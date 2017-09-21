Royals gather in New York: All the highlights from the United Nations

Queen Maxima was all smiles as she signed a guest book after a meeting with the United Nations secretary general at the UN Headquarters. Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump and Queen Maxima reunited in New York City! The first daughter took to her Instagram to share a photo from her royal meeting, which she captioned: “Financial inclusion is key to empowering women globally. Thank you Queen Maxima for your tireless commitment to this critical misson. #UNGA #USAatUNGA.” Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Queen Rania of Jordan took the stage during the Goalkeepers 2017 meeting. The organization helps encourage world leaders to remain focused on working towards UN sustainable development goals and the advancement of the world. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Monaco's Beatrice Borromeo spoke on stage during the seventh annual First Ladies Luncheon hosted by the UN Fashion 4 Development at the Pierre Hotel in New York. Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Fashion 4 Development
Crown Princess Mary of Demark presented Deputy Prefect of Yorosso Bernard Coulibaly with the Healthy Not Hungry Award during the Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards hosted by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and Melinda Gates. The awards celebrated individuals who are accelerating progress toward the UN's Global Goals. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Queen Rania of Jordan took to her Instagram account to share a photo with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which she captioned: "Delighted to return to the Global Citizen Awards to present an award to Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau, who has responded to the global refugee crisis with moral authority and compassion #ACAwards #Jordan #LoveJO #USA #NewYork." Photo: Copyright © 2017, The Royal Hashemite Court
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands spoke on stage at the Goalkeepers 2017 event held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20. Goalkeepers is organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to highlight progress against global poverty and disease, showcase solutions to help advance the Sustainable Development Goals and foster bold leadership to help accelerate the path to a more prosperous, healthy and just future. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Monaco's Prince Albert (with his new mustache) addressed the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 19. Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
Jordan's King Abdullah II shook hands with US President Donald Trump before a meeting at the Palace Hotel in New York. Following the meeting, the monarch tweeted, "President Trump @POTUS is a true friend and partner. You can count on us working together for peace and stability." Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
King Abdullah's oldest son, Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, proudly watched as his father conversed with the president of the United States. Photo: Instagram/alhusseinjo
Crown Princess Mary posed for a photo with the director of UN Woman and former vice president of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka during the “Deliver for Good: Inspiring SDG Action for Girls and Women" conference. Photo: John Cal ©
Crown Princess Mary traveled from Denmark to New York City for the UN General Assembly (UNGA). On September 17, HRH visited the Melting Pot Foundation USA's newly opened cookery school for socially vulnerable children in Brownsville, New York. Photo: Kena Betancur, Scanpix ©
His Majesty King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al Hussein enjoyed a quiet father-son moment at the UN Headquarters in New York. Photo: Copyright © 2017, The Royal Hashemite Court
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved