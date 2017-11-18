Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend dazzling night out – all the details

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a truly exciting engagement lined up next week: a night out at the Palladium Theatre in London. Kensington Palace has announced thatPrince William and Kate, both 35, will attend the Royal Variety Performance on Friday, November 24. The evening will be hosted by British comedian Miranda Hart (who has been seen in American movies like Spy with Melissa McCarthy) and feature a host of top notch musicians. Both before and after the show, the royal pair will have the chance to meet some of the scheduled acts, which include: The Killers, Paloma Faith, Louis Tomlinson and The Script.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to attend the Royal Variety Performance 2017 Photo: Getty Images

The Royal Variety Performance is held every year, with members of the royal family rotating their attendance. This will be William and Kate’s second time attending, after they went in 2014 when the Duchess was expecting Princess Charlotte. Last year, Prince Charles and his wife Camila made an appearance. The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, formally, The Entertainment Artistes’ Benevolent Fund, of which Queen Elizabeth is Patron. The funds raised from the show help hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need assistance as a result of old age, health issues, or hard times.

RELATED: Prince Harry has been secretly jamming with The Killers for 10 years!

Fans of Kate Middleton will no doubt be excited to see what gown the Duchess opts to dress her growing baby bump in. Earlier this month, Kate dazzled in a black lace Diane von Furstenberg Zarita creation, which she wore back in 2014 when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Kate, who was attending a charity gala for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace, showed off just a hint of her bump.

Kate and William met Harry Styles and Simon Cowell when they attended the annual event in 2014 Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Kate's best third pregnancy looks

Despite some early obstacles, the mother-of-two has showed no signs of slowing down in her third pregnancy. She made a strong return to royal duties in October, having taken a break due to her battle with severe morning sickness. However, it appears Kate is now well enough to carry out more official engagements. Next week, she and William will spend the day in Birmingham. Later this month, Kate will also visit the Foundling Museum, which uses art and creativity as a way of supporting children and vulnerable families.