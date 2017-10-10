Kate Middleton's baby bump on display during first appearance since pregnancy news

She’s back! Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since announcing her third pregnancy on Tuesday, October 10, to mark World Mental Health Day with Princes William and Harry. The Duchess of Cambridge, who has been suffering from severe morning sickness, attended a reception at Buckingham Palace with her husband and Meghan Markle’s boyfriend to celebrate the contribution of those working in the mental health sector across the UK. An aide said of her attendance: "The Duchess' condition is improving but she is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight."

Kate showed her baby bump in a blue Temperley London dress Photo: Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s mom appeared to be in good health, showing off her growing baby bump in an iris-hued lace dress by Temperley London that featured scalloped edges, frilled sleeves and a contrast velvet neck tie. The chic piece is described by the brand as "a modern take on the lace dress underpinned by the season's Elizabethan influence." The 35-year-old completed her look by styling her glossy tresses down with her signature blowout.

The last time Kate was publicly seen, prior to Tuesday’s event, was on August 30 touring the Princess Diana garden ahead of the 20th anniversary of her mother-in-law's death. Kensington Palace announced in September that the Duchess and Duke are expecting their third child together. The palace also revealed at the time that Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, as she did with her previous pregnancies. The royal's condition forced her to miss engagements, including her four-year-old son Prince George's first day of school.

The Duchess of Cambridge was last seen with William and Harry during a Diana tribute Photo: Getty Images

It’s no surprise that the Duchess chose to return to the spotlight on World Mental Health Day. Kate, William and Harry are all advocates for mental health. In 2016, the royal trio launched their mental health campaign, Heads Together. While the expectant royal was away attending to her sickness, she made an appearance in a video aimed at children’s mental health for her patronage, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. In a statement, Kate said: "As parents, we all want our children to have the best possible start in life. Encouraging children to understand and be open about their feelings can give them the skills to cope with the ups and downs that life will throw at them as they grow up. It's important that our children understand that emotions are normal, and that they have the confidence to ask for help if they are struggling.”