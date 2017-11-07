Kate Middleton recycles DVF dress and wears Queen's earrings to Anna Freud Centre Gala

The Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely in lace as she showed off her growing baby bump on Tuesday at the Anna Freud Centre Gala Dinner. Kate Middleton, who is currently expecting her third child, recycled her black Diane von Furstenberg Zarita gown — which she wore back in 2014 while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte — for the special occasion.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle owns a shorter, navy version of the Duchess’ DVF gown. Kate, 35, completed her elegant ensemble on November 7 by styling her glossy locks down in loose waves. The mom-of-two accessorized her look with a Prada clutch, a pair of Queen Elizabeth’s earrings, a diamond cuff bracelet and a patriotic Remembrance Poppy.

Kate is pregnant with her and Prince William's third child Photo: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate, who recently returned to her royal duties after battling severe morning sickness, appeared to be in great spirits as she conversed with guests in the Orangery at Kensington Palace. The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, of which the Duchess is patron, campaigns for a step change in children’s mental health and believes in the importance of early intervention. During the reception, Kate met with key supporters of the charity as well as families who benefit from it.

The Duchess showed off a hint of her growing baby bump at the gala dinner on November 7 Photo: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kensington Palace noted that Prince William's wife “has a continued desire to draw attention to child mental health issues, and the important work that [the Anna Freud Centre] is doing in this space.” Last week, Kate hosted a secret meeting to discuss maternal mental health. While Prince George's mom attended the gala on Tuesday evening alone, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly attended a charity lunch function at Berry Bros. & Rudd earlier in the day.