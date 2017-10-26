Princess Elisabeth of Belgium: Facts about the future queen

Poised and sophisticated, teenager Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is increasingly in the spotlight, seen shaking hands during royal meet and greets and following her father King Philippe of Belgium's lead during official engagements. The first-born child of the Belgian king and his wife Queen Mathilde is also a notable part of the future of Europe's 21st century monarchies. Elisabeth is one of the new generation of future queens regnant alongside Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden – as well as her daughter Princess Estelle – Leonor of Spain, Ingrid of Norway and Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands. As her father said when she was born, "I hope my daughter will be a great queen. But first of all, a great woman." Here, the young royal is seen attending the 80th birthday party of her grandmother Queen Paola with the royal family in June. And could we be looking at another budding royal style icon? Elisabeth's stylish dress by French designer Maje has also been seen worn by the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton, who donned it while honeymooning in Australia. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Elisabeth was born to then Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde in Anderlecht, Belgium on October 25, 2001. Her father is the son of King Albert II and Queen Paola, while mom Mathilde – in contrast to many of her fellow royal spouses, such as Kate Middleton and Maxima of the Netherlands – was born into nobility, the daughter of Count and Countess Patrick d’Udekem d’Acoz. Mathilde met Prince Philippe while playing tennis in 1996 and they married three years later. Photo: Getty Images
The baby princess was baptized on December 9, 2001 in the chapel of Ciergnon Castle, the royal family's summer retreat. Chosen as her godparents were Archduke Amedeo of Austria-Este, from her father's side of the family, and Countess Hèléne d'Udekem d'Acoz, an aunt on her mother's side. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Elisabeth lives with her family – including siblings Prince Gabriel, born in 2003, Prince Emmanuel, born in 2005, and Princess Eléonore, born in 2008 – in the Castle of Laeken, the official residence of the King of the Belgians. Seen here as the backdrop of a 2008 family photo where Elisabeth poses with her parents and brothers, the 18th century fortress is located about three miles north of Brussels. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Elisabeth, front row second from right, is pictured here at her grandfather King Albert II's abdication – the former king is seated behind the young princess and her siblings, between wife Queen Paola and daughter-in-law Mathilde – on July 21, 2013. On the same day her father Crown Prince Philippe, on left, became the new monarch. In 1991, a decade before Elisabeth was born, a new law of succession was passed that made the monarch's first born child heir to the throne, regardless of gender. As a result, when her dad became king, Elisabeth became Duchess of Brabant, a title bestowed upon her as the heir to the throne. When Princess Elisabeth ascends the throne she will become Belgium's first Queen Regnant. Photo: Getty Images
As a young queen in training, Princess Elisabeth has already started to learn the royal ropes with a host of official engagements. Here, aged nine, she is joined by her parents as she gives her first speech during the inauguration of her namesake Princess Elisabeth Children's Hospital in Ghent, Belgium, in 2011. Photo: Mark G. Renders/WireImage
According to Princess Elisabeth's official biography, the young royal is “creative and enjoys drawing and reading”, plays piano and also is being trained in ballet. She also has a sporty side, and likes cycling, tennis, swimming, skiing and sailing. Princess Elisabeth speaks French, English and Dutch – in fact, she attends a Dutch-speaking high school in Brussels, and was the first future monarch of Belgium to begin their studies in the language. Here Elisabeth is seen on her first day of school in 2017. Photo: Getty Images
In July 2017, the Belgian royal family turned out in style for their country's National Day, where, in honor of the occasion, which also includes a military parade and a fireworks display, the royals attended the Te Deum mass in Brussels' Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula. Future queen Elisabeth made quite an impression as she honed her royal skills, taking part in a meet-and-greet with the crowds along with the rest of the family – and demonstrating that she's well on her way to being ready for her historic royal role. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved