Princess Leonor of Spain: Facts about the future queen

First in line to the Spanish throne, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-leonor/"><strong>Princess Leonor</strong></a> was born on October 31, 2005 at the Ruber International Clinic in Madrid. The future queen is the first child of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, a former TV news anchor who married the then-Crown Prince in 2004. Thanks to a royal baby boom over the last two decades, Leonor is part of an exclusive group of little girls who will one day reign as queens regnant in Europe. Other young monarchs-to-be include Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Ingrid of Norway, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands. Leonor certainly seems to be comfortable in the public eye already! Here, the charismatic young Princess flashes a huge grin during a Madrid royal engagement in 2016. Click through to learn more about Spain's pre-teen future queen. Photo: Getty Images
The little royal was baptized in the church at the family home in Madrid, Zarzuela Palace, on January 14, 2006. Leonor’s godparents are her paternal grandparents, King Juan Carlos, who served as Spain's monarch from 1975 until his abdication in 2014, and his wife Queen Sofia. During the ceremony, proud grandmother Sofia remarked to reporters that her granddaughter was not only beautiful, but also well-behaved. Photo: J.J. Guillen/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Leonor became a big sister when King Felipe and Queen Letizia's second child, Infanta Sofia, was born in 2007. Even as pre-schoolers the girls were already showing off their now-famous twinning style! They wore matching blue dresses and cardigans as they attended their first-ever joint photocall before Easter Mass on the island of Mallorca, Spain, in April 2009. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Leonor and her family reside at Zarzuela Palace, located in the outskirts of Madrid. The 18th century former hunting estate includes the royal family's 33,900 sq ft home, which has served as the backdrop for a number of official photoshoots, including this one in 2012 held in honor of Queen Letizia's 40th birthday. Photo: Cristina Garcia Rodero/Royal Press Department via Getty Images
Princess Leonor attends Santa Maria de los Rosales school, where her father was once a student, in the Madrid suburb of Aravaca. Eventually she will likely study abroad as her father did – the King has a degree in law from the University of Madrid and a Masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown University. Leonor is very a enthusiastic and creative student and has studied Mandarin, French and Arabic – and all that is, of course, in addition to Spanish, regional languages and her already fluent English. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Spain's next monarch is said to be a lot like her father – prudent, curious, observant and responsible. And closely guided by her parents, Leonor has had, for the most part, as 'normal' a childhood as possible – she shares a bedroom with her little sister, doesn't have a cellphone and watches very little television. She's also a budding photographer who always bring her own camera with her when she travels, an interest perhaps inherited from her amateur photographer grandmother Queen Sofia, or her journalist mom Letizia. Here, Leonor is seen with her dad on a summer visit to the Can Prunera Museum in Palma de Mallorca in 2017. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Mom Queen Letizia is known for her great wardrobe, and the royal style icon seems to have passed on her chic taste to her daughter! The pair – along with Leonor's little sister Sofia – often wear complimenting ensembles, and both mom and daughters also love afforable brands including Spanish labels Mango and Zara. Photo: Getty Images
Leonor's title at birth was Her Royal Highness Infanta Leonor of Spain, but when her father Crown Prince Felipe ascended the throne to become King Felipe VI, the young royal inherited the title for the heir to the throne – Her Royal Highness The Princess of Asturias. The young Princess was definitely ready for her closeup at her dad's coronation in Madrid on June 19, 2014. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
