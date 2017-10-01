Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Toronto: All the highlights

<b>September 30</b> Prince Harry closed out the Invictus Games with a moving speech. The 33-year-old royal in part said to the crowd at Air Canada Centre: "As I did a week ago, I want to end by speaking directly to our competitors. Right now you’re on a high - at the summit of a mountain many of you thought was too high to climb. You have done it. This is the moment, right here, right now, shoulder to shoulder, you are Invictus. These Games are not about gold, silver or bronze medals. They never have been. They’re about the journey that you and your families have made to the start line. Now, going home, it might be tough, as the excitement fades, but you have faced much greater challenges before, it will be a breeze. As I have said many times, once you have served, you are always serving. On your return home, I want you to set a new Invictus goal. Make a plan about how you are going to use the experience of this week, to help lift up all those around you. It might be something big, like starting a new project for young people. Or, it might be something small, like reconnecting with an old friend. It doesn’t matter how big or small your step is - just take it. Our world needs your dedication and passion like never before." Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry greeted 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen on stage during the closing ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry honored athletes from the participating countries at the closing ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
The <i>Suits</i> star beamed as she watched her royal beau give a moving speech to the competitors. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry was joined by girlfriend Meghan Markle and her mom Doria at the closing ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson belted out some of her hits for the closing ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry blended into the crowd during the USA vs. Denmark wheelchair basketball final. Photo: Getty Images
No, you da man! Prince Harry animatedly watched the Wheelchair Basketball final game. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry was joined by former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill to watch the final basketball game. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry couldn't believe his eyes as he, Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden watched the wheelchair basketball final between USA and Denmark. Photo: WireImage
<b>September 29</b> Prince Harry reunited with President Obama on the penultimate day of the Invictus Games ahead of the Wheelchair Basketball competition with Team USA. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry made the former president crack up as they watched the basketball game. Photo: Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden also joined the old pals for the Invictus Games. Photo: Getty Images
The British royal couldn't help but snap his own photos of the swimming final. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry took a moment out of his busy Friday to play with Mike Nicholson's family after he won the gold in swimming. Photo: Getty Images
While Harry seemed to be having a blast, little Jonathan Sawyer couldn't help but wonder, 'Who is this guy?!' Photo: Getty Images
A little rain didn't stop the games! Harry braved the weather and chatted with one of the competitors during the archery competition. Photo: Getty Images
The Prince, who sported an Invictus Games jacket, tried his hand at the sport. Harry also made rounds and talked to the competitors and their family members during the competition. Photo: Getty Images
<b>September 28</b> Harry made a surprise appearance at We Day: Canada next to the event's founder Craig Kielburger. The Prince told the crowd, "I’m here in Toronto supporting the Invictus Games. This year there are 550 competitors from 17 countries taking part. They are proving to the world, that great challenges can be confronted with resilience and determination, when you live by the values of service, duty and respect. They are proving that we are stronger when we work together. We are happier when we work in the service of others. We succeed when we have purpose in our lives." "You all know that it’s great to ‘like’ things on social media, but that it’s more important to look up from our phones, to get out into our communities, and to take real action; to stand up for what you believe in," the Invictus Games founder continued. "Before I close, I want to make a deal with you. The hundreds of service men and women that have gathered here for the Invictus Games, they share your enthusiasm for service and duty. I want you to listen to their stories. If you see them around town, introduce yourselves, make some new friends, hear what they and their families have been through. Hear how they have overcome incredible challenges, and let yourselves be inspired. If you do that, I promise you, that I will work to do everything I can to support you; to create a platform where your voices can be heard and your ideas taken seriously." Photo: Geoff Robins/Getty Images
Prince Harry was all smiles as he met with 101-year-old WWII veteran Norm Baker. The two military men discussed the importance of the games. Photo: Getty Images
Kiss from a Prince! Harry planted a smooch on the head of a Norwegian rugby team competitor after presenting him with a gold medal. Photo: Getty Images
Such a good sport! Harry, who has a way with children, posed with a Canadian family after the wheelchair rugby match. Photo: Getty Images
The Prince had more love to go around as he greeted and posed with families after the wheelchair rugby match. Photo: Getty Images
Harry encouraged the thousands of young people to support each other. Meghan Markle's boyfriend concluded his powerful speech saying, "Today at WE day, you’re not surrounded by negativity. You’re not fighting on your own. You are working together. You are supporting each other. And together, you are going to change the world." Photo: Getty Images
<b>September 27</b> Prince Harry melted hearts after he was spotted sharing his popcorn with a little girl at the Invictus Games on September 27. The royal was seated next to Emily, the two-year-old daughter of Paralympian athlete David Henson, a former royal engineer who lost his legs to an IED in Afghanistan in 2011, and captained team UK at the first ever Invictus Games in 2014. When David and his wife Hayley weren't looking, little Emily began to help herself to the Prince's popcorn! Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
There were enough hugs to go around the Georgia Seated Volleyball team. Harry presented the men with gold medals. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Harry had enough love to go around as he hugged it out with Ivan Castro at the cycling competition. Ivan ran both the London and Boston marathon on behalf of Heads Together. Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal
Game on! Harry chatted with a cyclist ahead of the competition on September 27. Photo: Chris Jacskson/Getty
Harry held on to the champion's crutches as he presented him with a medal for cycling. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<b>September 26</b> The Prince had an emotional reunion with Mark Ormrod – the UK’s first triple amputee to survive the Afghanistan conflict. Harry presented Mark, who he met for the first time in 2008 in Headley Court, with the silver medal after the indoor rowing competition. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Team UK’s Mark Ormrod put on his game face as he competed in the indoor rowing competition. The veteran is the UK’s first triple amputee to survive the Afghanistan conflict. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Fans lined up outside of the CN Tower ahead of the Invictus Games Foundation reception to greet Prince Harry. One very eager fan even offered to marry Meghan Markle's boyfriend. “Harry! Harry, I would leave my husband for you,” local Maurie Sherman told Harry, according to The Sun. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Harry hammed it up as he sat in the stands with spectators during the rowing competition. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Tee time! Harry posed for a photo with Roberto Punzo at the St. George’s Golf Club. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Go, go, go! Prince Harry was on hand to cheer on Frens Hartgers of the Netherlands at the start of the cycling time trial competition on September 26. Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Diana's youngest son congratulated Gabby Graves-Wake with a warm hug at the cycling time trial at High Park in Toronto. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Prince Harry got into the Team USA spirit posing with American competitors at a cycling event during day 4 of the Invictus Games. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<B>September 25</B> It's love all! Prince Harry held hands with his girlfriend, <i>Suits</i> star Meghan Markle, as they arrived for a wheelchair tennis match at Nathan Philips Square. Photo: Getty Images
The couple had appeared separately on Saturday night at the opening ceremony of the games. Photo: Getty Images
The much-anticipated joint outing comes after weeks of speculation that the 33-year-old would ask Meghan to join him at the sports tournament. Photo: Getty Images
For the day event, Meghan wore a pair of ripped jeans and the 'husband' shirt from good friend Misha Nonoo's Easy 8 Collection. Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images
The royal whispered into his girlfriend's ear during the game. Kylie Lawler, whose husband Sean Lawler played for the Australian team during the game, told reporters that the couple “seemed at home with each other." Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
The royal and actress, who were spotted laughing and beaming from the sidelines, attended the wheelchair tennis match together. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
<b>September 24</B> Prince Harry headed up to York University to watch track and field events. Here, the royal helped a fan get ready to cheer on his country. Photo: Getty Images
Harry presented medals to the 100 meter medalists (L-R) silver medalist Sabrina Daulaus (France,) gold medalist Sarah Rudder (USA) and bronze medalist Christy Wise (USA). Photo: by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images
<b>September 23</B> The 2017 Invictus Games Toronto officially kicked off on Saturday night during the opening ceremony at the Air Canada Centre. Prince Harry took the stage to deliver a passionate speech directed toward the athletes and warned spectators to prepare themselves for a week of fierce competition. "Invictus is about the dedication of the men and women who served their countries, confronted hardship, and refused to be defined by their injuries," Harry told the audience including girlfriend Meghan Markle. "In the days ahead, I know many of you will be experiencing Invictus for the first time. I hope you're ready. I hope you're ready to see the meaning of teamwork that proves anything is possible when we work together." Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle made her royal debut at the opening ceremony. She was seated in the section over from her boyfriend with Markus Anderson. Photo: Getty Images
A host of dignitaries joined Prince Harry at the opening ceremony. Front row from left: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna; Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and her husband Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Middle row from left: US first lady Melania Trump; Prince Harry; Governor General David Johnston, and his wife Sharon Johnston. Back row from left: Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO of Land Rover; Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne; Sir Keith Mills, Chairman of Invictus Games Foundation; and Michael Burns, CEO of IG2017. Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images
As Prince Harry chatted to Melania Trump, Meghan was 18 seats away with her good friend. Photos: Getty Images
The Invictus Games flame as it arrived in Toronto. Photo: Getty Images
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Harry reunited on Saturday after first meeting at the kick off to the games last May. The duo enjoyed a short chat at the Royal York before heading to the Air Canada Centre. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On Saturday afternoon, Harry braved the unseasonably warm fall weather to check out the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Distillery District. The royal cheered on drivers from the sidelines before handing out medals to the winning teams. Photo: Getty Images
The adventurous royal hopped in a car with a German athlete to whip around the Jaguar Canada challenge course. Photo: Getty Images
Harry also hit the course with five-year-old Daimy Gommers, who it turns out was also Harry's chauffeur at last year's Invictus Games in Orlando. Photo Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The British royal also met with First Lady Melania Trump as she led the USA team delegation ahead of the Invictus Games start in the evening. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
It was Prince Harry's first time meeting the current First Lady. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
On his second day in Toronto, Prince Harry visited the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, where he met with doctors and researchers to learn more about their programs. Afterward, the royal greeted a large crowd of fans, including one very adorable puppy! Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In another sweet moment, the Prince also took the time to talk with some young fans as he left. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Harry had met with healthcare workers at Canada's largest mental health and addiction hospital to discuss their work in research and technology, with a focus on young people at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
</B>September 22</B> On the eve of the games, Prince Harry was all smiles in his girlfriend Meghan Markle’s current city of Toronto. The British royal kicked off his visit on September 22 with a stop at the True Patriot Love Symposium at Scotia Plaza. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
A number of royal fans and female admirers waited to catch a glimpse of the ginger-haired Prince at Scotia Plaza during Harry’s pre-Invictus Games event. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games
Say cheese! Prince Harry posed for a photo with Karen, Mark and their children before they took the stage at the True Patriot Love Symposium to discuss the impact of injury on families. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Game
Prince Harry chatted with Trevor Greene, who was injured in Afghanistan, and his wife Debbie at the Air Canada Centre while inspecting the venue for Saturday’s opening ceremony. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games
On your marks... get set... go! Harry called a race between athletes who were getting in their final round of training ahead of the official start of the Invictus Games. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Harry sat with Charlie Walker of the UK armed forces team during the pre-Invictus Games training. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Harry was all smiles as he posed for a photo with Romania's team athletes at the pre-Invictus Games training session at the Pan Am Sports Center. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Friendly competition! Harry warmly greeted this competitor during the pre-Invictus Games training session. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
