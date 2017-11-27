Prince Harry visits girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of 'Suits': 'He's incredibly supportive' By Alisandra Puliti

The Suits set had a royal visitor last week. We can reveal that after Prince Harry arrived in Toronto for the Invictus Games, he surprised girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her USA Network show. "He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," a source tells HELLO!. "He's incredibly supportive of her work."

Prince Harry, seen here backstage during the Invictus Games in Orlando last year, visited girlfriend Meghan on the set of her show, Suits, last week in Toronto Photo: Getty Images

The 36-year-old Toronto-based American actress, who plays lawyer Rachel Zane on the drama, has her love in town until September 30 for the games. "Meghan showed him around set," the insider adds. "Everyone was so excited."

At Saturday night's Invictus Games, the couple were seated separately Photos: Getty Images

The revelation comes just a day after Meghan joined Prince Harry at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on Saturday night in Toronto. The actress was seated a section away from her royal boyfriend, who was alongside First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The royal is 'incredibly supportive' of Meghan's work. Here is the star in 2016 with co-stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman Photo: Getty Images

Meghan was her stunning self in a wine-colored midi dress from Wilfred at Aritzia, a matching leather jacket from Mackage and clutch and looked on with pride as she applauded speeches by Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau, and as the competitors arrived in the stadium. The actress was joined by her friend Markus Anderson, who introduced Meghan and Harry to each other over a year ago.

