Meghan Markle and her mom join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Radlan joined Prince Harry on Saturday evening at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto. The Suits actress and her mother sat in a luxury box along with Meghan's close friends Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson as the British royal addressed the attendees inside the Air Canada Centre.

"I told you, you would be inspired. But I didn't say, that these games might leave you questioning if you are living to your own true potential," the 33-year-old said in part to the crowd including his girlfriend. "To the thousands who filled the stands this week, and the millions who watched at home, let me issue you a challenge. Don't just move on from these games with happy memories. Instead, make an Invictus goal for yourselves."

Prince Harry joined Meghan after his closing ceremony speech Photo: Getty Images

After his speech, Harry spent time with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and her and Justin's eight-year-old daughter Ella-Grace in one VIP box. He then joined his girlfriend, her mom and friends for the remainder of the exciting night that included performances by Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams and Kelly Clarkson. Throughout the evening, the couple put their love on display as they were pictured smiling and kissing. The duo looked blissful dancing and cheering along to the special guests.

Harry wasn't afraid to show the PDA with Meghan throughout the night Photo: Getty Images

The 36-year-old actress continued to show off her California-laidback style in black Paige denim, Stuart Weitzman heels, a trench coat by Canadian label LINE and a purse by Stella McCartney. Prince Harry also looked dapper in a more casual attire of blue trousers, a grey blazer and a white shirt. Meghan's mother Doria also kept it lowkey in blue jeans and a long-sleeved tan top.

The Suits star wore all black with a beige trench Photo: Getty Images

The closing ceremony marked the first time Princess Diana's son has been publicly pictured with Doria, a yoga instructor and social worker who lives in Los Angeles. The night was Meghan's third appearance at the Invictus Games. For their first daytime outing together on September 25, the pair looked the picture of happiness as they arrived hand-in-hand to watch wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square. Meghan also was in attendance at the opening ceremony but did not sit next to her boyfriend.

Meghan's mom Doria was able to enjoy the Invictus Games as well Photo: Getty Images

It's no coincidence that the couple decided to make their debut during the games. Harry put a great deal of thought into the perfect setting to go public with his romance, and the Invictus Games - which he launched in 2014 – turned out to be the ideal choice. Not only was Meghan able to show her support for a cause very close to her and her royal boyfriend's heart, but the event took place in Toronto, where Meghan lives and films her hit TV show Suits. In fact, a source told HELLO! that Prince William's brother even made a surprise visit to set to watch his lady in her element prior to the games.