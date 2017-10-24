Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand style: The royal's best looks

<b>Born in 1987, HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana is one of the most stylish royals on the fashion scene. The princess, who majored in fashion design at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, is both a designer with her own label and a natural in front of the cameras, having modeled for the pages of Vogue Thailand. Click through to see some of the royal's best looks!</B> The retro circle skirt silhouette is a favorite of Princess Sirivannavari and we've spotted more than one version in her wardrobe. For example, this darling watercolor paint look that the royal wore on day seven of Spring/Summer 2017 Paris Fashion Week in October 2016. The princess was arriving at the Giambattista Valli show. Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images
In October 2016, Karl Lagerfeld staged a futuristic-themed show, with robot models and computer servers in the backdrop, at the Grand Palais for Paris Fashion Week. Front row regular Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana was there for the Spring/Summer 2017 presentation, wearing a fashion-forward laser-cut skirt and khaki top. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
There's nothing like a red dress to turn heads! In September 2016, the princess was spotted wearing this sweet 1950s style look outside of the Christian Dior show at the Rodin museum during the Spring/Summer 2017 collections. We love the royal's transparent peep toe heels and matching lipstick. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Princess Sirivannavari opted for another vintage silhouette – a modern take on the New Look – at the Fall Winter 2015/2016 Christian Dior show, held at the Louvre museum in March 2015. The dramatic look consisted of a deep blue wrap-style jacket with portrait collar and peplum, along with a pleated skirt. Photo: Danny Martindale/GC Images
This fashionable royal has been a FROW staple for years. In March 2014, the Thai princess wore a timeless look in head-to-toe white – a tweed and lace dress with cropped jacket – for the Chanel show. The Paris Fashion Week presentation was a showcase of the French brand's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Just like the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana can't resist a beautifully-cut skirt suit. The princess wore this color block tartan combo in autumn hues to the Christian Dior show back in September 2014 as she took in the Spring/Summer 2015 collections at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Could this be the Thai royal's fiercest outfit yet? The princess looked cool and confident in head to toe black for the Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Chloé presentation at Paris Fashion Week. Especially eye-catching are those patent leather platform brogues and extra-wide belt cinched at her waist. Photo: Peter White/Getty Images
The elegance of simplicity – and some fall outfit inspiration for us, too! The princess wore a white knit dress, statement floral brooch and metallic belt and shoes for the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2017. Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Yes, she has scores of dresses in her wardrobe, but the princess sometimes wears jeans! Here's the royal wearing on-trend denim, jewelry and a hand-embroidered coat by her own label, Sirivannavari Bangkok, at Balmain's Spring/Summer 2018 show in Paris in September 2017. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Balmain
Princess Sirivannavari loves gorgeous embroidery and adores a statement sleeve! Here she wore both in this bell-sleeved creation as she stepped out for the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
The Thailand princess was also seen in the front row of Elie Saab at the designer's Spring/Summer 2018 show in Paris on September 30, 2017. For that occasion, the royal wore a ladylike grey print dress with illusion yoke. Also supremely stylish is her grey reptile clutch. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Brides-to-be could definitely take inspiration from Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana's white midi-dress with embroidery and elbow-length sleeves. The Thai royal wore the 1950s-inspired creation, along with sweet matching heels, to the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 collections in October 2017. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Another fashion week show, another fabulous tailored look for the Thai princess! The stylish royal wore a periwinkle and grey embroidered dress, accessorized with a sleek clutch and pointed-toe pumps, on day seven of Paris Fashion Week in October 2016. The outfit was picture perfect for the Giambattista Valli Spring/Summer 2017 show. Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved