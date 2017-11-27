Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first appearance together at Invictus Games

As Prince Harry kicked off one of the events that is closest to his heart, the Invictus Games, in Toronto, he had the support of his girlfriend Suits star Meghan Markle for the first time at a public event. The actress was seated a section away from her royal boyfriend, who watched the proceedings alongside First Lady Melania Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Meghan's show Suits doesn't shoot on weekends, leaving her free to support Prince Harry at the opening ceremony Photo: Getty Images

Meghan was stylish in a burgundy dress, matching leather jacket draped over her shoulders and a chic clutch, and looked on with excitement when the competitors arrived in the stadium. She was seated next to friend Markus Anderson, who introduced Meghan and Harry to each other over a year ago, for the much-anticipated outing.

The actress was whisked away from the stadium in an SUV not long after Prince Harry made his powerful opening speech.

Meghan's appearance at the ceremony is a further sign that an engagement is on the cards. Harry and Meghan, who have been quietly dating for just over a year, are expected to make an announcement before the year ends. Up until now, they have tried to keep their romance out of the public eye, and there are only a few occasions where they have been captured by photographers as a couple.

Boyfriend Prince Harry was seated next to First Lady Melania Trump Photo: Getty Images

Harry, 33, is in Canada to attend the Paralympic-style sporting event, the Invictus Games, in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. This is the third year that the Prince has launched the Invictus Games. Some 550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part in 12 adaptive sports, with this year's focus on family and friends and recognizing the vital support they bring to competitors on their recovery journey.

Meghan chatted animatedly with her seat mate, Markus Anderson, who introduced her to Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

It seemed only natural that Meghan, 36, show her support for Harry at his Toronto-based event. The Suits actress is based in the city for her work, and, like her fellow co-stars, Meghan does not film on weekends. Earlier this month, the TV star acknowledged in a Vanity Fair interview that she and Harry would "have to come forward and present ourselves" in the future; she also admitted that they are "two people who are really happy and in love".

While Harry, who jets back and forth from London to Toronto to see his girlfriend, hasn't commented on the details of their romance, he did remark during this visit, "It's always a pleasure to be in Canada."

