Kate Middleton dances with Paddington Bear during surprise appearance: Watch

A pregnant Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance with Prince William and Prince Harry in London on Monday morning, dropping by to visit the cast and crew from Paddington II. Duchess Kate had not been confirmed for the engagement – a Kensington Palace spokeswoman had said that Kate, 35, is "better but she's still suffering" from morning sickness – but it seems that she felt well enough to attend.

Scroll down for video of Duchess Kate dancing



In fact, the expectant royal even had a dance with Paddington Bear himself, with the adorable children's book character spinning the soon-to-be mom-of-three around after greeting her with a kiss on the hand.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Duchess Kate made a surprise appearance to meet the cast of Paddington II with husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

Wearing a pink Orla Kiely dress, Kate looked lovely as she arrived at Paddington train station in London with her husband William and brother-in-law Harry. The royal trio – who are also the minds behind the Heads Together mental health campaign – boarded the Belmond British Pullman train and met a group of children who have been helped by their charities.

GALLERY: William, Kate and Harry's best photos together

Though the pregnant Duchess has been suffering from morning sickness, she was able to have a dance with Paddington himself during the visit Photo: Getty Images

The kids taking part, many of whom are going through difficult times in their lives, had been selected by members of the Duke, Duchess and Prince's Charities Forum. There are over 30 organizations involved in The Charities Forum, which consists of Their Royal Highnesses' patronages and other organizations with whom they work closely.

STORY: Prince Harry reacts to Kate and William's baby news

Paddington charmed Kate with a kiss on the hand Photo: Getty Images

Last week, the Duchess, who had not been seen in public for six weeks since her pregnancy news was announced, made a return to the spotlight at a reception to celebrate World Mental Health Day with William and Harry. While her blue Temperley London dress had some predicting the royal was hinting she is having a boy, Monday's appearance in pink seems to indicate we'll all have to keep speculating on whether William and Kate will welcome a prince or a princess.

For more on Kate Middleton, click here.