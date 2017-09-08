LOG IN
Log out
US
Home
Celebrities
Celebrity News
Celebrity Couples
Celebrity Kids
Biographies
Royalty
Royal News
Royal Babies & Kids
Queen Elizabeth II
Young Royals
Queen Letizia
Royal Style
William & Kate
The Cambridges
Kate Middleton
Prince William
Prince George
Princess Charlotte
Fashion
Fashion News
Kate Middleton Style
Weddings
Weddings News
Royal weddings
Celebrity Weddings
Celebrity Couples
Health & Beauty
Health & Beauty News
Mother & Baby
Health & Fitness
Makeup
Hair
Skincare
Men
Lifestyle
Lifestyle News
Cuisine
Travel
Horoscopes
Entertainment
Newsletter
Follow us on facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Follow us on Google+
Follow us on Pinterest
Contact
Privacy policy
UK/Canadian Magazine Subscriptions
Legal
Advertise
© 2000-2018, HELLO!
Home
CELEBRITIES
Celebrity News
Celebrity Couples
Celebrity Kids
Biographies
ROYALTY
Royal News
Royal Babies & Kids
Queen Elizabeth II
Young Royals
Queen Letizia
Royal Style
WILLIAM & KATE
Prince William
Prince George
Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton
FASHION
Fashion News
Kate Middleton Style
WEDDINGS
Royal weddings
Celebrity Weddings
Celebrity Couples
HEALTH & BEAUTY
Mother & Baby
Health & Fitness
Makeup
Hair
Skincare
Men
LIFESTYLE
Cuisine
Travel
Horoscopes
ENTERTAINMENT
Prince George's new school: All the details and photos from his first day
1
/7
September 08, 2017