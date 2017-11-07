Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from November 2017

<b>All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Japan – it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HELLO!'s edit of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Queen Letizia, Charlotte Casiraghi, Queen Maxima and more. </B> On November 6, Queen Letizia of Spain gave a helping hand to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's wife Nechama Rivlin at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain. The 72-year-old first lady, a retired scientist, requires an oxygen tank to help her breathe. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi made a rare appearance on the red carpet with boyfriend Dimitri Rassam. The film producer, who is the son of French actress and model Carole Bouquet, joined his royal girlfriend at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci on November 4 in L.A. Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA
On tour in Nigeria, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a colorful statement in bright red as she met with Emir of Kano Mallam Emir Muhammadu Sunusi II at the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access event, 'The Role of the Government'. The Dutch monarch's wife gave a speech at the conference, which was held on November 2 in the country's captial, Abuja. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Maxima was ready for her close-up, greeted by photographers as she headed to the UN office in Abuja, Nigeria on November 1. The royal was in the African country for a three-day visit. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
November seems to be a popular month for royal tours! King Philippe of Belgium and wife Queen Mathilde took a break to capture a moment at this iconic site – the Taj Mahal in Agra – on November 6. The Belgian royals are on a state visit to India until November 11. Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
What's so funny? Prince William shared a laugh with journalist Kate Silverton and royal PR guru Paddy Harverson, Communications Secretary to The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, at a gala night for the conservation charity Tusk at The Roundhouse in London on November 2. Photo: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles took aim with a blowgun during a visit to the Sarawak Cultural Village on November 6, 2017 in Kuching, Malaysia. The British royal and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India. Photo: Arthur Edwards - Pool /Getty Images
Meanwhile, also at the Sarawak Cultural Village, where visitors are encouraged to learn through engaging with culture, Duchess Camila was hands on with some local crafts. Photo: Arthur Edwards - Pool /Getty Images
After meeting Prince Harry and Queen Rania of Jordan this year, First Lady Melania Trump had another royal moment with 83-year-old Empress Michiko of Japan. The Empress and Melania – visiting the country with her husband, President Donald Trump – enjoyed a chat at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on November 6. Photo: ISSEI KATO/AFP/Getty Images
On November 4, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall saw first hand the work of the Lost Food Project and Lighthouse Children's Welfare Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The royal was also gifted with a special personalized present – a towel emblazoned with her name. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
