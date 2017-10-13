Prince Harry will spend Halloween in Chicago with the Obamas

One year after spending Halloween with his girlfriend Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is set to ring in the holiday across the pond once again — however this time he will be joined by former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama. Kensington Palace announced on Thursday that the British royal will travel to Chicago, Illinois to attend the inaugural Obama Foundation summit on October 31. According to the palace, the Queen's grandson will highlight the success of the Royal Foundation’s Full Effect project. The 33-year-old will also speak about the power of youth leadership during the two-day event.

The royal will attend the Obamas'inaugural Obama Foundation summit Photo:Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The summit will include leaders from around the world who are coming together to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world. Prince Harry and Barack recently had a reunion in Toronto during the royal’s Invictus Games. The two men were joined by former Vice President Joe Biden, along with his wife Dr. Jill Biden at a wheelchair basketball match.

Barack joined Harry during the 2017 Invictus Games Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the game, Barack reportedly asked the Prince questions about his American girlfriend. Student Hayley Stover, 18, who was sitting next to Harry and Barack, told the Sunday Mirror: "Obama asked about Meghan [Markle], and Harry let him know she had been to watch the tennis with him. He asked if she was enjoying the Games and Harry was really smiling as he said yes. He looked so happy. It was cute." The onlooker also told the outlet that Barack, 56, asked how filming was going for Meghan on her show Suits, while Harry asked the dad-of-two how his wife Michelle was doing.