s 50 New Modern Swans party at the Carlyle on September 10 during New York Fashion Week. Photo: BFA
Princess Anne kept an eye on her energetic granddaughter Mia Tindall during the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 8. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Mathilde visited Venice to admire the art during the 57 International Art Biennale on September 8. Photo: Getty Images
That's some close up! Prince Harry was greeted by fans and phones as he visited Cathedral quarter in Belfast during his first trip to Northern Ireland on September 7. Photo: Getty Images
After dropping his son off at his first day of school, Prince William hosted a reception for the Under-20 England soccer team at Kensington Palace. Photo: Getty Images
British royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry made an emotional visit to the newly established Royal Foundation Support4Grenfell community hub on September 5 in London. The pair met members of the Grenfell community and people leading the volunteer effort, close to where the charred tower block stands. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry was his charming self as he met a little girl outside the September 5 visit to the newly established Royal Foundation Support4Grenfell community hub. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria was all business in a grey suit while attending the Royal Colloquium 25th anniversary celebrations at Ulriksdal Palace Theatre on September 6. Photo: Getty Images
Prince William enjoyed a meal with members of the community at the Al-Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre during a visit to Support4Grenfell community hub. Photo: Getty Images
During their visit to Chile, Japan's Prince Akishino and his wife Princess Kiko applauded the students' performance during a visit to a Japanese school in Santiago on September 28. Photo: CLAUDIO REYES/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands posed with Dutch rapper Ali B and a young girl during a benefit gala dinner for the Princess Maxima Center for children's oncology in the Concertbuilding on September 5. The monarch stunned for the occasion wearing a gown from Luisa Beccaria's Spring 2017 RTW collection. Photo: Getty Images
Fresh from her vacation in Palma, Mallorca, Queen Letizia was back to work (in style) as she met with guests at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on September 5. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden shared a beautiful first portrait of his and Princess Sofia's newborn son Prince Gabriel on September 5. The proud dad photographed his little bundle of joy at home at Villa Solbacken, and couldn't resist sharing the snap with well-wishers. He released the photo via the Swedish Royal Court, showing five-day-old Gabriel peacefully sleeping in his cozy crib. Photo: Prince Carl Philip, Kungahuset.se / The Royal Court, Sweden
Prince Harry shared his delight following the news that he is set to become an uncle for the third time. Hours after it was confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting another baby, Harry made a scheduled appearance in Manchester to meet with victims of the tragic Ariana Grande concert bombing. While there, he was asked by reporters how he felt about the pregnancy news. "Fantastic, great," he replied, giving a thumbs up. "Very, very happy for them." He also gave a health update on his sister-in-law, as she battles a severe morning sickness condition. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Madeleine of Sweden made her first public appearance since announcing that she is pregnant with a third child. The 35-year-old royal attended a "Te Deum" with her husband Christopher O'Neill on September 4. The Te Deum was held in the castle church at the Royal Palace on the occasion of the birth of HKH Prince Gabriel. Photo: Anders Wiklund / TT / Kungahuset
Princess Mako officially announced that she would be abandoning her throne for love! The Japanese royal smiled as she announced her engagement to fiancé law clerk Kei Komuro at the Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo on September 3. Emperor Akihito's eldest granddaughter's choice to marry a commoner cost the princess her royal status. Photo: SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands opens the Asian Library of the University Leiden on September 14, 2017 in Leiden, Netherlands. The Asian Library has 30km of research and education material about Asia including prints, books, manuscripts and photographs. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved