Kate Middleton's squad: A who's who of her inner circle

<b>Whether she is on tour or at home at Kensington Palace, The Duchess of Cambridge's life works like a well-oiled machine. From the nanny who looks after Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Kate's right-hand woman or the person who makes sure she has not a hair out of place, each piece of the royal puzzle is a perfect fit. You may not know their faces, but rest assured they are always on the scene. Click through to meet the main players in Duchess Kate's royal entourage.</b> <b>CATHERINE QUINN</B> After Duchess Kate's private secretary Rebecca Priestley stepped down, Catherine Quinn stepped into the role in the fall of 2017. Kensington Palace previously revealed that Catherine would join the royal household in October as Kate's new right-hand woman. When Kensington Palace stated she'd be filling the vacancy, Ms Quinn was serving as the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School. She has an MBA from the business school, as well as degrees from US and UK universities. Photo: Getty Images
<B>AMANDA COOK TUCKER</B> The woman behind Kate's trademark Chelsea blow-dry, often accompanies the Duchess on tour to help her maintain her gorgeous look. The famed hairdresser, who has styled Kate's locks for years, has joined the royal on previous tours. Amanda also visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mum's tresses into chic, tousled waves. Photo: Getty Images
<B>NATASHA ARCHER</B> A former personal assistant to Kate, Natasha Archer, or Tash as she is fondly called in royal circles, is the creative brain behind the Duchess' chic and impeccable style. She was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy and since then, Tash has been upping the "it factor" of Kate's wardrobe. She has encouraged the Duchess to experiment a bit more with her outfits, while also ensuring that Kate holds tight to her style-icon status. Tash has formed part of Kate's close entourage while on tour as well, for example during the Duke and Duchess' trip to Australia and New Zealand, and the Cambridges' family tour of Canada in 2016. Photo: Getty Images
<B>THE PRESS TEAM</B> A member of the press team, Jason Knauf is a communications secretary to Their Royal Highnesses. The American PR guru joined the team last year having previously worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland. Jason was also an adviser to the former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark. He holds a degree in political science and international relations from the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, as well as a masters degree in politics and communication from the London School of Economics. Jason has accompanied Prince Harry on tour to New Zealand, South Africa and most recently Nepal. Katrina McKeever (pictured), Charlotte Pool and Marnie Gaffney make up the rest of William and Kate's press team, and will be joining communications secretary Jason Knauf on tour. Photo: Getty Images
<B>MARIA TERESA TURRION BORRALLO</B> Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo may not strictly be part of William and Kate's entourage when they go abroad, but the diligent nanny is known to hold the fort back home. The Spaniard cared for Prince George and Princess Charlotte while their parents are away on tour, sometimes with the help of Kate's doting mum Carole Middleton. Maria enjoys a close bond with the children and William and Kate. She has often bought gifts for the youngsters, including the pink dress that Charlotte famously wore for her first official solo portraits. Maria started working for the Duke and Duchess when George was a mere tot. She was trained at Norland College, a childcare training college in Bath. Photo: Getty Images
