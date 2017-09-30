The best royal style of September 2017

Queen Rania's dress coordinated with her husband King Abdullah II for the annual Flag Parade at the Royal Hashemite Court. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Princess Charlene wore a black and gold strapless Atelier Versace gown to the inaugural Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean on September 28 with husband Prince Albert. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia went business casual in Mango pants and a Boss silk blouse and Zara bag for the opening of vocational training course at the Segundo de Chomon Secondary School in Teruel, Spain. Photo: Getty Images
Dutch Queen Maxima stepped out in an A-line dress with purple floral print at the World of Health Care 2017 meeting in The Hague on September 28. Photo: Getty Images
Before heading to Fashion Week, Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi, wearing Giambattista Valli, attended the Opening Season Gala of the Paris National Ballet at Opera Garnier. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughters Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi rocked leather looks at Saint Laurent during PFW. Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was a stand out in a red pantsuit during the Goalkeepers 2017 conference at the UN in NYC. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand cut an elegant figure at Christian Dior at PFW. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
British royal Lady Amelia Windsor was sheer perfection at Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Dior presentation. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania looked effortlessly chic while giving a speech at the Goalkeepers 2017 conference in NYC. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia made a floral statement as she stepped out for the 'Cancer Research World Day' event at El Prado Museum. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco turned heads in a daring silver dress at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Getty Images
Letizia of Spain was the lady in red as she stepped out wearing a pleated Carolina Herrera dress to Vocento's 15th anniversary celebration held at Madrid’s Royal Theatre. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima certainly had a stylish Tuesday. She started September 19 opening Dutch Parliament with her husband King Willem-Alexander in a Natan gown, and then she made her way to New York City to attend the Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards in a similar hue but more comfortable dress. Photos: Getty Images
Queen Mathilde was a ray of sunshine amidst sunflowers during her stop to the Eurofleurs 2017 Championship in Saint-Trond, Belgium on September 15. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima's wore a patterned Afroditi Hera gown for her night at the National Opera & Ballet to watch <i>Ode to the Master</i> in Amsterdam on September 15. Photo: WireImage
Before stepping out for the ballet and opera, Queen Maxima wore a striped A-line Natan skirt with a blush shirt to the congress The Day of Youth Professionals in Utrecht, Netherlands. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia looked very academic at the opening of the Scholar University school year at the Salamanca University one day ahead of her 45th birthday on September 14. Photo: WireImage
Queen Maxima wore an off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret jumpsuit to the opening of Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO) at Concert Hall in Amsterdam on September 14. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima wore a leaf-print Caroline Herrera dress to the opening of the Asian Library at University Leiden in The Netherlands on September 14. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Madeleine wore a pair of pajama-inspired black pants and a silky shirt to the Invisibility Project's seminar hosted by My Great-Day foundation on September 13. Photo: WireImage
The Dutch Queen certainly brought the wow factor in her one-shouldered Lanvin dress to the gala dinner held for the Council of State at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague on September 13. Photo: Getty Images
Countess Sophie of Wessex wore a black and white floral dress with a black blazer to the BGC Charity Day on September 11, 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima went with a more comfortable pair of flat sandals to wear with her green dress to the LOEY Awards, which honors the best online entrepreneurs in Amsterdam on September 11. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia donned this off-the-shoulder dress and transparent shoes at the 'Esmo 2017' conference in Madrid on September 7. Photo: Samuel de Roman/Getty Images
Style queen Princess Olympia of Greece carried a personalized bag at the 2017 Harper ICONS party at The Plaza Hotel on September 8 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Earlier, the Greek royal rocked a military-inspired look at the Monse show at NYFW. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/WireImage
Sophie, Countess of Wessex put her best foot forward as she joined the business set in officewear at the BGC Charity Day on September 11 in London. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Partners
Queen Mathilde of Belgium looked sweet in head-to-toe powder pink during a visit to Venice on September 8. Photo: Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images
At a September 5 meeting at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Queen Letizia of Spain looked ready to transition to fall in this cute knit dress. Photo: Samuel de Roman/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed she's a fan of the season's statement sleeve trend as she attended a benefit gala for the Princess Maxima Center in Amsterdam. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden donned a simple silk dress for baby nephew Prince Gabriel's Te Deum ceremony at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm on September 4. Photo: ANDERS WIKLUND/AFP/Getty Images
Tartan was the name of the game for Prince Charles, who wore a kilt as he joined mom Queen Elizabeth at the 2017 Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland on September 2. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
