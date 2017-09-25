What did Prince Harry and Melania Trump talk about during their meeting?

When Harry met Melania Trump. During her first solo foreign trip since becoming America's first lady, President Donald Trump’s wife sat down for a royal meeting with Prince Harry on Saturday ahead of the 2017 Invictus Games opening ceremony.

PHOTOS: MELANIA TRUMP'S FASHION EVOLUTION

“It was an introductory meeting,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, told HELLO!. “They spoke at length about the success of the Invictus Games and the men and women who serve their countries.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Melania and Harry met for the first time ahead of the Invictus Games opening ceremony Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Melania — who led the United States delegation to the royal's third annual Paralympic-style sporting competition — and Harry shook hands and posed for photos before chatting for about 20 minutes. The first lady told the Prince that she would love to host him if he ever visits the United States.

GALLERY: MELANIA TRUMP'S FIRST LADY STYLE



Following her royal introduction, Melania met Team USA at a reception during which she delivered a speech wishing the American competitors good luck. “On behalf of my husband and our entire country, I want to thank you and your families for all you have sacrificed to keep us safe,” she said.

Wishing all competitors at @InvictusToronto the best of luck this week! Thank you to all who serve. Go Team USA !!! pic.twitter.com/nIBOZIDWjI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 24, 2017

“I also want to wish you good luck, though I know you won’t need it in these games,” the 47-year-old added. “Take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold.”

RELATED: GET TO KNOW MELANIA'S SON BARRON TRUMP

Melania reunited with Harry later in the day for the event’s opening ceremony, which was also attended by royal's girlfriend Meghan Markle who was seated a number of rows away.

The pair sat next to each other during the sporting event's opening ceremony Photo: Getty Images

For her whirlwind day in Toronto, Barron Trump’s mother donned a houndstooth suit by Dior. Prior to her trip abroad, the mom-of-one said in a statement, “I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year’s games.”

For more on Melania Trump, click here.

For more on the Invictus Games, click here.