Prince George's new school: All the details and photos from his first day

<b>Prince George's First Drop Off</b> Prince George officially began his time as a student at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday, September 7. The future King nervously arrived just before 9 a.m. for his first day, holding his dad Prince William's hand. Unfortunately, George's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, was forced to stay home at Kensington Palace due to her severe morning sickness pregnancy condition. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned." Photo: PA Images
<b>His Dad Prince William's Reaction</b> After accompanying his four-year-old son to the day school, the Duke of Cambridge opened up on the outing. “It went well," the 35-year-old dad told Paul Simpson, the England Under-20 football team's head coach, at a reception at the palace. He jokingly added: “There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children. So I was quite pleased I wasn't the one." Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images
<b>His School Administrator</b> The Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, greeted the princes as they arrived at the $23,000-per-year institution. The school administrator shook the royal pupil’s hand before strolling with the pair inside where William joined his son at his reception classroom. Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<b>School Style</b> Although George's mom Kate was absent from the milestone day, her style was certainly present as Helen wore a design by one of the Duchess' go-to designers: L.K. Bennett. Helen and the entire administration are thrilled to have the little prince, having stated: “We are honored that the aims and values of Thomas's reflect those that their Royal Highnesses would like for Prince George's education. We are deeply conscious of the trust that they, like all Thomas' parents, are placing in us and we hope very much to live up to their expectations." Photo: Getty Images
<b>His Uniform</b> Princess Charlotte’s older brother looked sharp in his school uniform, which consisted of: a sky blue button-down shirt, navy shorts and a navy sweater with the school’s logo. The young royal looked a little apprehensive just before he walked through the school's gates. Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<b>His School Meal</b> The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don't have to worry about packing lunch for Prince George. Thomas's Battersea prides itself on offering seasonal, nutritionally balanced meals for students that provides them with the perfect fuel to get through the day. First, students are given a mid-morning snack that may include organic milk or water with fresh fruit or a pain aux raisin. Then they have a more substantial lunch. The school has a three week menu cycle that is repeated once throughout the school term. The menu changes with the seasons so they offer lighter lunches during the summer and more substantial meals on cold days. An example menu during the spring months showed that there are a number of meal options for each day, including a meat, fish or vegetarian choice, along with gluten, egg and dairy-free meals to cater for children with allergies. The meals have all been devised by a dietician and are all available alongside a seasonal salad bar in the school's canteen. There is also a freshly made soup of the day and bread on offer each lunchtime. And, of course, each meal is rounded off with a healthy dessert option. Photo: thomas-s.co.uk
<b>Classroom Introductions</b> The palace confirmed that the third-in-line to the throne youngster was introduced as "George Cambridge," a more low-key title. Thomas's Day School in South London educates 540 boys and girls students between the ages of four and 13. The institution, whose most important rule is to “Be Kind,” offers a broad curriculum with: music, physical education, French, art and more. From the first day, the staff places great emphasis on a set of core values, including: kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers. Photo: www.thomas-s.co.uk/Battersea-Home
