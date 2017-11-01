Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from October 2017

<b>All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Japan – it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HELLO!'s edit of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Prince Harry, Prince William, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.</b> Growing up! Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s oldest daughter Princess Leonor celebrated her 12th birthday on October 31. For the occasion, the royal family shared this photo for her first official solo portrait. The future Queen of Spain looked radiant posing for her birthday portrait wearing a stylish red Carolina Herrera dress. The smiling pre-teen posed at the Palace on October 12 for National Day. Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey / Francisco Gómez
Prince Harry traveled to Chicago to participate in the Obama Foundation Summit on Halloween. The royal opened up about the remarkable influence his mother, Princess Diana, has had on his life during the appearance. Calling her his “ideal role model,” the 33-year-old explained why his mother connected with so many people around the world. “I think she had a lot in common with everybody but also she certainly listened,” he shared. “In a very, very short space of time she was like a vacuum going around, sucking up all the information, all the criticism, all the issues, all the positives and negatives from everybody, then putting her name and her platform toward the bigger issues that had never been talked about.” Also while on stage, he spoke to the young civic leaders about positivity. "The younger generation in the world has turned me into an optimist,” the royal said. “We have to listen to the younger generation because they are the cure of some of the world's biggest problems.” Photo: JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Marie of Denmark invited children with autism, along with their siblings and parents to an afternoon of fun at Tivoli in Copenhagen. The Danish royal is a patron of the Danish National Autism Association. Photo: Kongehuset
Prince William’s wife, who is an avid tennis fan, was in her element at an October 31 engagement. During the outing — which marked her first solo one since announcing her third pregnancy in September — Kate took part in a tennis coaching session that was run by Coach Core apprentices. While at the facility, Kate Middleton spoke with LTA coach Sam Richardson and asked him for advice. Sam later revealed, “She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball.” Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Queen Máxima of The Netherlands traveled to the Federal Republic of Nigeria on October 30 in her role as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. Her Majesty, who will be in Africa through November 2, is on hand to promote access to financial services. Nigeria launched its National Financial Inclusion Strategy in 2012, which aims to contribute to the population’s economic development. Queen Maxima was presented with a vibrant Aso oke — a Nigerian fabric — by a local man while visiting the Diamond Yellow bank agencies of the Diamond Bank of Nigeria in Abuja on November 1. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima kicked off her royal visit to Nigeria on October 31. The Dutch royal met with Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at his office. Following their meeting, a round table was held with private sector representatives to discuss the importance of unimpeded access to financial services. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
In the run-up to Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark's 50th birthday next year, the royal received the first copy of the new book <I>Under the Beam</I>, a biographical portrait of the future King written by author Jens Andersen and published by Gyldendal. The book includes this gorgeous black and white picture of the Crown Prince with his family: wife Crown Princess Mary and their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Josephine and Vincent. More photos can be seen on the Danish royal Instagram account, @detdanskekongehus. Photos: Franne Voigt
On October 28, Crown Prince Frederik's mother Queen Margrethe II took in the views at the Archaeological Museum at Palazzo Vitelleschi in Tarquinia, Italy. Photo: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
A global advocate for the health and wellbeing for children, Queen Rania of Jordan shook hands with young Rohingya Muslim refugees during her visit to the Kutupalong camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh on October 23. Photo: Jordanian Royal Court via Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands kicked off his chat with the Dutch national women's soccer team with a laugh! The athletes, who met with the monarch at Noordeinde Palace, won the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 soccer tournament. Photo: ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Attention! Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, center, met with his country's members of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence's battalion battle group in Lithuania. The visit to the training ground in Pabrade on October 27 occurred during the international exercise drill dubbed Iron Wolf II. Photo: PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images
Smile, princess! Friends Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie had the pop singer's boyfriend snap a photo during their A-list double date! The two couples – the British royal with Jack Brooksbank, and Ellie with Caspar Jopling – took in the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on October 27. Photo: James Devaney/WireImage
As Princess Elisabeth of Belgium turned 16 on October 25, the Palace released this new official portrait of the future Queen. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's eldest daughter is a notable part of Europe's 21st century monarchies as one of the new generation of future queens regnant alongside Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden – as well as her daughter Princess Estelle – Leonor of Spain, Ingrid of Norway and Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands. Photo: Twitter/@MonarchieBe
There's nothing like a royal hug! Princess Charlene of Monaco embraced little Sloane Levy, who presented the royal with a bouquet at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25. Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
During his whirlwind visit to Copenhagen on October 25, Prince Harry visited young people at GAME, which uses sports to create lasting social change and inspires them to become local community role models. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Earlier, Prince Harry met with Denmark's Queen Margrethe II at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. The 18th century royal complex includes the Queen's residence as well as Frederick VIII's Palace, the official residence of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Looking like they could be on a romantic holiday – if not for the crowds of wellwishers in the background giving it away! – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands struck a pose while visiting Spakenburg on October 24 in Soest, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage
Royal duty! Prince Harry had a full day of events during a day trip to Lancashire. The Prince participated in engagements that highlighted his areas of interest including, veterans, conservation and the use of sport to drive positive change. During a visit to Myplace at Brokholes Nature Reserve on October 23, the royal met with the young teens who are part of a program that encourages them take action in environmental activity that will improve wildlife as well as their own well being. During the engagement, teens toasted marshmallows, which Harry declined to eat. "I've never toasted marshmallows over a campfire. They're too sweet for me," the Prince said. "But I've made campfires and slept under the stars more than I've slept in a bed." While he didn’t enjoy the dessert, he did tell the teenagers, "You guys are the lucky ones, getting to do this,” adding, “Tell your friends to get out out in the countryside, get out and enjoy the great outdoors." Photo: Andrew Yates/Getty Images
Harry had some fun with kids during his visit to St. Michael’s on Wyre village hall on October 23. While there, Meghan Markle's boyfriend met with individuals affected by the floods in 2015 and 2016. He also joined those who played a part in the response to the flooding for the reopening of the village hall. Photo: Andrew Yates/Getty Images
Helen Gregson hugged Prince Harry during his visit to the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Development Center on October 23. The Prince met with veterans, including some who participated in the 2016 Invictus Games. Photo: Danny Lawson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth was all smiles during her visit to the HMS SUTHERLAND to mark the 20th anniversary of the ship’s commissioning on October 23 in London. During her visit on board the ship, Her Majesty met with crew members, fire fighters, commanding officers and more. Photo: Arthur Edwards/Getty Images
Baby fever! Queen Letizia adoringly cradled a baby while she and King Felipe greeted guests during a visit to the Porenu village on October 21. The royal pair, who are parents to Princess Leonor, 11, and Infanta Sofía, ten, coordinated in blue for their visit to the villiage in Villavicosa, Spain. Photo: Carlos R. Alverez/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Prince William, Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora posed with this year’s Radio One Teen Heroes recipients during a reception in Kensington Palace on October 20. Princess Diana’s sons hosted the teens and presented them with awards for their “dedication to helping others through selfless, brave and exceptional achievements.” Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal
Queen Elizabeth was all smiles as she presented jockey Frankie Dettori with the winner's prize for the Queen Elizabeth ll Stakes at the weekend sporting event. Frankie later said: "I had a nice chat with Her Majesty, it was a good day all round." Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon’s daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway looked all grown up during a rare public engagement on Thursday. The 13-year-old, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, was joined by her mother and paternal grandmother Queen Sonja for the unveiling of two new sculptures at her namesake sculpture park in Oslo. Photo: Nigel Waldron/Getty Images
The teen looked chic for the occasion wearing a navy coat and matching scarf, which she paired with jeans and rain boots, while wearing her long tresses down. The Norwegian Princess was on hand to unveil the bronze ”Faceless Man" sculpture and the "Rogg Bif" sculpture, which is named after the letters of all the colors in the rainbow. The sculptures were drawn by children, who participated in a countrywide competition for fifth and sixth graders. Photo: Nigel Waldron/Getty Images
Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards in London on October 17. This year marks 10 years of the royal’s patronage of the charity, which cares for thousands of seriously ill children and their families. The annual awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country's seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children health and happy, including outstanding health, social care and education professionals. Photo: MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty Images
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall greeted Oriel Milton, who is the great-granddaughter of Sir Hugh Casson at the Royal Academy of Arts to launch the RA250 Friends Membership scheme on October 16 in London, England. Prince Charles' wife was named patron of the Royal Academy Friends in 2016. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton shared a dance with Paddington Bear during a surprise appearance on October 16 at the Charities Forum event at London’s Paddington train station. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Princes William and Harry at the engagement where they met with children on board the Belmond British Pullman Train. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Crown Princess Mary commemorated her son Prince Christian of Denmark’s 12th birthday on October 15 by snapping a laid-back photo of the birthday boy lounging on the royal family’s yacht, the Dannebrog. Photo: HKH Crown Princess via Instagram/ detdanskekongehus
Queen Mathilde showed how to gracefully step out of a car in style! The Belgian royal was visiting the head office of the federation for 'Aide et soins a domicile' home health care organization in Jambes, Namur, in the southern region of Belgium, on October 13. Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images
We certainly can't resist a mother-daughter team – especially when it comes to royals! An elegant Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her only daughter Princess Anne for a reception to celebrate the Women's Royal Naval Service 100 project at The Army and Navy Club on October 12 in London, England. Photo: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The 91-year-old monarch seemed to be having quite the good time, smiling throughout as she chatted with guests at a Women's Royal Naval Service 100 project reception. Photo: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry accepted the posthumous Attitude Legacy Award on behalf of his late mother Princess Diana on October 12 in London. The 33-year-old Prince, who dressed up in a tux for the occasion, spoke about his mother’s work, drawing attention and removing the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS. “She knew that AIDS was one of the things that many wanted to ignore and seemed like a hopeless challenge,” Meghan Markle's boyfriend said via BBC. Harry added, “She knew that the misunderstanding of this relatively new disease was creating a dangerous situation when mixed with homophobia. So, when, that April [in 1987], she took the hand of a 32-year-old man with HIV, in front of the cameras, she knew exactly what she was doing.” Photo: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Game on! Crown Princess Victoria, who is a member of the International Paralympic Committee’s honorary board, got a quick hockey lesson from Simon Hedstrom. The Princess watched the qualifying match between Sweden and the Czech Republic. Photo: Kungahuset
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands could not resist snapping a photo with her phone at the Palacio da Vila during her and husband King Willem-Alexander's royal trip to Portugal. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk / Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden released a brand new family portrait featuring their sons Prince Alexander and newborn Prince Gabriel. The royal couple thanked well-wishers with a special message that read: “Thank you very much for all the kind congratulations we have received in connection with the birth of our son, Prince Gabriel. We appreciate your care very much.” The pair welcomed their second child Prince on August 31, 2017. Photo: Erika Gerdemark / Kungahuset.se
A night for the ladies! Prince Harry was in good company – and well-dressed – during the 100 Women in Finance Gala. The Prince, who traded in his traditional suit for a tux and bow tie – attended the dinner hosted at the Victoria and Albert Museum on behalf of Wellchild. Photo: Victoria Jones/Getty Images
Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time since announcing her third pregnancy with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, during a Buckingham Palace reception celebrating the contribution of those working in the mental health sector on World Mental Health Day. The Duchess, who showed off her bump in a blue dress by Temperley, has been out of the spotlight due to her battle with severe morning sickness. Photo: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Dad-of-two Prince Carl Philip felt the need for speed during a test day at Gellerasen in Karlskoga. The Prince, who is a fan of racing, hopped in the front seat with the winner of the Prince Carl Philip Racing Cup, Alfred Nilsson. Photo: Kungahuset
Crown Princess Mary got hands on during her visit to the Funabashi Primary School during day four of her and Crown Prince Frederik’s visit to Japan on October 12. While there, the royals interacted with students and learned the importance of the LEGO “We Do” program. Photo: Kongehuset
School's in session! Crown Prince Frederik took a moment to learn from the students as he and his wife Crown Princess Mary paid a visit to the Funabashi Primary School. The royal couple celebrated the 150 year anniversary of dimplomatic relations between their country and Japan. Photo: Kongehuset
Great honor! Prince William laid a wreath at the New Zealand Memorial Wall to the Missing on October 11 at the Tyne Cot Cemetery in Flanders, Belgium. William attended the ceremony on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth – where he delivered a speech about the brave soldiers who participated in the historic battle. "I was last at Tyne Cot Cemetery only ten weeks ago with my father, The Prince of Wales, and my wife. We were here to honor all those from the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth who fought in the Third Battle of Ypres – which many of us know as the Battle of Passchendaele," the Duke said. William added, "Each new visit here brings a deeper appreciation of what unfolded in this place. Of how the armed forces of different nations stood together to defend values we still share today. Of the men and women, from the four corners of the world, who were thrown together on a battlefield in the most appalling conditions. All too often the newsreels speak of "ordinary" men and women. There was nothing ordinary about their service or their sacrifice." Photo: Gareth Fuller - Pool /Getty Images
Up close and personal. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, shared a traditional Maori greeting as he was welcomed by Former Corporal in the New Zealand Special Air Service, and Victoria Cross awardee, Bill Henry 'Willie' Apiata. The special moment took place at the New Zealand Memorial Wall to the Missing during the Commemoration for the Battle of Passchendaele at Tyne Cot Cemetery on October 12 in Flanders, Belgium. Photo: Tim Rooke - Pool /Getty Images
A portrait of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in the background, Prince Harry attended his first engagement back home in London after his high profile appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto last month. The British royal – who made his public debut with American girlfriend Meghan Markle of TV drama <I>Suits</I> during the week-long Paralympics-style sports competition – spoke at an event on mental health at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on October 9. Photo: Toby Melville-WPA Pool/GettyImages
With pregnant wife the Duchess of Cambridge taking a break from engagements as she suffers from severe morning sickness, Prince William made a solo appearance at the Data Observatory at Imperial College on October 6. The Duke attended a briefing on the progress of the 'Heads Together' campaign, spearheaded by the Cambridges and Prince Harry and its partners. Photo: Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary looked all set to kick off their royal visit to Japan, meeting with Crown Prince Naruhito and Princess Masako in Tokyo. Frederik and Mary are heading up a Danish business delegation with the aim of promoting trade between the two countries. Photo: SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was in proud mom mode as she held up a 3D sketch of her daughters Amalia, Alexia and Ariane. King Willem-Alexander's wife was visiting the 5th Teacher's Congress, a conference organized by the Education Cooperative, in Amersfoort, Netherlands on October 5. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
It was time for a royal wedding in Belgrade as Prince Philip of Serbia tied the knot with his love Danica Marinkovic at the Cathedral Church of St. Michael the Archangel on October 7. Danica was the picture of happiness in a full-length silk princess gown that featured billowy sheer long sleeves, an oversized bow sash at the waist and a sweeping train. Photo by Milica Radicevic/WireImage
Everyone loves a royal wedding – especially the royals! Sweden's future Queen, Crown Princess Victoria, was one of the guests at Prince Philip of Serbia's nuptials. Here she is seated alongside Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic during the reception. Photo: Milica Radicevic/WireImage
The Sultan of Brunei and Queen Saleha waved to crowds from their royal chariot during a procession to celebrate the Sultan's Golden Jubilee. The wealthiest monarch in the world celebrated 50 years on the throne with a host of lavish celebrations attended by international royals including Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex from the UK. Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images
On day one of his trip to Belfast, Northern Ireland, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/monaco-royals/">Prince William</a> was tasked with naming a new lifeboat. The British royal poured a measure of whiskey onto <I>Ray of Hope</I> during the ceremony while visiting the headquarters of the Lagan Search and Rescue service, who patrol the waters of the River Lagan. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-rania/">Queen Rania of Jordan</a> began the month by checking out fresh ideas from some of her kingdom's leading design talents. "So much creativity on display at Amman Design Week, a unique platform for designers’ original ideas," wrote the impressed royal on Instagram. "Be sure to stop by and see it for yourself!" Photo: Getty Images
Who knew that <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-victoria/">Crown Princess Victoria</A> was so agile? Sweden's future queen showed off some fancy footwork as she joined in the fun at the Swedish Outdoor Association's 125th anniversary celebrations at Stockholm's Haga Park on October 4. Photo: Getty Images
All eyes were on <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima/">Queen Maxima of the Netherlands</a> as she stepped out in her role as honorary chairwoman of the King Willem I foundation on October 3. The Dutch queen had dressed to impress in a turquoise statement dress with bell sleeves and nude pumps. Photo: Getty Images
Talk about #hatgoals! The Netherlands' <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima/">Queen Maxima</a> gave a masterclass in stylish headgear as she opened an art exhibition in the Hague that same day. Photo: Getty Images
The rain certainly didn't dampen her mood – or her style – as <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-victoria/">Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden</a> stepped out to attend the opening of the Swedish Church meetings at Uppsala Cathedral. Photo: Getty Images
Monaco's glam young royal <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/charlotte-casiraghi/">Charlotte Casiraghi</a> was the guest of honor at Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show on October 2. The designer caught up with her glam friend backstage after previewing her Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Photo: Getty Images
