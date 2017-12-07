Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from November 2017

<b>All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Japan – it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HELLO!'s edit of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Queen Letizia, Charlotte Casiraghi, Queen Maxima and more. </b> While royal wedding fever takes off thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement, royal watchers are also paying close attention to another special event to take place on December 1 – Prince Gabriel of Sweden's christening. On November 30, one day before Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden planned to christen their two-month-old son at Drottningholm Palace, the Swedish royal family revealed the names of the baby's godparents. Serving the special royal role will be the baby's aunts Princess Madeleine, seen left, and Sara Hellqvist, Prince Carl Philip's partner in design firm Bernadotte & Kylberg, Oscar Kylberg, seen right, the Prince's cousin on his mother's side Thomas de Toledo Sommerlath and Princess Sofia's close friend Carolina Pihls. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands gave author and historian Geert Mak a huge hug as she helped honor him at the Prince Bernhard Culture Foundation awards in Amsterdam on November 27. The event is named after Prince Bernhard, late grandfather of Maxima's husband, King Willem-Alexander. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
There's nothing like a grandmother's love! Queen Elizabeth proudly looked up at son Prince William during a meeting with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender before a private lunch at Buckingham Palace on November 28. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge got her hands dirty as she revealed the passion she is passing on to her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a visit to a primary school in London. Kate, who was visiting Robin Hood Primary School to see its gardening campaign, said she had "fond memories" of being outdoors as a child. She helped children plant winter bulbs during the chilly Wednesday morning engagement, and gave a speech, saying: "I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment." Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle walked away from the press together following their first-ever joint photocall after their engagement announcement on November 27. Princess Diana and Prince Charles's younger son had earlier confirmed that he and the <I>Suits</I> actress plan to tie the knot in May. Photo: Getty Images
Taking center stage! King Philippe of Belgium and wife Queen Mathilde were in the spotlight with TV presenter Danira Boukhriss during a visit to media facilities company Videohouse in Vilvoorde, 20 minutes outside of Brussels, on November 29. Photo: JASPER JACOBS/AFP/Getty Images
All eyes were on Queen Letizia when she stepped out in Madrid on 23 November to attend the journalist awards ceremony Francisco Cerecedo, with King Felipe. The royal looked gorgeous in a monochrome flapper-style number, which showed off her toned legs. Letizia’s dress – which was embellished with glittery sequins – featured thick black velvet straps, and was identified by website Queen Letizia style as a 2008 Teresa Helbig design. The dress looked lovely teamed with a pair of Prada Saffiano Leather Point Toe Pumps, while a black clutch and silver drop earrings completed her look. Photo: Getty Images
Fancy meeting you here! Princess Eugenie bumped into cousin Prince Harry's ex, actress-dancer Cressida Bonas, at the Louis Vuitton and British Vogue celebration in London on November 21. The party was held at Vuitton's Mayfair boutique. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
At Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth's weekend and Easter home, palace workers decorated the tables in the State Dining Room for the Christmas season. The scene is set with silver-gilt pieces from the Grand Service. Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Things got a bit noisy for Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Acme Whistles! The pair checked out the company, creator of the first police whistle, during their visit to Birmingham, England on November 22. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
Buckle up! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge got behind the wheel of a Land Rover Discovery for an off-road driving experience during a visit to Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in Birmingham, England on November 22. The revved-up opportunity was part of a day of activities in the city with husband Prince William. Photo: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Also during the Birmingham visit, the Duchess was joined by her new right-hand woman, her Private Secretary Catherine Quinn. Ms Quinn was at the royal's side to check out the youth soccer scene at Aston Villa Football Club, seeing first-hand the work of the Coach Core program. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Pen in hand and ready for her close-up, Queen Letizia of Spain seemed to be echoing her days as a national news anchor when she met with the council of the Royal Board of the Reina Letizia Awards. The gathering took place at El Pardo Palace in Madrid on November 21. Photo: Giovanni Sanvido/WireImage
Queen Silvia of Sweden was joined by her son and daughter-in-law Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia at the 'Dyslexialand' symposium at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on November 21. It's a cause close to Carl Philip's heart, as he also suffers from the reading disorder. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
Prince Harry and his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived together to Windsor Castle to attend Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary dinner on November 20. Duchess Kate wore a pearl and diamond choker from the Queen's jewelry collection. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, far right, lead the Japanese royal family during an Imperial garden party at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Joining the occasion were Prince Naruhito, behind his father the Emperor, with wife Crown Princess Masako, followed by Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko. Behind them are Princesses Mako, Akiko, Yoko, Tsuguko and Ayako. Photo: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images
On November 17, Prince Charles embarked on a three-day visit to the Caribbean to meet residents affected by September's hurricanes. Here he talks to young displaced Barbudans at the National Technical Training Center in Antigua and Barbuda. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On November 19, the Prince of Wales visited Pointe Michel on the island of Dominica to tour the village, observing the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The Prince spoke with locals and also the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Monaco royalty stepped out in honor of the country's National Day celebrations at Monaco Palace on November 19. Andrea Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo, Louis Ducruet, Charlotte Casiraghi, Gareth Wittstock, Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo all attended the festivities, looking stylish in their finest attire. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
While Princess Caroline and Sacha Casiraghi gazed from the balcony, Charlotte Casiraghi shared a special mommy moment with son Raphael. Photo: Thierry Orban/Getty Images
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their two-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were also on display at the annual ceremony. The crowd gathered at Prince’s Palace of Monaco buzzed with excitement when the royal's adorable twins made a special appearance. While waving from their palace balcony, Albert and Charlene gave fans a special treat by holding up their sweet children for all to see before they took a nap. Photo: Getty Images
While visiting the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London on Tuesday, November 14, Kate Middleton shared a fun fact about her little girl while conversing with Nevaeh, six, who presented Prince Willam’s wife with flowers wearing a pink princess-like dress and matching cardigan. “She asked me what my favorite color is,” the six-year-old recalled after her royal encounter. “I said it was pink and she said that’s Charlotte’s favorite color too.” The Duchess, who is expecting her third child, was originally scheduled to visit the North London center in early September, but had to cancel last-minute due to her severe morning sickness. During the November 14th outing, Prince George’s mom also opened up about her husband, 35. After a single father named Billy spoke about his early struggles with parenting, the Duchess revealed that Prince William didn’t know exactly what to do when he became a first-time dad. Following his meeting with Kate, Billy said: "She was saying William was sort of similar and I just wanted to let her know how Family Action have been there for me and I think they need more support." Photo: Getty Images
Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie of Monaco paid tribute to their late mother, Grace Kelly, in the perfect way — screening the film that earned the Princess of Monaco her Academy Award. The actress’ children along with her look-alike granddaughter Camille Gottlieb, who is Stephanie's youngest child, came together on the eve of what would have been Grace’s 88th birthday. The royals were on hand to honor their family’s matriarch 35 years after her tragic passing and to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA. The Hollywood star’s children and 19-year-old grandchild screened Grace’s 1954 film <i>The Country Girl</i> at the Théâtre Princesse Grace in Monaco. The adaptation of Clifford Odets' stage drama earned Grace her Oscar for Best Actress. The blonde beauty was only 25-years-old at the time of filming. Photo: Facebook/Palais Princier de Monaco
Prince William attended a fundraising black tie gala organized by the City Veterans’ Network on November 9 at London’s Imperial War Museum. During a pre-dinner speech, the Duke revealed that his son Prince George is jealous that he got to drive a digger during a visit to the site of a new rehabilitation center for injured military personnel. He said, "George was very envious as I got to drive a digger." Photo: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry paid his respects at Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance on November 9. During the outing, the Queen’s grandson spoke to bomb disposal expert Matt Weston about hiding his American love, Meghan Markle. "I took the mickey and asked where his missus was and [Harry] said she wasn't here. I asked if she would come next time because she's awesome, and he said he couldn't hide her anywhere, but I said you wouldn't have to hide her,” the 28-year-old, who served in Afghanistan, told reporters. “I would love to meet her – I think she's very cool. [Harry’s] a very lucky man and she's brilliant." Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Queen Maxima visited the Hofstad Lyceum in The Hague on November 8. Her Majesty listened intently while discussing the equality of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders at Dutch schools. Photo: BAS CZERWINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Place2Be School Leaders Forum on November 8. During the engagement, Kate revealed that she is still “getting used to” to taking her son Prince George to school. “As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child,” she said. The mental health advocate added, “Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents, we are all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their future lives and thrive.” Photo: John Phillips - WPA Pool /Getty Images
On November 6, Queen Letizia of Spain gave a helping hand to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's wife Nechama Rivlin at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain. The 72-year-old first lady, a retired scientist, requires an oxygen tank to help her breathe. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi made a rare appearance on the red carpet with boyfriend Dimitri Rassam. The film producer, who is the son of French actress and model Carole Bouquet, joined his royal girlfriend at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci on November 4 in L.A. Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA
On tour in Nigeria, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a colorful statement in bright red as she met with Emir of Kano Mallam Muhamned Sanusi II at the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access event The Role of the Government. The Dutch monarch's wife gave a speech at the conference, which was held on November 2 in the country's capital, Abuja. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Maxima was ready for her close-up, greeted by photographers as she headed to the UN office in Abuja, Nigeria on November 1. The royal was in the African country for a three-day visit. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
November seems to be a popular month for royal tours! King Philippe of Belgium and wife Queen Mathilde took a break to capture a moment at this iconic site – the Taj Mahal in Agra – on November 6. The Belgian royals are on a state visit to India until November 11. Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
What's so funny? Prince William shared a laugh with journalist Kate Silverton and royal PR guru Paddy Harverson, Communications Secretary to The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, at a gala night for the conservation charity Tusk at The Roundhouse in London on November 2. Photo: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles took aim with a blowgun during a visit to the Sarawak Cultural Village on November 6, 2017 in Kuching, Malaysia. The British royal and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India. Photo: Arthur Edwards - Pool /Getty Images
Meanwhile, also at the Sarawak Cultural Village, where visitors are encouraged to learn through engaging with culture, Duchess Camilla was hands on with some local crafts. Photo: Arthur Edwards - Pool /Getty Images
After meeting Prince Harry and Queen Rania of Jordan this year, First Lady Melania Trump had another royal moment with 83-year-old Empress Michiko of Japan. The Empress and Melania – visiting the country with her husband, President Donald Trump – enjoyed a chat at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on November 6. Photo: ISSEI KATO/AFP/Getty Images
On November 4, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall saw first hand the work of the Lost Food Project and Lighthouse Children's Welfare Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The royal was also gifted with a special personalized present – a towel emblazoned with her name. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
