<b>Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the latest outfits worn by longtime royal favorites including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Rania of Jordan, as well as new-generation trendsetters such as Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York. </B> Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was looking sunny in a beige and yellow dress during her visit to Nigeria on October 31. The Dutch royal was in Lagos in her role as United Nation Secretary Generals Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie scored major points for her NBA date night look on October 27 – an LBD with contrasting sleeves worn with knee-high boots. The royal was attending the basketball game with boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at Madison Square Garden. Photo: James Devaney/WireImage
At the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala in Los Angeles, Princess Charlene of Monaco shimmered in a gorgeous berry-hued off-the-shoulder column gown by Ralph Lauren. The event, named for the royal's late mother-in-law Grace Kelly, was held at the Beverly Hilton on October 25. Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
A day earlier, Prince Albert's wife showed off her edgier side in leather leggings, a Ralph Lauren glen check bustier top and tuxedo jacket for the 2017 Princess Grace Awards gala kick off event at Paramount in Los Angeles. She kept her red carpet accessories simple with a bracelet, stud earrings and black high heels. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands never lets us down with her unique style! Here she is wearing a dress with wine-colored feather trim and a matching hat as she visited the city of Amersfoort on October 24. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Image
Queen Letizia of Spain served up major workwear inspo as she attended a meeting at the World Heath Organization's headquarters in Geneva on October 24. The royal wore a chic wrap coat with burgundy Reliquiae clutch and Lodi patent leather heels as she arrived. Once inside she shed her coat to reveal a Burberry trench dress that she'd worn during her UK visit earlier this year. Photo: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Queen Letizia reached into her closet for some fab fall knits as she visited the village of Poreñu, Spain. We love the simple mix of a blue knit top and menswear-influenced wide leg checked trousers. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
For the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony on October 20, King Felipe VI’s wife wore a white dress that featured black embroidery and a moat neckline with a full skirt. The Spanish royal swept her brunette tresses up in an intricate bun. Photo: Getty Images
The day before — Thursday, October 19 — Letizia attended the awards' XVI Musical Week closing orchestral concert with her husband. The mom-of-two sported a wrap around ponytail for the occasion. The chic, albeit simple updo highlighted the royal’s Yanes blue topaz chandelier earrings. The Queen of Spain stunned at the musical event wearing a sleeveless royal blue dress that featured a flared pleated skirt by her go-to designer Felipe Varela. Letizia accessorized her ensemble with her black Tod's rhinestone toggle clutch and navy Nina Ricci suede pumps. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Crown Princess Victoria was wearing blue – but she wasn’t feeling it – while attending a seminar at Riksdag in connection with the centenary of Finnish Independence on October 18 in Stockholm. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images
Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi was a classic beauty in a lace-sleeved LBD with contrasting white cuffs as she stepped out for the 'Societe des Amis du Musee d'Art Moderne' dinner on October 17 in Paris. Also timeless – those cute pointy-toed Mary Jane heels. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie also showed she's a fan of the ever-chic fall LBD, with an all-black look from her jacket to her over-the-knee boots. Sarah Ferguson's daughter was checking out the European premiere of <I>Jane</I> during the 61st BFI London Film Festival at Picturehouse Central. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for WDW Entertainment
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore blush pink on the last day of her tour of Portugal with husband King Willem-Alexander. The fashion-forward royal wore a single-sleeved dress featuring a pretty feather embellished skirt. A matching fascinator, clutch and shoes were the finishing touches on the look. Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton was pretty in pink in an Orla Kiely dress as she made a surprise appearance at London's Paddington train station with husband Prince William and Prince Harry to meet the cast and crew of the upcoming movie <I>Paddington 2</I>. The Duchess' ladylike look featured a raised floral motif and black details, including a black bow belt which cinched slightly above the pregnant royal's tiny baby bump. Photo: Getty Images
Just like us, Queen Letizia of Spain loves Zara! She wore an $89.90 floral midi dress from the fashionable brand to attend an audience at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. Photo: Fotonoticias/WireImage
Princess Olympia of Greece got in touch with her wilder side at the 11th Annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios in New York City on October 16. The royal wore a sultry lace animal print lace slip dress by Michael Kors with cool metallic accessories. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
With daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia standing behind her, Spain's Queen Letizia channeled 1950s New Look style in a tailored grey Felipe Varela skirt suit with peplum waist and embroidered hem for the National Day military parade in Madrid on October 12. King Felipe's wife accesorized the outfit with a dark blue satin handbag and pearl and diamond jewelry. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images
When it comes to color and flair, more is definitely more for Queen Maxima of the Netherlands! King Willem-Alexander's wife wore a bold cape dress with asymmetrical stripe design to a concert at the Dona Maria National Theater Teatro in Lisbon, Portugal on October 11. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie of York wore the season's perfect uniform, a dark floral shirtdress and knee-high boots, to a private dinner following the Warrior Games Exhibition VIP Preview, hosted by the princess, actor-designer Waris Ahluwalia and beauty guru Sylvie Chantecaille at The Westbury, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Mayfair on October 11 in London. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Elephant Family
Princess Eugenie of York was all about fall in a one-shouldered asymmetrical dress in autumn hues. The British royal was attending the the 25th Anniversary of the Estee Lauder Companies UK's Breast Cancer Campaign at the US Ambassador's Residence, Winfield House, in London. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Estee Lauder Companies
Meanwhile, across the pond in New York City, Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice stepped out for the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art party and auction at Sotheby's. The siblings were an ocean apart but on the same sartorial page – Beatrice showed off autumn style, too, with her black minidress featuring deep-hued metallic floral embroidery. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
For an official state banquet hosted by Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Ajuda Palace, Queen Maxima wore an emerald green of the shoulder gown with – what else? – emerald jewels, including a stunning tiara. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
On October 10, pregnant Duchess of Cambridge reappeared looking ladylike and chic in a creation by Temperley London at a charity reception for the Heads Together mental health campaign at Buckingham Palace. Described as "a modern take on the lace dress underpinned by the season's Elizabethan influence", the iris-hued 'Eclipse Lace Collar Dress' retails for $1,095. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been on a style streak – especially when it comes to her hats! The Argentine-born royal wore a dramatic broad-brimmed topper with her nude hued dress and shoes on Day 1 of the Dutch royal visit to Portugal on October 10. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
One of the world's most well-dressed royals, Queen Rania of Jordan once again proved her style credentials during a visit to one of her initiatives, Amman Design Week, at the Ras el Ain gallery in downtown Amman, Jordan, on October 4. The royal was chic in black and white graphics with cage-style heels. Photo: Salah Malkawi/ Getty Images
The younger of Princess Caroline's daughters, 18-year-old Princess Alexandra of Hanover, was pretty in pink at the Giambatista Valli Spring/Summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 2. The royal wore a pretty blouse and skirt by the Italian designer – who is also a favorite of Princess Alexandra's sister Charlotte Casiraghi – along with cool bow-bedecked sandals. Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Maxima teamed her coral lace dress with pearls and earth-toned accessories, from her oversized floral fascinator to her suede shoes. The royal was visiting Lisbon's Champalimaud Centre along with husband King Willem-Alexander, right, during the royal couple's visit to Portugal. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Talk about some stylish sister bonding! Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both wore a bit of blue as they checked out the Frieze Art Fair 2017 VIP Preview together in Regent's Park on October 4. Eugenie, 27, wore a color block dress in the tone, while sister Beatrice, in a military-style jacket, carried a cobalt handbag. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The York sisters seem to be in a blue mood this fall! Princess Beatrice opted for the color again – along with one of her favorite soft black leather jackets – when she attended the Hugo Nathan, Lauren Santo Domingo & Wentworth Beaumont Dinner on October 5, 2017 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lauren Santo Domingo
Need a way to add some cheer to your autumn dressing? Add a pop – or four! – of yellow to your outfit. Thanks to those lemony shoes, earrings, jacket and clutch, not even the rain could throw a cloud over Queen Maxima of the Netherlands's sunny look when she attended the Gender & Health of Women Congress In Amersfoort. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Brides-to-be could definitely take inspiration from Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana's white midi-dress with embroidery and elbow-length sleeves. The Thai royal wore the 1950s-inspired creation, along with sweet matching heels, to the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 collections on October 2. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice of York stepped out in style in a little black dress and kimono-style jacket. The 29-year-old British royal, whose mom is Sarah, Duchess of York, was photographed leaving Scotts restaurant in London's trendy Mayfair on October 2. Photo: Mark R. Milan/GC Images
The Paris Fashion Week style parade seemed to never stop for Princess of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana, who stepped out on day eight for the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2018 womenswear presentation on October 3. The royal went for nude tones from head to toe, making a statement with her gold earrings and covetable LV purse. Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images
It was an elegant mother and daughter night out in New York City for Queen Silvia of Sweden and her daughter Princess Madeleine on October 2. The two royals – the Queen in dark florals and the Princess in a Self Portrait black lace gown – were hosting the World Childhood Foundation USA 2017 Thank You Gala at Cipriani Broadway. Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for World Childhood Foundation USA
A royal style regular, Sweden's future queen Crown Princess Victoria was all business as she attended the opening of the Swedish Church meetings at Uppsala Cathedral. The mother of two donned a forest green dress and carried a black clutch for the October 3 event. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images
Joining Chanel's star-studded front row was the very fashionable Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, who wore a midi-length white knit dress with silver accessories. The glamorous royal was one of the most-sought after FROW guests at Paris Fashion Week for the womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 collections. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
If there's a royal who loves color, it's Argentina-born Queen Maxima of the Netherlands! The monarch's wife chose a hot fuchsia dress with lace overlay to help unveil the traveling exhibition 'Ten Top Pieces On Tour' in the Mauritshuis museum on October 4 in The Hague. Along with her matching purse, gloves and strappy sandals, the Queen topped off her look with one of her signature statement hats in purple. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Dutch Queen wore a bell-sleeved tailored silk dress in a mint hue with powder pink accessories as she arrived at the King Willem I lecture at Koppert Cress in Westland, Netherlands on October 3. Queen Maxima is the honorary chairwoman of the King Willem I Foundation, which highlights and rewards Dutch entrepreneurship. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
