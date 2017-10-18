Royals in costumes: Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima and more

<b>Just because they're royal doesn’t mean they can’t have fun dressing up! While people around the world often opt for royal-inspired costumes, these real life royals show us how they play dress up. From Kate Middleton to Princess Grace’s granddaughters, take a look at various royal family members rocking fun costumes…</b> Princess Grace's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet looked spooktacular for a Halloween party in 2013. The young Monaco royal showed off her elaborate makeup on Instagram, which she simply captioned: "#halloweenparty #nimportenawak #bonsoooiir !! .." Photo: Instagram/paulinedcrt
Princess Leonore of Sweden looked cute as a bug for Halloween 2015. The royal tot's mom, Princess Madeleine, shared the too-cute photo of her little girl on Facebook with a message that read: "A Happy and Safe Halloween from Leonore....." Photo: Boggio Studios via Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
The Duchess of Cambridge looked groovy as she stepped out wearing a disco-inspired ensemble for a 2008 Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco event in London. Kate made a statement sporting mini yellow shorts and a flashy emerald top, which she paired with boots and of course, glow sticks. Photo: Danny Martindale/Getty Images
William Shakespeare would be proud! Prince Harry hid behind a mask as he played Conrade in his school, Eton College’s, production of <i>Much Ado about Nothing</i> back in 2003. Photo: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s youngest child, Camille Gottlieb, drew inspiration from the horror film <i>Saw</i> for her 2016 Halloween costume. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter shared a picture of her creepy Jigsaw-inspired get-up writing, “Let play a game  #Saw #Halloween2016#ThereIsJustOnRule." Photo: Instagram/camillerosegottlieb
It seems Camille may have been inspired by her older sister Pauline who, a few years prior, donned her own version of the <i>Saw</i> killer ensemble. "Happy halloween ! #saw #letsplaythegame #london ," she penned alongside her photo in 2014. Photo: Instagram/paulinedcrt
Princess Olympia and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece made a fashionable mother-daughter duo as they dressed up for an event two days before Halloween in 2016. Photo: Instagram/mariechantal22
Prince Charles and Princess Diana got dolled up in Klondike fashion during their 1983 royal tour of Canada. The Princess of Wales looked elegant in an elaborate white number and matching fascinator, while Charles suited up and accessorized his look with a cane. Photo: Anwar Hussein EMPICS Entertainment
His Royal Cuteness! Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, adorably dressed up in a red goblin costume for his nursery school's nativity play in 1987. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson dressed up in period costumes at a replica Klondike village during their first official tour together in Canada back in 1987. Photo: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images
A real life prince charming! Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Edward was dressed to the nines for the 1984 Raj Ball held at London's Lyceum Theatre, in London. Photo: Levenson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice of York looked purrfect for a good cause. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter was the cat's meow donning a feline ensemble for the 2016 Unicef Halloween Ball in London, which raised vital funds to support Unicef's life-saving work for Syrian children in danger. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Unicef
Charlotte Casiraghi donned a Yankees cap and crop top as she dressed up for the themed 2014 Gucci Paris Masters competition in 2014, where she rode to hip hop music. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Masters Grand Slam Indoor
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece (right) got dolled up for her daughter and husband’s Prince and the Revolution-themed birthday celebration in 2017. The Greek royal stunned wearing a vibrant hot pink dress, which she paired with a show-stopping fascinator by Philip Treacy. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (left) also got into the spirit stepping out in an elaborate floral headpiece. Photo: Instagram/mariechantal22
